Putting The Odds On Your Side Requires Discipline

Unfortunately, most investors think that when it comes to judging the performance of investments in risk assets, three years is a long time, five years is a very long time.

Warren Buffett has famously cautioned investors that the winning strategy is simple, but it’s not easy. The reason it’s not easy is that knowing the winning strategy is only a necessary condition for success. The sufficient condition is having the discipline needed to stay the course, allowing you to keep your head while others around you are losing theirs. During bear markets, emotions such as fear and panic can cause investors to abandon even well-thought-out plans. Recency bias can lead to the same outcome.

Over the course of 25 years as chief research officer for Buckingham Wealth Partners, I’ve learned that most investors think that when it comes to judging the performance of investments in risk assets, three years is a long time, five years is a very long time, and 10 years is forever. However, financial economists know that when it comes to investment strategies that involve risk assets, 10 years is likely nothing more than noise — because all risk assets experience very long periods of underperformance. And because no one has shown the persistent ability to know when which risk asset will do well, the winning strategy is to diversify across many unique sources of risk and return.

Let’s look at a few examples demonstrating that point. We’ll begin with a look at the current “star” equity asset class, the best performing asset class since the end of 2016, U.S. large growth stocks. Using data from Ken French’s data library, we see that over the 40-year period ending 2008, large growth stocks returned 8.4 percent, underperforming long-term Treasuries, which returned 8.7 percent. Small growth stocks did even worse, returning just 5.4 percent. Another great example is that over the 30-year period ending 2019, investors in Japanese large stocks earned no return, even before considering the impact of inflation. And there are three periods of at least 13 years (1929-43, 1966-82, and 2000-12) when the S&P 500 Index underperformed totally riskless one-month Treasuries.

Such periods as these, far longer than the horizons over which most investors judge performance, should not have given investors a reason to abandon their strategies. For example, even after 40 years they should have continued to believe that large growth stocks would outperform long-term Treasuries in the future. They also should have continued to believe that the S&P 500 Index would outperform riskless one-month Treasuries in the future.

The recent poor performance of value stocks has caused investors to question the existence of the value premium — despite the fact that almost all of their underperformance has come in the relatively short period January 2017-March 2020. During this period, the drawdown on the value premium was about 42 percent. That is far greater than any drawdown ever experienced. While such periods are painful, making investment decisions based on them is playing the loser’s game. Let’s see why that is the case.

Putting the Odds in Your Favor

Given that investing is about taking risks in an uncertain world, the best we can do is develop a strategy that puts the odds in our favor and stick to it. The table below shows the historical odds of the market beta, size, value and momentum premiums being positive.

Percentage of Time of Outperformance for Various Factors as of 3/31/2020

(Mkt-RF) (SMB) (HML) (Mom) 1 Year 70% 54% 61% 78% 3 Years 78% 54% 72% 85% 5 Years 78% 59% 80% 82% 10 Years 85% 70% 92% 79% 20 Years 100% 84% 100% 97%

Source: Ken French Data Library

You should note two key facts. The first is that the longer the horizon, the lower the odds of a negative premium. This is true for each of the four factors. The second is that even for periods as long as 10 years, there has been a very significant chance of each of the premiums being negative. In fact, the historical evidence is that over both five- and 10-year periods, the value premium has been even more persistent than the market beta premium. Yet, I find that even disciplined investors who would not abandon their investments in market beta during bear markets are all too quick to abandon their value investments when value underperforms for much shorter periods.

Investors who abandon strategies based on long-term historical evidence are not only ignoring the very evidence that led them to their original decision, but they are also ignoring the fact that after periods of poor performance, historically those assets are highly likely to be trading at relatively cheap valuations. The best predictor we have of future returns is current valuations — lower valuations predict higher future returns. Thus, those who abandon value now not only would suffer the pain of the loss but would be betting against the long-term evidence that value is highly likely to outperform over the next five, 10 or 20 years. Also, the odds of value outperforming going forward are higher than they have been because valuations are so much lower. In fact, in the U.S., the valuation spread between value and growth stocks is now in the 100th percentile.

Summarizing, recent “long” periods of underperformance are not a reason for abandoning a well-thought-out investment strategy supported by the long-term evidence. The fact that every strategy involving risky assets will go through long periods of poor performance is not a reason to abandon the strategy when such periods appear. They are the reason we diversify, so we don’t have all of our eggs in one risk basket! However, with diversification, some portion of your portfolio will almost always underperform for a long time. Staying the course is hard in the face of poor performance. However, it’s necessary if you want to play the winner’s game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.