There was positive read-across for Altria (in the U.S.) and for Philip Morris (in Europe and NGPs); we reiterate Buy ratings on all 3 tobacco stocks.

British American Tobacco is now guiding to a low-single-digit EPS growth (including FX) for 2020; it remains attractive with a 7% Dividend Yield.

Emerging markets are facing headwinds from COVID-19, but this was already known to investors and will only have a small, temporary impact.

However, the most important news for us is the resilience of cigarette businesses in developed markets, especially in the U.S.

Introduction

British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred in this article as "BAT") published its H1 2020 pre-close trading update (for May year-to-date results) this morning, which included a cut to its 2020 outlook. Considered negative by much of the media, the news sent BAT shares down 4% in London as of 11 am U.K. time.

However, we believe the news in BAT's update are in fact either better than expected, or at least no worse than what investors already knew. We currently have Buy ratings on BAT, as well as on Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM), and in this article we explain why the BAT update does not change the investment cases, and how these 3 tobacco stocks' valuation are still attractive.

FY20 Outlook Cut

The headline in BAT's trading update was the cut to its 2020 outlook, with currency-neutral EPS growth now expected to be mid-single-digit, compared to high-single-digit before. Including a currency headwind of approx. 2%, this means that BAT's 2020 EPS growth will likely be approx. 3%:

Management has attributed the downward revision to a larger-than-expected impact of COVID-19, which is now expected to be a 3% hit to revenues (including Travel Retail, excluding currency). Revenues are now expected to grow only 1-3% (excluding currency) in 2020, compared to "the lower end of 3-5%" previously.

A closer look at the update, however, reveals a more nuanced picture, with a sharp contrast between developed and developing markets, and some significant good news in the former.

U.S. Cigarette Business Remains Resilient

Given how BAT makes most of its revenues in developed markets, we believe the most important item in the update is the continuing strength of cigarette markets in developed countries, especially in the U.S.:

"Results in developed markets (c.75% of Group revenue) are strong, with continued good pricing, little evidence of accelerated downtrading to date and a particularly strong performance from our business in the U.S., which has been highly resilient throughout the COVID-19 crisis" BAT H1 2020 pre-close update (Jun-20)

As a reminder, BAT generates approx. 45% of its EBIT from the U.S., and also has substantial businesses in the European Union, Japan, etc.; emerging markets are only 25% of revenues:

BAT Profit from Operations by Region Key: EEMEA = Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, ENA = Europe & North Africa, AMSSA = Americas & Sub-Saharan Africa, APME = Asia-Pacific & Middle East. Source: BAT company filings.

For the U.S. tobacco industry as a whole, BAT now expects 2020 volume to decline by only 4% (was 5%); and retail volumes were only down 2% in May year-to-date. While some of this strength may be in the discount segment, it is representative of stabilization in the wider U.S. cigarettes market. BAT's U.S. cigarettes portfolio consists mostly of premium brands (though not as premium as Marlboro), so for it to have gained 30 bps in value share implies at least reasonable health for U.S. premium brands overall:

There were more good news for U.S. cigarettes in the form of slowing e-vapor growth. BAT observed that the U.S. e-vapor market "remains below historical levels" during H1 2020, which is positive for Altria (with its 100% U.S. exposure).

European Cigarette Markets Likely Stable

The picture is more mixed for European Union markets, as the "vapour category continues to recover following the global slowdown in H2 last year". However, BAT's non-U.S. vapor business has remained small (less than £100m of revenues in H2 2019). In addition, blaming COVID-19's impact on consumer activation, supply chains, etc., BAT has postponed its £5bn Next Generation Product ("NGP") revenue target from 2024 to 2025. We believe this to be positive for the European businesses of Philip Morris and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB"), and may also imply a further lowering of BAT's ambition to compete with Philip Morris in Heat-Not-Burn in Japan.

BAT Next Generation Products Revenues (2018-19) NB. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. Source: BAT company filings.

Pressures in Emerging Markets as Expected

The news for emerging markets is less positive, with BAT singling out Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia as particularly impacted by COVID-19. Also, lockdowns have lasted longer in South Africa (where cigarette sales are banned for now), Mexico and Argentina. Together these mean that BAT now expects global cigarette volumes to be down 7% in 2020, vs. 5% before.

However, volume declines do not translate linearly to revenue decline, as lower-priced emerging markets have higher volumes. Also, the likely impact of COVID-19 in emerging markets is already known to investors, who have been warned by, among others, Philip Morris during last quarter's results:

"In certain developing markets, the high prevalence of daily wage workers, lower resources for social support and thus greater fragility of incomes create more vulnerability. We observe some initial signs of downtrading and reduced daily consumption in some countries. The most significant for us are Indonesia and the Philippines, the latter of which has the added dynamic of being a 'stick' market." Martin King, PM CFO (Q1 2020 Earnings Call)

Philip Morris has already warned that Q2 2020 will likely be its worst quarter this year, and highlighted specific, temporary challenges like the delay in Indonesian minimum cigarette pricing. As a reminder, Philip Morris has the highest exposure to emerging markets among the Tobacco Big 4, though an estimated 65% of its EBIT still comes from developed markets including the EU, Japan, Korea, Australia, etc.:

PM EBIT by Region (2019A) NB. Canada subsidiary put into administration in Mar-20. Source: PM results press release (Q4 2019).

We never expected COVID-19 to have no impact at all and, as long-term investors, we are relatively relaxed about its temporary nature. Our view on the emerging markets businesses at BAT and Philip Morris is unchanged.

Valuation Update

While tobacco stocks have bounced back from their late March lows, they remain substantially down year-to-date:

Tobacco Big 4 Share Prices (2020 Year-To-Date) Source: Yahoo Finance (09-Jun-20).

At 3,000p (share price as of 11 am U.K. time), BAT offers a 7.0% Dividend Yield and a 9.5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; Altria is even cheaper on these metrics, with a 7.8% Dividend Yield and a 9.6% FCF Yield:

Tobacco Big 4 FCF Yield & Dividend Yield NB. Figures based on 2019, except for IMB (FY19 ending Sep). MO & PM dividend yield based on annualizing latest dividends. Source: Company filings. Market data as of 09-Jun-20 11 am UK time.

Philip Morris continues to trade at a premium, which we believe to be justified due to IQOS' lead in Heat-Not-Burn, the largest and most promising category in NGPs. IMB continues to trade at a discount due to its structural problems, most notably its low-growth mature markets and poor NGP line-up.

The valuation picture is similar in EV / EBIT terms, with Philip Morris at a clear premium, and BAT and Altria on similar valuation multiples. Note that BAT now expects to delever to "around 3x" Net Debt / EBITDA by 2021 year-end, slower than before due to the effects of COVID-19:

Tobacco Big 4 EV / EBIT vs. Peers NB. Figures based on 2019, except for IMB (FY19 ending Sep). Source: Company filings. Market data as of 09-Jun-20 11 am UK time.

Conclusion

The BAT update is notable in confirming the strength of cigarette businesses in developed markets, especially the U.S.; the weakness in emerging markets was previously known to investors and will likely be temporary.

Our investment cases assume an EPS CAGR of at least 8% for Philip Morris, and at least low-single-digits for Altria and BAT (all on a currency-neutral basis). Combining these with their current, high-single-digit Dividend Yields mean they can all achieve at least 10% in annualized returns, as share prices grow in line with EPS, even without any upward re-rating.

We believe there is a reasonable prospect of upward re-ratings, especially if global economic growth and interest rates remain low, and/or if tobacco companies demonstrate the ability to succeed in NGPs at scale.

We believe BAT, Philip Morris and Altria all have the potential to achieve low-teens or better annualized returns, and reiterate our Buy ratings for all three:

Philip Morris is our top pick as long-term investors, with the best growth potential, thanks to its market-leading IQOS product and its ability to generate purely incremental revenues in the U.S.

Altria is our second pick, with its premium Marlboro brand in the now-stabilizing and high-margin U.S. market, and likely more stable near term

BAT will also be a good investment, but investors who would like to gain exposure to tobacco earnings globally will likely be better off holding Philip Morris and Altria, each the superior player in its respective markets

We continue to avoid Imperial Brands due to its structural challenges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.