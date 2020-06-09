There's an opportunity to sell naked puts for income while possibly getting the stock at a bargain price.

It remains in solid financial shape, and will always have a floor for demand.

Thesis

There are easy sectors to analyze, and there are challenging sectors to analyze. The homebuilding sector falls in-between, but is more challenging than most. That’s because there are numerous factors at play in homebuilding.

The obvious trick with the sector is that it is subject to macroeconomic conditions, although those conditions have to change significantly to be felt in large ways in the sector.

However, the sector itself is a delicate balancing act.

If the housing market gets too hot, we end up with a mortgage crisis that destroys the sector. If the market gets too cold, demand weakens. Like Goldilocks, it has to be just right.

The truth is that homebuilders are almost a derivative trade because the stocks are subject to interest rate policy, which in turn affect mortgages.

Remember, if money gets too cheap, there will be boom times in homebuilding, but the sector may heat up too quickly and then crash.

However, if the Fed makes money too expensive, mortgage demand will fall off, restricting the ability for people to afford to buy a house, and demand weakens.

But wait, there’s more! There are regional matters at play, which include long-term movements of population into or out of city or region, which affect demand.

Then there are the price points for the houses themselves. They have to be balanced to fit the market, but that then triggers reliance on the mortgage situation, and whether or not the mortgage is an FHA loan or not. Recall that FHA loans are effectively guaranteed by the government.

Wait, there’s still more! There are hyper-local issues at play, which may include whether or not the area is undergoing gentrification or is falling into disrepute.

Will the fears generated by COVID-19 push people out of the cities and into the suburbs?

There is some very good news, however. There is one thing the homebuilders always have going for them, which is that almost everyone wants to own their own home.

It is a symbol of American prosperity, success, and self-reliance.

It is this long-term macro element that ultimately controls stocks like Lennar Corporation (LEN) and that is apparent in its long-term stock chart. The housing market overheated across the nation in the mid-00's, and we ended up with the mortgage crisis. Subsequent to that, the trend for homebuilders has mostly been up.

LEN itself is the second largest company in the homebuilding space, and we always like to find value in a top player. LEN manages to balance and serve the markets despite all these shifting crosscurrents, as evidenced by its impressive growth over the past ten years.

Revenue and gross profit have increased seven-fold, operating income is up by a factor of 14, and net income is up a staggering 20x.

LEN has maintained very reasonable leverage with long term debt of $7.2 billion, and cash on hand of $805 million. Capex is typically very low, such that free cash flow has exploded in recent years, from $330 million in FY15 to $2.3 billion in the TTM.

Valuation

For homebuilding stocks, we use the traditional Peter Lynch valuation method to classify value - the PEG ratio based on next year’s growth estimates from analysts. A PEG of under 1.0 indicates value.

LEN trades at 10x TTM earnings. Analysts project next year’s growth of 11%, giving LEN a PEG ratio of 0.9.

Risks

We’ve covered most of the risks above, as far as mentioning the delicate balancing act and multiple crosscurrents at play.

However, other risks include employment levels and consumer spending. Both will be hogtied as the result of COVID-19. The longer these lockdowns remain in place, the harder it will be for people to hold onto savings to offer downpayments.

Financing will consequently be harder to obtain without the requisite equity contribution. If prospective homebuyers take on consumer credit to make ends meet, getting a mortgage becomes harder.

Another wrinkle; Lennar owns the real estate it builds the houses on and then sells it with the home. As described in their 10-K, that creates another risk:

“We are constantly purchasing land, or entering into arrangements to purchase land, for use in our homebuilding operations. The value of land suitable for residential development fluctuates depending on local and national market conditions and other factors that affect demand for new homes. When demand for homes fell during the 2007-2010 recession, we were required to take significant write-downs of the carrying value of our land inventory and we elected not to exercise many options to purchase land, which required us to forfeit deposits and write-off pre-acquisition costs. Although we have reduced our exposure to costs of that type, a certain amount of exposure is inherent in our homebuilding business. If market conditions were to deteriorate significantly in the future, we could again be required to make significant write-downs of the carrying value of our inventory and costs relating to land purchase options.”

Lennar also acts as a mortgage originator, which it then sells into the secondary market, creating additional risks as described:

“Substantially all of the residential mortgage loans we originate are sold within a short period in the secondary mortgage market on a servicing released, non-recourse basis. If we became unable to sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary mortgage market or directly to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, we would have to either curtail our origination of residential mortgage loans, which among other things, could significantly reduce our ability to sell homes, or commit our own funds to long term investments in mortgage loans, which, in addition to requiring us to deploy substantial amounts of our own funds, could delay the time when we recognize revenues from home sales on our statements of operations.”

Actionable Conclusion

LEN stock closed at $63.71 as of Friday.

The July $60 puts are going for about $3 each. Earning about 5% in just 6 weeks is an incredibly generous premium, especially considering the premiums are usually about 3%.

If LEN shares are put to you, you will be buying LEN stock at the equivalent of $57 per share, which is about an 11% discount from even this value price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the homebuilding environment shakes out, the August $57.50 puts are going for about $3.40.

If put to you, you will be buying LEN stock at the equivalent of $54.10 per share, a discount of more than 15% from this already cheap price point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, the January $55 puts sell for about $6.10 each.

You first earn 12% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your LEN stock bet all the way down to $48.90 per share, and owning it at just 8.5x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.