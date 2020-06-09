This clears the way for Clearway to reinstate its old dividend of $0.33, which would take the A-share yield to 6.3%.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) (CWEN.A) got beaten up badly last year after the PG&E (PCG) bankruptcy and a dividend cut. It was an especially troublesome event as some believed PG&E would renegotiate the deals it made with renewable energy producers like Clearway and this would severely hurt Clearway's business and could potentially bankrupt some of its projects.

Early on, I argued that these fears were overblown because PG&E’s regulator as well as Californian politicians had a lot at stake. Another thing that I found is that the other potentially impacted YieldCos, Atlantica Yield (AY) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), had exposures not too dissimilar from Clearway’s.

Yet, Clearway Energy’s stock was hit much harder by events than that of its peers, as can be observed from the chart below. Note that the wildfires occurred in late 2018, PG&E filed for chapter 11 in January 2019 and that Clearway cut its dividend in February 2019.

Though Clearway has performed quite well since its 2019 bottom, it is still not performing as well as it should – in my view – since its level of late 2018. Atlantica Yield, though not back at its YTD peak, has appreciated substantially more during this period with a higher dividend level as well. NEP is also included in the chart above because it is impacted by the PG&E situation (though less than AY and CWEN) but its troubles are more structural and its underperformance is justified by its leverage and potential for added dilution if its stock price declines, as I outlined in this article.

The core reason to cut the dividend and to not raise it back was because projects that are funded with secured debt can’t upstream their cash flow to the corporate level as long as their customer (PG&E in this case) is in chapter 11. Other YieldCos have handled this differently and had no qualms about borrowing to keep the dividend stable. Clearway Energy was more conservative and paid its price with a lower valuation.

The good news is that the Chapter 11 status of PG&E is nearing its conclusion and that Clearway Energy’s management is expected to increase its dividend back to normal levels.

Developments at PG&E

PG&E keeps gathering approvals for its bankruptcy plan. One of the latest is from the California Public Utilities Commission. The company now needs to get approval from a judge but seems extremely confident it will get it, given the steps it has taken in recent months.

For now, everything looks to be going well. The CEO even announced stepping down at the end of June as he anticipates the deal to be settled by then, or in his own words:

“I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations. By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met,”

Bill Johnson, CEO of PG&E

To finance its bankruptcy, PG&E needs the financing to execute the plan. The utility went ahead and attracted prominent investors to buy its newly issued equity. The fact that PG&E raises the money through new debt offerings, even though it has to return it if the bankruptcy plan is not approved yet, signals that it thinks that this is the right time to raise money in this 'hot debt market' as the WSJ calls it. But it also tells us that PG&E is confident that its bankruptcy plan will get approval. The $5.75bn announced on Monday is a good chunk of the $25.5bn total required financing to cover the fire damages it needs to exit bankruptcy. Of that amount, $13.5bn will be a trust to pay fire victims, which is to be funded half in shares and half in cash. The money PG&E actually wants to raise is closer to $20bn according to the WSJ, of which $11bn is debt and $9bn is equity.

The WSJ also reports that hearings are wrapped up and Judge Montali is expected to rule shortly about PG&E. To get approval before June 30 is important to PG&E because it is the deadline for it to qualify for participation in a new California utility wildfire fund.

Dividend resumption

The developments at PG&E seem to clear the way for Clearway Energy to resume its dividend. This is significant because many investors sold CWEN due to the 2019 dividend cut.

The table below shows the dividend data for five YieldCos. The pro-forma payout, which takes into account CAFD run-rate levels, is the lowest for Clearway. From the table it looks like a payout of roughly 80% is a normal figure. For Clearway that would be about $0.32 per quarter, just a cent below the $0.33 it paid in Q4 2018. For this reason, I think it is to be expected that Clearway will raise its dividend back to the old level of $0.33. What also helps is that it will see the release of cash that was previously trapped at restricted accounts of projects affected by the PG&E bankruptcy.

Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. ** Pro-forma payout is calculated on dividend payout versus the run-rate CAFD level. *** TERP reported & guided CAFD figures are inflated by levelling principal repayments, I don’t consider them a fair reflection of what is to be expected. RNW is TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), a Canadian YieldCo.

The takeaway is that if the quarterly dividend is raised back to $0.33 after Q2, the dividend yield on Clearway’s A-shares will jump to 6.3%, higher than any of its US peers (note that RNW is Canadian). What is also better at Clearway Energy is its risk profile. All of the company’s assets are located in the US, its remaining power purchase agreement duration is high and corporate level debt (the amortization of which is ignored for CAFD calculation purposes) is below average. I think that management has signalled many times that it is prudent with cash but also committed to raising the dividend materially after the PCG situation has been resolved. Court approval for PG&E’s plan before June 30 will probably be a small catalyst for the stock. But I expect a bigger one to occur at Q3 earnings when CWEN announces its new quarterly dividend somewhere in late July or early August.

Lastly, I would like to quickly comment on Clearway's first quarter.

Q1 update

The company had an uneventful first quarter and reaffirmed its 2020 guidance of a CAFD of $310m. Adjusted EBITDA was a bit higher than last year’s, primarily driven by the Carslbad acquisition and better wind speeds near its wind farms.

One shouldn’t be alarmed by the low Q1 CAFD because the first quarter is seasonally weak. Up to 90% of the yearly CAFD is generated in Q2 and Q3 due to working capital movements, project debt repayment schedules and seasonality of renewable energy production.

Source: CWEN Q1 2020 release.

I think that it was a slight disappointment Clearway hadn’t raised its dividend by one cent as it did in the previous quarter. However, I don’t think that this tells us anything about the upcoming dividend hike that I expect to impact the stock.

Conclusion

Clearway Energy is still well on track to raise its dividend back to its old level thanks to a smooth resolution of the PG&E bankruptcy. The stock has performed well recently, but I still feel it lagged peers since 2018. This creates the runway for the stock to outperform its peers in Q3 as it hikes its dividend. Clearway does not deserve to trade at the lowest dividend yield of its US peer group.

