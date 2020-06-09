We're finally through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the last companies to report was Maverix Metals (MMX). This emerging royalty company that has been extremely busy topping up its portfolio over the past year. However, while the company is expected to see significant long-term growth in GEO sales from its recent acquisitions, FY-2020 is expected to be a relatively weak year for growth, given that earnings are being divided over a much larger share count. Therefore, Maverix Metals is likely to take a back-seat to its peers from a growth standpoint in FY-2020, potentially weighing on short-term performance. Based on this, I believe that there are better opportunities in the royalty/streaming space currently, but for those with a long-term outlook, I see Maverix as a Hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Maverix Metals released its Q1 results last month, and the company reported quarterly gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] sales of 5,870, up 34% year-over-year. The company had a busy 2019 as it acquired an additional royalty on TMAC's (OTC:TMMFF) Hope Bay Project in FY-2019 as well as a significant portfolio of royalty assets from Kinross (KGC) in Q4. However, while this deal added two operating royalties (Kensington and Omolon Hub), the company has seen one of its operating royalties go on care & maintenance for the time being, which is Coeur Mining's (CDE) Silvertip Mine. Therefore, while GEO sales should have hit 29,000 in FY-2020, the headwind from Silvertip and shutdowns in Mexico has forced the company to withdraw its guidance. These headwinds have dampened the growth outlook for FY-2020, with Maverix being one of the only royalty companies expecting to see a drop in annual EPS in FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table below, Q1 2020 was a solid quarter for Maverix, with GEO sales up 34% from Q1 2019, with the standout contributors being the Beta Hunt Mine in Australia, the Hope Bay Mine in Canada, and the Karma Mine in Burkina Faso. While production at the Karma Mine has not been affected to date, La Colorada and San Jose in Mexico underwent temporary shutdowns from the end of Q1 through to late May, which should weigh on Q2 GEO sales. Also, Silvertip remains in care & maintenance due to low lead and zinc prices. Finally, at Hope Bay, we could see slightly lower production in FY-2020, given the company's COVID-19 guidance and the fact that it's an underground mine, making it more challenging to practice social distancing. Therefore, while the majority of the Maverix's partner mines should be able to deliver more reliable results, it's no surprise that the company pulled guidance, as it's possible we could see only 25,000 GEO sales in FY-2020, well below the previous guidance mid-point of 28,5000 GEOs. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Beginning with Maverix's earnings trend below, we've seen exceptional growth since FY-2017, with annual earnings per share [EPS] growing 300% in two years, from $0.02 to $0.08. However, FY-2020 estimates are currently calling for just $0.06 in annual EPS, which would translate to a 25% drop in annual EPS year-over-year. During a year where investors are anxious to find growth in the sector to complement higher metals prices, this isn't ideal. The good news is that FY-2021 estimates are pegged at $0.11, and we should see new all-time highs for annual EPS next year. However, as noted earlier in the article, this isn't much help for traders and short-term investors looking for growth today, and it explains some of Maverix's weak share price performance compared to peers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors may be wondering how it's possible that Maverix could see lower annual EPS growth year-over-year during a period when the company beefed up its portfolio and is benefiting from higher metals prices. While these two points are correct, the added royalties came at a cost, as the company's share count grew from 107 million shares last year to closer to 129 million shares. Therefore, while GEO sales are expected to grow at a low single-digit rate FY-2020, the share count rose by 20%, diluting some of the earnings.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to gross margins, however, there is a lot to like here, with the company's average realized selling price for gold coming in above $1,580/oz in Q1. Given this higher metal selling price, the company saw gross margins increase by 140 basis points year-over-year, with gross margins hitting a new high at 89.1%. These margin figures are incredible and are both industry-leading and market-leading, with even some tech high-fliers having a difficult time putting up margins that are this impressive. Therefore, these industry-leading gross margins should be a tailwind for Maverix long-term compared to its peers, but over the short term, FY-2020 is going to be a weaker year while Maverix deals with rather tepid GEO growth on the back of its higher share count. We can look at how the company's FY-2020 growth stacks up against royalty/streaming peers below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, the two companies with leading annual EPS growth rates in FY-2020 are Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Royal Gold (RGLD), with 61% and 60% growth rates, respectively. In comparison, the two weakest companies in this category are Maverix Metals and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). However, while Osisko Gold Royalties is expecting to see flat year-over-year annual EPS as it also digests its higher share count from the Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF) acquisition, Maverix Metals should see a 25% decline in annual EPS growth. This makes Maverix one of the only companies in the sector with a dearth of earnings growth, and generally, funds are after the highest growth companies, not the weakest ones. We can take a look below and see if the company's valuation makes up for this lower earnings growth rate:

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we take a look at the chart above, which compares forward enterprise value to revenue for several royalty/streaming peers, we can see that the peer average is currently 17.48, with Maverix Metals presently trading at 16.22. However, Maverix Metals should be trading at a discounted valuation to this group, given that it has the weakest earnings growth of the group expected in FY-2020. While Maverix isn't expensive at 16.2x forward revenues, it's also not cheap, given the pulled guidance and tepid GEO sales growth year-over-year that's expected. It's important to note that I do not believe that Maverix should be trading in line with Osisko Gold Royalties' valuation of 11.5x as Osisko has a more risky accelerator model. Still, I don't believe it belongs in line with Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) at 24x either. This is because Franco-Nevada has more robust growth, a similar margin profile, and a much larger GEO production profile. Therefore, at the current valuation of 16x forward revenues, I believe Maverix is fairly valued short term, but undervalued long term as earnings should increase materially next year without the shutdown headwinds.

(Source: True Gold Company Presentation)

Maverix Metals is a solid play long-term in the royalty & streaming space, but the company's lukewarm growth compared to peers in FY-2020 is likely the culprit for the weak share-price performance year-to-date. While the company is more than capable of ramping up to GEO sales of 32,000 to 36,000 within the next two years, I see the stock as fairly valued here at US$4.40, and I would not be surprised if other royalty names continued to outperform Maverix over the short term. The good news for shareholders, as noted, is that if the stock stays at these levels, it will move to undervalued by year-end, given that annual EPS should hit a new high in FY-2021. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold here at current levels for long-term investors, but for those with a view of less than one year, I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.