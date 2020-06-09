PepsiCo's revenues have been close to flat over the last decade but have improved in the last few years.

Thesis Summary

PepsiCo (PEP) is a household name offering a variety of consumer goods in the beverage and food sector. Despite little growth over the last 10 years, the company trades at a premium due to its recent performance. However, I don't expect this to continue. Pepsi does not offer a unique value proposition and has been losing profitability for a long time. With over ⅔ of revenue coming from the U.S. and a few retailers, the company is exposed to things out of its control.

Source: Blizzardwatch.com

Recent Performance

Pepsi sells and commercializes some of the best-known snack and beverage brands in the world. The company is responsible for Lays, Ruffles, Tropicana, and Quaker Oats. Due to the nature of its products, Pepsi is one of the few companies that have enjoyed a slight tailwind from the coronavirus due to people stockpiling drinks and food. Indeed, the company has had a decent quarter with revenues up by around $1 billion compared to the same quarter last year.

Source: 10-Q

Growth has been especially good overseas, with the company reporting 14% revenue growth for its European region. However, domestically it has been much less impressive, and the numbers look even worse when we begin to look at profitability. Furthermore, the company seems to be expanding aggressively, adding over $7 billion to its liabilities in the last year. This leaves me wondering whether Pepsi can sustain the recent levels of growth it has achieved over the next few years. And if so; at what price?

Growth or Profitability

While growth is important to investors, profitability and cash-making ability is certainly the biggest appeal with Pepsi. The company is a dividend king and currently offers a reasonable 3% dividend yield with an impressive track record of dividend growth.

But this could all be put into question if Pepsi doesn't manage to turn around what seems to be an ongoing issue of profitability. The table below shows a breakdown of revenues and Operating Profit by segment in the first quarter of 2020 and 2019.

Source: 10-Q

First, and most striking is the fact that PepsiCo Beverages, the segment producing the most revenue, ($4.8 billion) is only contributing $297 million in operating profit. To "compensate" for this, we have Frito-Lay North America, the second-largest segment which turns around 1/4 of its revenues into operating profits. Frito-Lay accounts for over 60% of operating profits.

The latest quarter is representative of what has been happening at Pepsi over the last 3 years. While revenues have grown consistently around 2-4%, operating profits have stayed flat.

Source: 10-Q

Looking more closely at the income statement, we can see that SGA and Cost of Sales have slightly outpaced the growth of revenues. Another interesting fact is that "Other Pension and Retiree Medical benefits" was adding around 200-300 million to profits in 2017-2018 but in 2019 this became an expense. Looking at EPS the company seemed to have a very good 2018, but again we can see this has little to do with operating profit and more to do with the provision for taxes. If we look at Income before taxes, Pepsi is down around 3% since 2017.

Lastly, going further back, we have the EBITDA margin for the last 10 years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Again, the trend is very clear and if it continues like this, the company's dividend could even be put into question.

Not as "safe" as you think

The issue of profitability could weigh on Pepsi, but there is no doubt that as long as a semblance of normalcy continues, Pepsi will continue to pay out its dividend. But what if things change? One thing I always look into is where revenues come from and how diversified these revenues are. In the case of Pepsi, unfortunately, revenues are concentrated which could mean things could quickly turn south if the right factors come into play.

Most notably, if we look at the latest quarterly report, over 85% of revenues came from North America. This surprised me at first, as I thought Pepsi was a lot more prevalent worldwide, and especially in Europe. From a macroeconomic standpoint, Pepsi's future is tied to that of the American economy and would suffer greatly in a recession. Firstly, because people would have less disposable income, but most importantly because Pepsi's products carry a premium over other cheaper store brands and consumers could easily choose to switch from one to the other.

But here's the kicker. According to marketrealist, in 2018 PepsiCo's top five retail customers accounted for 33% of the North America revenue. Walmart alone accounted for 19% of revenues. This means we have revenues concentrated into one area, a few products, and only a bunch of retailers. So what would happen if Walmart no longer wanted to sell Pepsi? More realistically, what would happen to sales if Pepsi didn't have a premium placement in these stores? While this shouldn't change any time soon, the point is that Pepsi's sales are in a way out of their control

Lastly, it's also worth mentioning the age-old argument; Pepsi's products aren't exactly healthy and people are moving away from these. I got a lot of heat from arguing this in my recent article on The Coca-Cola Company (KO). However, this still applies to soft drinks and even more to snacks like chips which have close to zero nutritional value.

Takeaway

You may think that I am being overly harsh on Pepsi but one must be when looking at a company with such a long history and reputation. Many investors might be happy to invest in this company thinking it doesn't involve much risk and this isn't true. In the short-term, the dividend seems safe, but the stock price could come down from here. Pepsi is now trading at a very high P/E when compared to some of its peers. Pepsi is priced very similarly to McDonald's Corporation (MCD) which I have also been critical of. I just hope that Pepsi's search for growth doesn't continue to hurt its profitability.

