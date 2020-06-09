We also get into the stock he thinks is best positioned for the current climate, as it seems to be firing on all cylinders in a transforming world.

We also discuss the semiconductor sector and the recent moves Taiwan Semiconductor is making, and how that fits into his new paradigm thesis.

Mark Hibben joins us to talk about why he still sees a lot of uncertainty in the markets.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Tech has proven to be a safe haven for investors, with the Nasdaq even setting all-time highs as I write this on a generally down market day. The question is, what happens after the dust settles from the coronavirus period, and are we sure we're out of that period anyway?

I spoke with Mark Hibben earlier today about his views on the economic recovery - hint: he doesn't expect a v-shape. We went over last week's jobs report and the nuances beneath the headlines. And then, given his focus on Rethink Technology, we hit the semiconductor sector and how the new paradigm thesis he espouses has been effected by the current period, and why he thinks Microsoft (MSFT) is the tech company best positioned for the 2020 market. Check it out below, and stay tuned for a transcript in the coming week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG.

Mark Hibben is long AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, and TSM.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

We will publish a transcript of this conversation in the coming days.