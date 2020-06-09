CEO, Woody Woodward, and team have done a fabulous job pivoting the company away from the mass channel and into new and growing sub-categories.

On May 27th, I wrote a piece: Dumpster Diving: (Kirkland's Edition) (KIRK). At the time of publication, KIRK shares were changing hands around $1.10. Over the next few trading days, the stock traded sideways. Upon further consideration, I decided to clip a modest profit and wait to see KIRK's Q1 FY 2020 earnings print.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Incidentally, on June 3rd, the day before earnings, KIRK shares had a nice move where they briefly touched $1.43 before closing that day at $1.38 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The next morning, June 4th, Kirkland's reported its numbers and my initial reaction was it was a sell on the news as the Q1 FY 2020 print was pretty ugly. However, last week was hectic (in a good way) and I didn't make the time to read the KIRK earnings transcript. Over the weekend, I had a chance to read KIRK's Q1 FY 2020 earnings transcript and I loved it! The subtext was super, super bullish and that's I why I am writing this short and sweet note.

With KIRK shares closing at $1.36, as of June 5th, some readers might say while why would I buy back shares $0.21 per share higher than where I sold them (around $1.15 per share). Well, I wanted to wait for the actual earnings and conference call. If I had no position in the stock, then I could be most objective. Moreover, as regular readers are aware, since my 14-month sabbatical, my mind is open, agile, and flexible. If the results and guidance were good, I am happy to pay up and get back on the horse.

Also, for perspective, KIRK only has 14 million shares outstanding. So each $0.10 per share increase only moves KIRK's market capitalization by $1.4 million.

Let's review the Q1 FY 2020 earnings transcript

Here are the highlights from Woody Woodard's opening remarks: Note how he and team have made a concerted effort to move away from mass channel products where you are forced to compete on price (a race to the bottom). Instead, Kirkland's has pivoted towards quality and being on trend with a bespoke product offering. Then he goes on to discuss specific categories and what is resonating with the customers.

(All bullet points are direct quotes from KIRK's Q1 FY 2020 transcript)

• Recall that our goal is to be in the consideration set for a complete decorating of project in addition to the finishing touches. We want our customers to see us as the resource for furnishing a home of any size on a budget, and we want to continue to move away from the mass merchant retailers to be the value home retail store within the specialty world. That all starts with further accelerating our product development to reinforce quality and relevancy. • For the balance of the year, we will continue to build on the tabletop and other select furniture piece and we continue to test upholstery. These new assortments are resonating with our customers as Nicole will discuss later are selling at a higher margin rate than a year ago. • Based on the strong e-commerce sales before, during and after the pandemic, especially in fiscal May, I believe e-commerce will remain a key driver of our overall business strategy. With buy online pickup in store now in place in all of our stores and the improvements we've already completed in our supply chain with the replacement of our distribution center with three more efficient hubs operating by third quarter, we can support that growth with better speed and profitability.

Woody then articulates the four reasons why he feels really good about FY 2020:

My take: The KIRK team has been agile with reaching the customer, lots of overlapping direct competition is coming out of the market (Pier 1 and some Tuesday Morning's stores), e-commerce growth has been stellar, and they are growing the customer file.

(Again, all bullet points are direct quotes from KIRK's Q1 FY 2020 transcript)

• First, we took the opportunity to rightsize the company and make it nimbler than it's ever been. That capability is on display very early on and in the pandemic when we were one of the first in the country to stand up contactless curbside pickup to great success. • Second, we have less store based competition. With the ongoing liquidation of Pier 1 and last week's announcement of Tuesday Morning’s bankruptcy and the closing of a third of their stores, we're seeing a significant amount of our stores lose competition within their markets. • Third, we entered the pandemic with strong trends in the stores and online, and those accelerated online while the stores were closed, and the trends have returned in both channels since the stores have begun reopening. • Fourth, our online business is being fueled by margin friendly promotions and first time shoppers. Collectively, these four factors have had a positive effect on our results to date in the second quarter.

CFO, Nicole Strain's, commentary:

(All bullet points are direct quotes from KIRK's Q1 FY 2020 transcript)

• The positive comps and momentum we experienced in the fourth quarter continued into February, which gives us confidence that the merchandise changes we made are working. The e-commerce comp for the quarter was 32.3% with a slow March as consumer demand focused on potential products and increasing to 97% in April. A third-party drop ship revenue has been particularly strong with an over 80% increase for the quarter and over 200% in the month of April. During the quarter, we closed 27 stores. • As of the end of the quarter, we had $30.1 million of cash, $40 million drawn on our revolving credit facility and $22.6 million remaining availability on this facility. • Now for a quick update on where we stand today and some preliminary results for the month of May. We continue to be encouraged by our sales and margin trends. For the month of May, we had a flat comp, which included an increase in e-commerce sales of 95%. This comp increase was less than half of our stores open to customer traffic going into the month with stores adding as stay at home orders lifted.

My take: Think about that for a second, entering the month of May, less than half of its stores were open on May 1st and because of a +95% comps in e-commerce (following +97% in April 2020 for e-commerce) KIRK's May 2020 overall comp was flat! That is amazing.

• As of today, we have 357 of our 404 stores open to customer traffic with reduced hours of operations. 43 stores with curbside pickup only and another two stores in the process of permanently closing. We have over $17 million of cash and have repaid $20 million of the $40 million draw on our credit facility.

My take: At the end of the quarter, ending on May 2nd, KIRK had $9.9 million of net debt. By the end of May 2020, Kirkland's net debt was only $3 million. That is nearly a $7 million pick up after comping flat! Think about that positive operating leverage.

• Our merchandise team worked tirelessly with our vendors to cancel or delay orders, which removed over $80 million of merchandise receipts from our plan, which were heavily weighted to the second and third quarters. This will allow us to sell through our current inventory without reaching levels significantly above our plan, and also opened-up receipts for our important seasonal merchandise. These receipt reductions will have the largest benefit to our cash flow in the second and third quarters. We have and continue to work with our landlords to negotiate rent abatement or deferrals during the period when our stores were closed. As we reach agreements with landlords, we are paying current for the terms of the agreement. We expect to have these completed in the month of June and be back to normal payment timing. As part of the landlord negotiations, we do expect further store closures in this fiscal year as we exit out of unprofitable locations and continue to optimize our brick-and-mortar footprint.

My take: Unlike Tuesday Morning (OTCPK:TUESQ), KIRK cut a lot of merchandise receipts and had productive negotiations with landlords! Look at the dramatic difference when management is working on behalf of shareholders!

• Lastly, related to benefits provided by the CARES Act. We have filed our 2019 tax return, taking advantage of the expanded net operating loss carry back provisions, and expect to refund in excess of $12 million within the third quarter. We recognized the payroll tax credit in the amount of $1.4 million in the quarter through the qualified wages credit for wages paid to employees not working. • With our expected sales trends and the actions we have taken to reduce expenses and improve cash flow, we expect to continue to build cash throughout the year and end the year with positive cash and no outstanding borrowings.

My take: Management has enough confidence and visibility to forecast full year cash flow and expects to receive a $12 million tax return (that is equal to $0.86 per share as KIRK only has 14 million shares outstanding).

There was one analyst question on the call:

Here are some highlights from Woody's lengthly response:

You know one of our initiatives over the past couple of years has been to start doing some direct sourcing and that allows us to have more exclusive merchandise at better price points. And rather than take all that margin benefit, we put a lot of that back into the quality. And I think we're getting noticed from the customer that our products are better quality and still reasonably priced.

Then he gets specific

And so that's kind of the overall. The other part of it is, before I talk about the new categories, is that furniture has continued to be strong for us. And part of that is the upgraded quality and more concise direction, and really a look that we're starting to own in the marketplace, and not looking like we're trying to please everybody. But we've got a really special look in our stores right now and it's resonating with the customer. On the new categories, the runaway success has been the tabletop. We entered that category because we knew that that was strong in other retailers and we were not in that particular category. So our dinnerware, tabletop, textiles, glassware, flatware have all been a runaway success. The third one bedding has been our slowest to come around, but it's still an opportunity for our future. And so we're fully committed to that and we are editing the assortment and adding and subtracting, and it's been overall a fairly good success, but not a runaway success like the tabletop. The last one in our add for this year is our ad of upholstery. We've got a grouping of four recliners that we have in all four are all stores and they're doing very, very well. And it's something that the customer can really relate to and they have kind of a cool casual look that looks far mass related. And they come from a vendor that's really well known [Elaine] in the industry for making a great quality recliner.

My take: Woody and team appear to have their finger on the pulse of the business. And they are making the far-sighted business decision to reinvest margin dollars back into quality to create a positive feedback loop.

Short Interest (as of May 15, 2020)

2.28 million out of 14 million total shares outstanding (16.3% of the entire share count). I have no idea why anyone would be short this company given the strong balance sheet and tangible evidence a business turnaround is taking shape. The short interest for the end of May will be release on Tuesday, June 9th, after the bell (by 7pm).

Source: WSJ

Takeaway

If you believe Woody's commentary, and I do as I think he is credible (he was the former Chief Merchant at Crate and Barrel), this stock is a great buy. With only $3 million of net debt, as of May 31, 2020, we are talking about a company with a market capitalization of only $23 million (as of the June 8th close). Think about that for a second. Here is a company that has weathered the nasty pandemic, only has $3 million of net debt and an enterprise value of $26 million. KIRK's e-commerce business comped +97% in April 2020 and +95% in May 2020! That is remarkable (even if it was coming off a low base).

Finally, the subtext of Woody's commentary was super, super bullish. Most likely, the shorts will find out that they are out of position and I could envision KIRK shares making a run towards $2 (and possibly $3) in the near future. Despite selling my shares at $1.15, on Monday, I paid up to buy back my full position (on June 8th). Kirkland's reminds me a lot of Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) when I was buying it in the mid to high $1s. Essentially, the market is pricing Kirkland's like they might not make it and yet, its business fundamentals are the best they have been in well over one year and its valuation is super cheap for a company valued as a 'going concern'. I simply don't get the short thesis.

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst-driven/trading-oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. The hold period can range from a few days to up to six months (sometimes longer if my conviction level for a particular thesis is elevated and fundamentally and tangibly intact). Risk management perimeters will be set based on position sizing and/or stop losses. No one bats a thousand, so if you can get it right 51% of the time and you manage your risk, you will generate out-sized returns. Join now with a 2-week free trial and follow my real-time portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.