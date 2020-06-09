(Source: TripIt)

Investment Thesis

As someone who has long been a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term investment approach and philosophy, I'll begin this piece by saying that it feels strange to be taking the opposite side of his stance on the airlines. Considering how resolute he had been in his initial claims that he would stick by his airline holdings, I was as surprised as anyone when I learned that he had turned his back on them less than two months after his initial vote of confidence. But I suppose nothing can be considered a surprise anymore in this upside-down mess of a year that has been 2020.

The conditions are improving for the airline industry collectively, but there's one airline dumped by Buffett that I feel is best-suited to weather the storm - Southwest Airlines (LUV). In this article, I will discuss the fundamentals of the airline industry as a whole, before focusing on Southwest specifically and why I believe its stock offers the best risk/reward within its field. I will also examine some of the potential headwinds for the company and present a technical perspective on LUV and why the stock can fly higher from here.

The Fundamentals Appear To Be Troughing

It's fair to say that the last few months have been incredibly turbulent for the airline industry, and Southwest has been no exception. Amid severe reductions in flight capacity and passenger traffic resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, a company that started the year with the sturdiest balance sheet of its peer group saw its relatively strong financial position crumble in a matter of weeks. Revenues evaporated as a result of government-induced bans on non-essential travel, and by mid-April the company was left with no option but to accept over $3.2 billion in federal relief funding from the CARES Act in order to remain afloat, while also offering significant amounts of debt and equity through the capital markets. Roughly a third of Southwest's 60,000+ employees have since taken voluntary leaves of absence, and CEO Gary Kelly elected to take a 20% cut to his base salary. In late April, the company reported its first quarterly loss since Q3 2011, while also forecasting a steep decline in operating revenue for the second quarter of this year. And to top it all off, it was revealed in early May that Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) until recently was a major shareholder in several airline companies including Southwest, had dumped the company's entire airline position.

With all this blood on the streets (or in this case, the runway), what comes next for Southwest? I am of the view that the drop in LUV offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors with the willingness to stomach a high beta. While this setback is certainly an outlier in many respects, it is far from the first faced by the airline industry. Despite beliefs that major airlines would fail to survive past crises such as 9/11, SARS, the Great Recession, H1N1, and Ebola, they managed to pull through eventually in each case, and investors who bought in when outlooks were at their bleakest were rewarded handsomely, often to the tune of 80%-120% over a six-month period.

Fortunately, it appears that the bottom for the airline industry is being put in, and positive news is beginning to trickle in with regards to both flight traffic and passenger traffic. According to Flightradar24, a prominent source of flight tracking statistics, the total number of tracked flights globally experienced a trough on April 12th at 46,294 flights. Since then, the number of flights has moved gradually higher, with a rising 7-day moving average indicating an upward trend in flights.

(Source: Flightradar24)

The number of commercial air passengers screened domestically by the TSA is also steadily on an upswing. Similarly to the chart above depicting the total number of flights tracked, the number of screened passengers established a floor in mid-April, with a low of 87,534 passengers screened on April 14th. The figures posted for this year are a mere fraction in comparison to those of the same period in 2019, but the more recent numbers are a step in the right direction.

(Source: Statista)

While both of these charts illustrate more of a Nike swoosh recovery as opposed to a rapid V-shaped recovery, it seems that the worst of the damage has been dealt for the airlines and that the groundwork is being set for a longer-term rejuvenation for the industry. As governments start to ease restrictions on stay-at-home orders and travel going into the summer, expect this to be another tailwind for revenue growth in the airline names over the months ahead.

First Class In Its Peer Group

Going into the pandemic, Southwest was regarded as having the strongest financial position within its industry. While this position has been weakened as a result of the company's need to raise capital in order to maintain operations, Southwest still remains superior to its peers on a relative basis, and is currently the only domestic airline holding an investment-grade rating by each of the three major rating agencies.

As shown in the chart below, Southwest's cash and cash equivalents currently stands at $3.94 billion, while long-term debt has risen to $5.083 billion. Both have risen significantly since the start of the year, but as a whole the company's financial condition still remains manageable and within control, at least in the near- to medium-term.

Data by YCharts

The company's balance sheet strength is also reflected in its superior debt-to-equity ratio in comparison with its major peers, American Airlines Group (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines Holdings (UAL):

Data by YCharts

Southwest outperforms its peers on an operational basis as well, as shown by its higher operating margins when compared to the three aforementioned companies:

Data by YCharts

The company's strong performance and balance sheet have afforded it the relative luxury of not needing as much federal relief funding as its competitors. Southwest received $3.2 billion in federal aid from the CARES Act, as opposed to $5.8 billion, $5.4 billion, and $5.0 billion for American, Delta, and United, respectively. Additionally, the company's projection of an average daily cash burn of $30 million to $35 million for the second quarter serves as yet another display of its relative strength from a financial and operational perspective.

Company CARES Act Funding Expected Average Daily Cash Burn Southwest Airlines (LUV) $3.2 billion $30-$35 million (for second quarter) American Airlines Group (AAL) $5.8 billion $50 million (for month of June) Delta Air Lines (DAL) $5.4 billion $50 million (from May onward) United Airlines Holdings (UAL) $5.0 billion $40-$45 million (for second quarter)

Ultimately, Southwest's industry leadership has been displayed by the stock's relative outperformance when compared with its peer group. Since the airline names peaked in mid-February, LUV has handily beaten American, Delta, and United from a performance standpoint:

Data by YCharts

Southwest is positioning itself to become a leaner and more operationally efficient company coming out of this crisis, and as a primarily domestic carrier, the company is well-poised to rebound at a faster rate than its competitors, given that domestic flights are expected to bounce back much more quickly than international flights. As a whole, LUV offers the best risk/reward within its peer group due to the higher quality of its balance sheet and operational performance.

Risks

Falling In LUV With A Value Trap

For many investors, it's easy to look at Southwest's PE ratio of 9.88 and see a stock trading at dirt-cheap valuations. However, this is a clear example of a value trap, in which a stock trades at cheap valuations for a reason. In some situations such as this, a stock's earnings multiple will contract in anticipation of a decline in profits or reported losses, which will in turn cause the multiple to shoot higher, thus invalidating the valuation argument for buying the stock in the first place. Past instances of this can be found throughout the PE ratio history of LUV, with the Great Recession era being a more recent example:

Data by YCharts

Considering how the company reported a loss in Q1 and called for a sharp drop in operating revenues for Q2, I expect this situation to be no different as eroding profits will eventually manifest in the form of a rapidly expanding PE ratio. As a result, I don't see LUV as worth buying purely from a valuation standpoint, at least for the duration of the pandemic. However, in cases such as this where a company's future earnings are virtually impossible to project and no one has a clue in terms of what the "E" in "PE" will be, it is often better to work off of the stock's technicals, which I will discuss in the next section of this article.

A Prolonged Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced an unprecedented level of volatility and uncertainty never before seen in the airline stocks, which have now become as much a health care story as they are a travel and leisure story. The spread of the virus, the length of the pandemic, the rate of economic recovery, and flyer demand are all factors beyond Southwest's control. A second wave of COVID or a prolonged period of economic lockdown associated with the virus would all but undo the gradual progress made in restoring flight and passenger traffic since mid-April, and would also exacerbate the liquidity issues currently being faced by the airlines. Additionally, airlines will need to juggle the decline in revenues associated with adhering to social distancing measures such as limiting the number of passengers per flight with the increased costs of providing flyers with testing services and proper protection such as face masks.

In the meantime, the chances of a rebound in airline travel have become intertwined with the chances of the discovery of a vaccine for the coronavirus. And while a silver bullet has yet to be found, the race for one has accelerated as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies large and small are competing to find a cure. There are dozens of vaccine candidates currently under development and testing, from the well-publicized success of Moderna's (MRNA) phase I clinical trials to lesser-known experimental therapies from larger companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Though 12 to 18 months has been touted as the timeline for a potential vaccine, there isn't yet a concrete date as to when such a vaccine can be developed. What is clear at this point, however, is that bearishness towards airlines such as Southwest is equivalent to betting against the odds of a COVID vaccine, which is appearing increasingly likely by the week.

(Source: Forbes)

A Technical Take On LUV

While LUV has been in a steep decline for much of 2020, there are a number of technical signals that appear to indicate the start of a turnaround for the stock. For one, it has recently managed to break above a downtrend that was first established in mid-February. Throughout much of this downtrend, both MACD and RSI had been making a series of higher lows since March, even as LUV continued to head gradually lower. This technical divergence hinted that downside momentum was becoming exhausted and that the sellers were losing steam.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

For the months of March and April, the $30 level had served as a crucial floor of support for LUV. This support was eventually broken in early May but was reclaimed by the bulls a few weeks later. This failure to maintain broken support offers another sign of seller's exhaustion in Southwest.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Finally, the stock managed to break above its 50-day moving average for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Not only does this development signal that the stock could be heading for a new uptrend, but it also means that the 50-day will provide an additional floor of support for LUV in the event of a pullback as the bulls seek to build progress.

Conclusion

While the last few months have been anything but smooth flying for Southwest Airlines, it seems that the worst is over for the company, both from a fundamental and technical perspective. Flight and passenger traffic are beginning to move higher after coming to a halt at the peak of the pandemic, and the gradual reopening of the global economy will serve as a much-needed boost for Southwest and the airlines as a whole. From a technical view, the downtrend that has plagued LUV since mid-February appears to have come to an end, as bullish signals accumulate from the wreckage. And while a prolonged pandemic and economic shutdown does pose a threat to the company, Southwest is by far the best-prepared of its peers to handle such risks, both financially and operationally. With much of the bad news associated with the pandemic having already been priced in, Southwest now carries the high potential for reward offered by many of the airlines, but with a lower degree of risk than that of its contemporaries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.