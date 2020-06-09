Crinecerfont's ability to drive lower steroid usage remains a key unknown (and relevant to usage/pricing), and Neurocrine will almost certainly see competitive products.

Crinecerfont still looks an underappreciated asset for Neurocrine, with many sell-side analysts using low estimates of market penetration and pricing.

Neurocrine's full Phase II data presentation on crinecerfont in adult patients with CAH didn't have many surprises, but the positive efficacy and safety data were welcome.

While Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) had previously announced positive top-line Phase II data for its congenital adrenal hyperplasia (or CAH) drug crinecerfont, a fuller presentation of the trial results through the ENDO 2020 online meeting continues to support the notion that this is a worthwhile program for the company. What’s more, with relatively low expectations for usage and pricing, this could be a comparatively underappreciated asset.

Neurocrine shares have weakened a little recently, but are still up some from my last update on the company. With the crinecerfont opportunity pushing my fair value closer to $140, I still see these shares as undervalued enough to be worthy of consideration. That said, I do have some concerns about ongoing rotation out of biotech and into more economically-sensitive sectors, so investors may want to space out their purchases in the hope of getting better buy-in prices.

Crinecerfont Data Weren’t Perfect, But Were Still Quite Positive

I wouldn’t call the Phase II data on crinecerfont in adults a “home run”, but they were certainly strong enough to make this a valid and meaningful later-stage clinical program for the company and a value-driver for the shares.

Neurocrine enrolled 18 patients across four dose cohorts with 14-day treatment windows. The key endpoints were reductions in three relevant hormones – adrenocorticotropic hormone (or ACTH), 17-hydroxyprogesterone (or 17-OHP), and androstendione (or A4).

Reductions were seen across the board at all dosing levels, with ACTH reductions ranging from 54% to 66%, 17-OHP reductions from 55% to 75%, and A4 reductions from 21% to 64%. Dose response was mixed (a modest concern for me) in ACTH and 17-OHP, but much clearer in A4, with the lowest dose showing an average reduction of 21% and the highest a 64% reduction.

At the highest dose (cohort 4), 75% of patients showed a 50% or better reduction in all three hormone markers at Day 14, while more than 50% of cohort 2 and almost 50% of cohort 3 saw 50% or better reductions. Given the short nature of the study, steroid reduction was not part of the study design.

Safety was clean, with only one serious adverse event, and the investigator considered that event as unrelated to treatment.

A Worthwhile Program In A Rare Disease

Neurocrine management had already announced its intention to move into Phase III testing of crinecerfont for adults with CAH, with the trial expected to start in the second half of 2020. Management has also announced that they have resumed enrollment in its Phase II pediatric study.

Estimates of the addressable population vary considerably. There are likely around 20,000 people in the U.S. with salt-wasting CAH and likely double that in the EU. Not all of these people will be addressable for Neurocrine, but I believe market penetration could exceed 50%.

Pricing is likewise challenging to estimate today. While CAH is a rare disease, future pricing could be meaningfully influenced by reductions in long-term steroid use. Steroids are not expensive, but long-term daily use has a host of negative health consequences (particularly for children), so I believe demonstrated steroid reduction could support strong pricing. I’m taking what I believe to be a conservative outlook pricing now (a US-EU blended price of around $95,000/year), but there could be upside here.

Competition is also worth mentioning. Spruce’s tildacerfont is also a CRF1 receptor antagonist, and Phase II data have been positive thus far. Direct comparisons are challenging because Spruce’s study looked at usage over 12 weeks, but Spruce’s drug showed mean reductions in ACTH, 17-OHP, and A4 of 74%, 82%, and 55%. The last update on tildacerfont showed no serious adverse events tied to the drug, and at this point I believe both drugs are credible clinical candidates. I have always assumed competition in this market, and that remains my assumption now, though I do believe the final efficacy and safety data will favor crinecerfont, allowing the company to get around 40% to 50% share of the addressable market.

Other potential competitors include Milendo (MLND) with nevanimibe and BridgeBio (BBIO) with a gene therapy approach.

The Outlook

Since my last update on the company, Neurocrine also announced that it was exercising its option for Idorsia’s ACT-709478 and paying the agreed upon upfront $45 million. Management expects to begin a Phase II epilepsy study in the second half of 2020, but adding this program to the model doesn’t alter my fair value much as I will use a very low probability of approval until there are meaningful clinical data in hand.

With crinecerfont moving into Phase III, I’ve boosted my odds of commercial success, adding about $6/share to my fair value estimate. Final Phase III results, including comparisons to Spruce’s tildacerfont, could still meaningfully shift the value of this asset, but for now I believe it is worth about $15/share to investors. I’d also note that crinecerfont could possibly be worth testing in Cushing’s Disease, which would further expand the addressable market opportunity.

The Bottom Line

Neurocrine has done a lot to boost its pipeline in recent years, largely through in-licensing/partnership agreements. Given that the company is now solidly free cash flow-positive, I wouldn’t be surprised to see additional deals, as the company has the wherewithal to manage multiple clinical programs. In the meantime, Ingrezza still represents about 75% of the stock’s fair value and continues to grow. All told, with a fair value near $140, I believe Neurocrine is still a biotech stock worth owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.