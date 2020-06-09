In the short-term, the market is likely to correct as it is overbought and sentiment seems weighted to the bullish side.

SVXY has taken a hit this year on the back of one of the largest rallies in the history of the VIX.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has experienced recent strength on the ongoing correction in the VIX.

However, as you can also see, SVXY is down for the year in that it is a short-VIX ETF which was exposed to one of the largest run-ups in the history of the index.

It is my view that the worst is behind us in terms of SVXY. I believe that now still represents a good time to buy. In the short run, I believe that investors could see some movement against a long position in SVXY and I see the VIX as poised for a bounce, but over the long run, SVXY is still a winning proposition.

Understanding SVXY

Whenever I write about SVXY, I generally like to start with a discussion of its underlying methodology and approach. My reason for doing this is quite simple: for the most part, if you're trading an instrument like SVXY, you probably already understand the limitations of long volatility ETPs and are looking for a product which allows you to short. SVXY just so happens to be that option: it allows you to short the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index at half-leverage. The appeal of this strategy is pretty easy to see when you look at the long-term performance of the index.

The above chart shows the 10-year return of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index - the index which SVXY is shorting at half-leverage. As you can see, while the return has been volatile, ultimately this index has declined at the rate of about 50% per year for the past decade. In other words, if you were long this index over the past 10 years, you would basically have lost your entire investment at this point. Hence the appeal for buying SVXY.

Let's briefly discuss exactly why this index declines at such precipitous rates. I've discussed this in depth in my recent articles, so I'll keep it short here. This reason for this decline in SVXY's underlying index is of course roll yield. Here is the entire problem of roll yield contained in a single chart.

If you look in the name of SVXY, it contains the word "futures". The reason for this is that when you hold SVXY, you aren't holding the VIX itself - you are holding futures which are cash-settled off of wherever the VIX is on a certain date.

This above chart shows the average difference between the price of futures and the underlying spot level of the VIX by a certain number of days into a trading month (using the last 10 years of data). There are a few things we can glean from the data, but here are two critical points to note.

Futures contracts are on average priced above the VIX

On average, this difference between the spot level of the VIX and VIX futures declines during a typical month

This is the problem of roll yield and the premise upon which SVXY is built. Since VIX futures are typically priced above the spot level of the VIX and this difference declines heading towards settlement, shorting VIX futures makes for a winning trade (assuming the VIX goes nowhere of course).

That last clause is very important: the only way to make money shorting VIX futures as they converge towards the spot is if the underlying VIX doesn't really go anywhere through time (note: you could potentially make money by trading underlying S&P 500 options while shorting VIX futures but this is too complex for most traders). Fortunately, when it comes to the VIX it is a generally a trendless instrument. That is, through time, it really doesn't go anywhere and therefore we can make money shorting VIX futures on an outright basis over long periods of time. For example, the VIX is typically in the 15-20 range and under 25 80% of the time.

This long-term range-bound nature of the VIX is what allows us to capture roll yield through SVXY. Since the VIX is generally spends most of its time in a fairly tight band this means that we can short VIX futures to capture the roll down of futures converging towards spot. In other words, buying SVXY makes for a sound long-term bet because it is shorting VIX futures which are generally in contango.

VIX Markets

While roll yield is likely to continue delivering good long-term returns to SVXY, it is important to keep an eye on current VIX market conditions to best time our trades. Specifically, I believe that we are likely in for a bounce in the short-term for the VIX. The underlying driver for this is my view that the market is overbought and is likely to correct in the near future.

When it comes to timing trades in the VIX, it is important to assess overall market conditions. The reason for this is pretty straightforward: the VIX and the S&P 500 are inversely correlated.

The above chart basically says, "Wherever the S&P 500 goes over a short-term period, the VIX will probably do the opposite". In this study I have shown the correlation between 20-day changes in the S&P 500 and the VIX but the correlation is generally strong across most short-term observation periods.

What this chart essentially shows is that there is an inverse correlation between changes in the S&P 500 and the VIX, but the shorter the time window, the greater the absolute figure. In other words, the VIX ultimately responds to very short-term movements in the S&P 500 with the greatest degree of correlation - but it still is generally correlated to long-term changes.

This data basically shows that if we have a view on the market, then we implicitly have a view on the VIX and therefore we have a view on SVXY.

I am concerned about the health of the rally in the S&P 500. Specifically, I believe that we've gone too far too fast as measured by objective indicators like the RSI - and also as measured by subjective indicators like articles pointing out the recent successes of retail traders.

There is a cynic's phrase which goes something along the lines of, "the markets do whatever hurts the greatest amount of traders." While I don't agree with the underlying cynicism, I do agree with the concept of markets generally moving against positions when all of the cards have been played. For example, at some point there simply isn't any more money to push the market in a given direction and a natural correction is the result. I believe that as seen by the CNBC article linked in the prior paragraph, we are nearing this inflection point simply due to heavy allocations of capital shifted into equities.

And technically, the above chart shows the price of the S&P 500 as well as the Relative Strength Index. This indicator is a somewhat complex calculation that makes a comparison between the strength of gains and losses over a period of time. It is currently firmly in the "overbought" territory in that it is over the generally-accepted level of 70. If you look over the past few times this happened (4 periods shown on the chart) - the trend either slowed or stopped over the next 1-2 weeks in all but one occasion.

I believe that we have reached a point of stretched market action in which price is in the overbought territory while the market seems to be driven by retail buying. This strikes me as a particular vulnerable moment in the market and not a time in which I would like to be putting on fresh long positions.

Ultimately, what this means for SVXY is that I am bearish in the short term (up to 1 month) due to the overbought nature of the market. I believe that we are going to see a correction and as seen in our earlier charts, corrections in the market tend to be highly correlated with gains in the VIX over short periods of time.

For a trade recommendation, I would suggest that traders with a long-term holding period (1 year+) ignore this and simply buy SVXY (or buy call options either outright or as a spread). However, if you are more cognizant of short-term factors, I would suggest holding off until the S&P 500's RSI is back out of overbought territory in that it will likely only do so through a decline in the S&P 500, a pop in the VIX, and therefore a better buying price for SVXY.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.