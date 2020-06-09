The Bear Case For Stocks Is Better Than Ever, We're Convinced The Next Big Move Is Lower

Looking ahead to 2021, many stocks are already expensive relative to historical valuations which we believe to be unjustified given current environment.

We reaffirm our conviction in the bearish case for stocks as the damage to the global economy has already been done and risks remain tilted to the downside.

The S&P 500 has impressively climbed back to nearly even for the year on the enthusiasm that the worst of the pandemic and economic disruptions are over.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has incredibly climbed back to nearly even for 2020, reversing a decline of 34% at the depths of the pandemic selloff in March. The combination of unprecedented government stimulus and aggressive monetary policy by the Fed has helped to at least stabilize the economy by mitigating some near-term consequences. The market appears to be looking ahead for a "recovery" as businesses reopen with a sense that recent disruptions were only temporary. That being said, while some of the most apocalyptic scenarios have not materialized, the damage to the global economy is real. We expect growth and earnings to remain pressured through next year and reaffirm our conviction that the scenario remains deeply bearish for stocks.

In our view, the long-term outlook for most companies has deteriorated since the start of 2020, implying stock prices should be discounted from current levels. The following 7 themes we're following suggest risks are tilted to the downside and the next big move in the market is lower.

1. Exuberant Valuations Show Stocks are Expensive

From a bottom-up perspective, the current forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 22.1x. This is above the 5-year average of 16.8x, and also above the 10-year average of 15.1x. The last time this ratio was high was in May of the year 2001. A large number of stocks that trade at a valuation premium on consensus EPS expectations relative to long-term company averages. With the market essentially looking past currently weak macro indicators, the data implies that the market is expensive even if strong economic recovery can materialize.

(Source: FactSet)

Earnings multiples are often useful to identify trends in valuations and make relative assessments. Often, there are valid justifications for a widening premium such as an expectation for accelerating earnings, rising margins, and an overall improved outlook. That's just not the case today as the widening premium reflects the numerator of the equation (price) has simply moved ahead of the earnings outlook. The challenge here for stocks, as we explain below, is that it's more likely 2021 will continue to be pressured from lingering economic weakness.

The chart below presents 60 S&P 500 stocks with a 2021 forward P/E ratio that is above the company's 3-year average for the multiple. The spread implies these stocks are now more expensive compared to the average earnings premium over the past 3 years, and in many cases going back even further. One of the rallying cries for stock market bulls has been to "ignore 2020" and look ahead at next year when presumably the pandemic will be over and the economy can return to its prior growth trajectory. Here we are looking precisely at 2021 and a large group of stocks are already expensive. To be clear, we're not suggesting every name on this list is a "great short" opportunity, but the stretched valuations can limit upside and adds to investment risk.

(source: data by YCharts/ table BOOX Research)

The Starbucks and Apple Example

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are two good examples of why we think valuations are extreme. SBUX has been directly affected by the pandemic which forced the closure of its restaurants worldwide. What's unique about Starbucks is that its business model relies heavily on the lounge aspect where customers can spend hours meeting or working while consuming drinks and food.

The challenge for the company is that as it begins to reopen, social distancing rules interfere with that traditional atmosphere which should impact traffic and sales for the foreseeable future. Starbucks also seems like a loser in this year's trend of "work-from-home" becoming a new normal. There are reports that many companies are extending work from home policies for the remainder of 2020 and even considering making it a permanent option. Fewer commuters grabbing a daily latte or snack is a long-term headwind for the company.

In our view, Starbucks also suffers from what could be oversaturation in many markets. Walk down a block in Manhattan, New York and it's likely you'll come across a location on nearly every block. Growth is coming from less economically significant regions and it's unclear how much upside there is in metrics like average ticket which has supported margins. The company was betting big on China before this year and the current economic weakness in the country should reset expectations. The high-level theme here is that we think the long-term growth outlook for Starbucks has worsened compared to the start of 2020. The stock is down just a few percentage points this year, but we think it should be discounted significantly from here.

Data by YCharts

Considering an EPS estimate of $2.75 in 2021, rebounding from $1.20 this year, SBUX is trading at a 1-year forward earnings multiple of 30x. This compares to a 3-year average for the multiple at 28x, implying the stock is at least 9% overvalued. The market is essentially ignoring the 2020 weakness for Starbucks and thinks it can be business as usual next year. We think the estimates are too optimistic and any revisions to the downside could force a sharp correction in the stock price. Overall, SBUX is a good example of trends across the market with many stocks with a similar setup.

In the case of Apple, the stock just reached a new all-time high at $333 despite a much weaker outlook for this year and growth pressures. According to most metrics, AAPL is now more expensive than its been over the past decade, currently trading at a P/E ratio of 26x on trailing twelve-month earnings, 27x on consensus 2020 EPS, and 22.5x on next year's 2021 EPS estimate. For context, the AAPL's 5-year average P/E multiple is 17x.

Data by YCharts

The bullish case for the stock involves growth segments including services and wearables, but again, there is nothing to suggest the outlook has improved compared to before the pandemic. iPhones still represent over 60% of total revenues and this category is highly exposed to cyclical trends. A higher unemployment rate in the U.S. and other global markets should always pressure sales for discretionary goods by definition. Anecdotally, fewer people can afford the latest gadgets. Apple is representative of the broader market in that the growth risks are higher but appear to not have been properly discounted.

2. Higher Unemployment Compared to 2019 is Bearish

While the stronger than expected May jobs report brought an added boost of momentum to the market, the reality here is that the official unemployment rate of 13.3% is still historically high. The key point here is that the bearish case for stocks was never dependent on the "peak" unemployment rate being 14.6% as it was in April or some estimates suggesting it would climb to 25%. It was always assumed that most furloughed workers from the hardest-hit industries like restaurants and hospitality would return once the business reopened and that's exactly what happened in May. The lingering concern, however, is the potentially millions of jobs that won't come back.

Compared to the unemployment of 3.5% in February, it's likely many of the jobs lost in recent months are permanent or based on structural factors. Business reopening now may only need a reduced staff or limit hiring going forward. A stubbornly high number of unemployed through next year can directly pressure consumer spending dynamics with repercussions across all market sectors.

The chart below visually highlights a trajectory we see for unemployment over the next year. From a peak of 14.7% in April down to 13.3% in May, we forecast the unemployment rate can trend lower to 9.0% by the end of the year. Within that figure includes a portion of unemployed workers based on "temporary" factors directly related to the pandemic, while there is also the structural or permanent job losses that won't come back. Any unemployment rate above the February 2020 low represents a bearish trend for the economy and stocks.

(BOOX Research)

Assuming the pandemic never happened, and all else equal, a higher unemployment rate of just a few percentage points compared to 2019 would alone have been a bearish case for stocks. A "real" V-shaped recovery in the economy will require the unemployment rate to fall all the way back, and that's unlikely given the new normal.

3. The "Recovery" is an Illusion

March and April represented the low point of economic activity in the U.S. and global economy with several industries shut down following government restrictions. Stock market bulls right now are cheering that as businesses reopen, measures like month-over-month and quarter-over-quarter sales will begin to show strong percentage gains. Indeed, it's easy to see that in April and May of 2021, a retail store or restaurant company will post "spectacular" same-store sales or comparable sales against the results from 2020 from a base period near zero when doors were shut and lights were off.

Our message is that the rebound from March and April is not a reason to be bullish. It goes back to basic arithmetic. If you have a decline of "50%" in some metric like production, sales, earnings, or even a stock price, you need a 100% rebound to reclaim that previous high. We think a better comparison and measure of a real recovery is using 2019 record as a high-watermark in terms of the operating environment when the U.S. was at peak employment and the economy grew by 2.3%.

(BOOX Research)

The problem is that even with a rebound that everyone seems so excited about, there is little to suggest that the economy and corporate operating environment will recover in 2021 on a 2-year stacked basis compared to 2019. Higher structural unemployment and lower capital investment spending will drive a wider output gap and the weakness will linger.

(source: CBO)

While there is a wide range of uncertainty, the latest official estimate by the Congressional Budget Office forecasts 2020 real GDP to contract by -5.6% and "rebound" with a 2.8% growth rate in 2021. Giving the bulls the benefit of the doubt and calling it a 5% contraction this year and a 3% expansion in 2021, the level would barely return to the 2019 peak GDP. The point here is that when you see the upcoming monthly activity indicators and Q3 GDP estimate for a "23.5% quarter-over-quarter increase", it's only a recovery in terms of going in the right direction. The underlying weakness is still there.

4. The Recession is Global

One aspect of the discussion that often gets overlooked in the bullish case for stocks are the significant challenges in the global economy. The reality is that all countries in the world are facing a deeply bearish recession and most do not have the same capacity at stimulus measures or monetary policy to support recovery.

The chart below highlights the various S&P 500 sector exposure to international markets. The average company generates about 40% of revenues internationally. Consumer staples and technology sector stocks face headwinds of lower consumer spending in foreign countries. However bad it is, or gets in the U.S., our take is that it's worse in many other parts of the world. Companies are multinational and weaker foreign markets represent a major growth headwind.

(source: FactSet)

5. U.S.-China Trade Tensions have Re-Escalated

One of the bullish themes at the end of 2019 was an expectation for a global growth renaissance driven by the U.S.-China "trade deal optimism". Recent comments by Trump and actions in China, including geopolitical disputes with Hong Kong and India, highlight what continues to be a delicate scenario. Protectionist measures against the tech industry or policies that disrupt global supply chains could pressure broader market sentiment.

6. U.S. Election Will Bring Volatility

Regardless of what political side you're on, the uncertainty regarding Trump or Biden winning in November, and what party can carry control of Congress, adds another layer of volatility. For Trump, the challenge comes down to 4 key battleground states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Up for grabs are important policy decisions including tax and stimulus measures, and regulation against sectors like tech and healthcare. Global trade will also be a focus issue. Beyond polls suggesting Biden has a lead in the popular vote, the race is simply too close to call at this point based on the electoral college dynamics. The result is that stocks remain exposed to the impact of significant policy changes and uncertainty representing higher risk.

7. COVID-19 Pandemic is not over yet

We're all thankful the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths is slowing worldwide. There is a consensus that the public health crisis is under control and effective treatment should be available within the next year. The concern here for stocks is for the "tail-risk" scenarios such as the outlook deteriorating or a spike of infection materializing, forcing a rollback of reopening or restrictions.

Many industries like travel, entertainment, and hospitality continue to be paralyzed attempting to deal with social distancing guidelines as a headwind compared to conditions before the emergence of the virus. Regardless of whether businesses are open, as long as the risk exists, there is likely a portion of the population that will avoid certain activities. The potential that the virus mutates or an effective vaccine is not discovered, making COVID-19 a longer-lasting disruption, may be the most bearish of possibilities. For now, investors can start putting the coronavirus in the rearview mirror in terms of the outbreak, but keep in mind that the economic impact is ongoing.

What Comes Next

We believe the most recent move in the S&P 500 above 3,000 is a classic "bull-trap". While sentiment has improved, the narrative can change quickly. Just one or two big down days and the next headline you read will be that the bears are regaining control. The question becomes what will be the catalyst that brings this market down. Given the current momentum and positive sentiment, we expect the next move lower to be a process. By this we mean to not expect one of the historic 5%-10% limit down moves like what occurred back in March. That level of historic volatility is not necessary for the bearish case to drive stocks significantly lower.

We expect a more controlled selloff based on a realization that estimates are too optimistic and the economic recovery ends up weaker than expected. Our downside target for the S&P 500 by year-end is 2,700, implying a 15% downside. A deteriorating macro outlook from the current exuberance could drive the market even lower through next year. Longer term, we believe the March 2020 lows are still in play based on the fundamentals.

How to Play It

We recommend investors remain defensive and take the opportunity to reduce equity risk and trim positions. Rotating into a higher allocation in fixed-income, with a preference towards short-duration treasuries, can help limit portfolio risk now. This can still be a good stock picker's market in the sense that there are opportunities in individual names beyond the crowded large-cap momentum trades. We like some beaten-down emerging market stocks that still have value and also remain very bullish on gold and precious metals, including miners.

Let's get ready to trade the next bear market. Our model portfolios are positioned to withstand the coming volatility. With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Come check out our long and short ideas currently with 88 active positions. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long and short various stocks in personal account. Short SBUX, Short AAPL.