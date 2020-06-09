Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) William Blair Growth Stock Conference June 9, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Sachin Mehra - CFO

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Bob Napoli

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. My name is Bob Napoli. I'm the analyst of William Blair that covers Fintech space. For a complete list of disclosures, please go to williamblair.com. We're very excited again to have with us Sachin Mehra. He was with us live in Chicago last year, virtually this year. Sachin is the CFO at Mastercard. He's been the CFO for about a year and he joined Mastercard in 2010.

Sachin, welcome. Everybody, welcome to the 40th annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. We are in somewhat of unprecedented times more than somewhat, with the global pandemic now civil unrest here in the United States. What's your view on this environment and what are the key priorities for Mastercard today?

Sachin Mehra

First of all, thank you, Bob, for having me here. It's always a pleasure to be back. And good morning, good afternoon, good evening to everybody who's joining in, really appreciate the opportunity to be here.

You're indeed right, Bob. I mean, it is indeed very unusual times and challenging times as we all know. And you can ask the question around the pandemic and really, as we kind of sit back and we think about this, we believe this to be a public health crisis. And the speed and shape of any sort of recovery in such an environment in our opinion is a function of three policy initiatives; one in the public health policy, two being monetary policy and the third being the fiscal stimulus, which we're seeing not only in the U.S. but across the globe.

As you can well imagine, I mean, it's really important that all three get tackled in order for things to come back to what I would call the normal. We're certainly seeing a lot of action around that stuff across the globe, different governments have been very active in terms of how they're responding from a public health policy standpoint, but also from a fiscal stimulus and a monetary policy perspective.

The way we at Mastercard are thinking about this is we're kind of going through what we call the COVID-19 crisis by managing through four phases, and the four phases we spoken about publicly so I won't belabor those but I'll just mention them briefly. Those being of containment, stabilization, normalization and growth. And we think this framework is important, because what it does do is kind of tease out where we believe we are from a holistic standpoint across various facets. Those being what are we seeing for a border restrictions standpoint, what are we seeing from a social distancing standpoint, what are we seeing from a opening and closing of essential and non-essential businesses standpoint and last but not the least the impact on spend levels.

And we can go into more detail as to how we'd define these but I think those are well understood. The one point I'll make is that we expect that different drivers, different sectors and different geographies, will be in different phases at any given point in time and they likely will move back and forth between phases, depending on how things phased out from a public health standpoint.

You asked the question as to what are the important initiatives, which we at Mastercard are focused on in light of the crisis. And I would tell you we are focused on several areas. First and foremost being our employees then obviously, our customers, governments and then the broader society at large. From an employee standpoint, Mastercard has done a bunch of things to make sure that we have high levels of engagement in this environment from our employees. You're very familiar with the fact that we believe that the decency quotient is something we get we believe at Mastercard. And in light of the fact that all of us as human beings are going through what we are, it's really important that we step up and do the right thing for all of these stakeholders.

From an employee standpoint, some examples of things we've done are we've provided 10 days of paid leave for our employees for taking care of sick and elderly people who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We've committed to COVID related layoffs in 2020. In relation to that, there are several other initiatives, which are underway from an employee standpoint, one of them being free testing for COVID for U.S. based employees. So, there are several things which are going on. We believe this is important, which is doing the right thing to make sure our employees are well taken care of.

Moving on to the customer site, I will tell you I've seen a tremendously high level of engagement with our customers and that's a two sided equation. So it tends back a little bit to high engagement with employees leads to high engagement with customers and we're seeing that. We're seeing that even through remote environments where our employees and our teams are very actively engaged with our customers, working with them in different ways to try and understand how best we can help them, leveraging the assets that Mastercard has got and the assets range from not only our card rails, but extending to our services assets, extending to our material assets, there's several things which are currently underway in terms of how we engage it.

The most important thing is dialog, communication and understanding the needs of the customer and we are actually leveraging a lot of our data analytics capabilities, our four management capabilities, because those are very topical for our customers. As you can imagine, if this is impacting spend levels at Mastercard, it's certainly impacting, it's going to in the nature of lower volumes for our customers. We'll be working with them as to help them provide real time insights to them on how these spend levels are playing out and what are the actions that they can take in order to actually address this and get on the front foot.

In some instances in terms of things which are already happening and in other instances getting them ready to catch the right inflection point when things start to turn around. And so if you think about everything we've invested in over the past decade from a services standpoint, that's holding us in very good stead. As it relates to the governments, super active engagement. I personally have been someone very pleased actually, I will tell you about the ability of Mastercard to leverage its assets, to provide governments with real time insights on what they need to be thinking about in terms of driving, how their fiscal stimulus, for example, can be most impactful.

And we're doing that we're doing the activity on one side. But in addition to that, as they’re rolling out the fiscal stimulus, leveraging Mastercard's card rails, for example, in the U.S. our direct express program as a way to get money into the hands of consumers as they need to roll it out in a super efficient manner. And then extend that to the multi rail piece. Look, in the UK 90% of on payroll is made over our VocaLink, and most of state benefit payments in the UK already taken place through our real time payment rails. So we're just extending the utilization of those rails to enable disbursements in markets like the UK.

And I've just given the U.S. and the UK as examples. We're doing this across the globe as you can imagine. This is happening in Argentina, its happening in Chile, its happening Israel. I'm just naming a few. With active engagement with the government, they're seeing the real value, which Mastercard can bring both in the nature of insights, as well as the nature of helping them get the monies out in the hands of the people, very important and the teams going to remain engaged on that.

And then broadly speaking, we're doing our part to help with the recovery efforts, and that's at multiple levels. One, you're aware about the investment we made along with the Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust into Therapeutics Accelerator, that's something which we deem to be incredibly important, its the right thing to do and that's something we're proud of. In addition to that, we made $250 million commitment towards supporting small businesses globally. And this is a combination of our -- its monetary support plus our various assets, including our services assets, it's our insight capabilities, it's various products, which we've got throughout there, trying to engage and make sure we're simulating, doing our part to simulate the small business community which has been impacted by this to the largest part. So look, I mean lots of action taking place, lots of good stuff happening. Unusual times for sure and we'll see where it goes.

Bob Napoli

Thank you, and appreciate that. Mastercard put out the numbers last night, which we appreciate and Mastercard has been pointing out some weekly trends updates every several weeks. Can you give a little color on the trends on those numbers that you put out last night on the trends that you're seeing, and what you expect to see over the next several months or quarters?

A - Sachin Mehra

Sure Bob. You're right. We did put out our operating metrics last night. And so, if you can see from the operating metrics, based on what you're seeing out there and we continue to believe that we are seeing the transition from what we call the stabilization phase into the normalization phase across most markets domestically and you can see that in the metrics. So let's just piece that part in terms of what the metrics are showing.

You'll see from a switch volume standpoint relative to the last operating metrics update, which we gave where we showed you numbers as of the week of May 7th. There's roughly a 4.4 ppt improvement in switch volumes, which have taken place. Let me give you a little bit of color as to how and where we're seeing this and why we're seeing what we're seeing. We believe that this improvement is being driven by the stimulus packages, which I talked about, both in the U.S., as well as across the globe, but also the relaxation of social distancing measures and the opening up economies, which are starting to come, see come through.

There has been better growth in the card present side of the business, card not present continues to grow nicely but card present, which was impacted as people were sitting at home in the past and now started to step out, that started to see some level of, some traction come through in these numbers. You're also seeing a pickup in discretionary spend in various categories, in clothing, in home improvements, gas, restaurants, in domestic travel. So you're starting to see early signs of recovering come through and in terms of what we call going from stabilization to normalization. We feel like we're squarely in normalization at this point in time.

Look, I mean from a geographical standpoint, you can see in the metrics we have put out there the U.S. has shown some level of improvement over the May 7th versus May 20th metrics which we're seeing, but also several other markets across the globe. In fact, some markets like Italy, Poland and Austria, are in growth mode. So back to my point earlier, while at the top of the house we feel like we're seeing the transition from stabilization to normalization, there are markets and geographies such as the Italy’s, the Poland’s and the Australia’s, who are actually seeing growth. So those are positive signs. We expect that to be the case if things continue to open up.

Switch transactions seen about a 5-point improve between May 7th and May 20th. The reasons are about the same as what I just described from a switch volume standpoint. And then last but not least is cross border. And you can see in cross border it’s pretty standing between the May 7th metric and the May 20th metric and candidly that’s largely impacted by travel. And until travel starts really comeback right that's going to be one which we have to closely watch on that. And when I see travel, I don't mean domestic travel, we're starting to see domestic travel come back, but in the nature of cross border travel there.

Now on cross border important to realize that we have given you this breakdown, which is how we’re seeing card present growth take place. Obviously in card not present take place. And then card not present ex-travel. Card not present ex-online travel continues to show solid growth. You can see that in the metrics we have put out. And we're seeing a modest improvement in card present -- in the online card not present component of cross border. And that's being driven by again people starting to make a little bit more in the nature of bookings coming through in the nature of online travel.,but very modest amounts of growth. At the top of the house, the numbers are fairly even between May 7th and May 20th. So I wouldn't make too much of what we're seeing there at this point in time.

One more point of note that I'll flag, Bob, is from a foreign exchange standpoint. We had at the time of the first quarter earnings call shared with you that we expect to see a 1 ppt headwind on our revenues in Q2 and a 1 ppt tailwind on our operating expenses on account of foreign exchange. Given where we've seen foreign exchange play out so far and it’s on our estimate that that will be a 2 ppt headwind on net revenues and 2 ppt tailwind on operating expenses. So I thought I’d share that as well.

Bob Napoli

Okay, thank you. Structurally, how do you feel this environment will affect the payments industry on one hand? I mean, obviously as lot more e-commerce omnichannel, but just your thoughts on the payments market. And then as it affects, how Mastercard operates their business where you have a lot more people working from home will go be expense savings, I guess. And I just remind our clients on the line if you do have a question you can -- there should be a place on your Zoom to input that, and we'll see if we can get an answer to that. Thank you.

Sachin Mehra

So Bob, structurally, I would tell you that what we're seeing right now is an acceleration of a trend, which was already underway. And that acceleration of the trend is the acceleration of the secular shift we've been talking about for many, many years. We've all seen how there’s has been this movement, which has taken place from cash to electronic forms of payment, and we're just starting to see an acceleration of that, even more so now in this environment given that people for the last couple of months have had to pretty much operate out of their bedrooms, living rooms and family rooms, whatever they’ve got there in terms of living their daily lives.

What's that done is that's calls for individuals who have in the past been somewhat reluctant to move on to the online channel or in to e-commerce to have to do it. And now that they've seen what the user experience is, they've appreciated what that can mean for them. And so what we're starting to see is or what we are seeing is an acceleration of that secular shift. So certainly more e-commerce and hence, digital and we think that's long-term sustainable. What we are seeing is negative sentiment towards cash, fewer people want to touch cash and that's driving greater amount of contactless.

What we are also seeing is a greater demand for data and analytical capabilities, the data insights I was talking about earlier. And then given that more and more commerce is going towards the online channel, there's a greater propensity for fraud and hence greater demand for our services and our fraud products as part of that process. The same trend we're seeing in the consumer side, which is the shift from cash to electronic forms of payment, we're starting to see also occur in terms of dialog we're having in the B2B side. And certainly there's been an increased amounts of interest in terms of how we can start to electrify more and more in the nature of payments, which were historically taking place through check, for example, into electronic forms of payment.

The last point I'll make is around engagement with governments. I mentioned earlier about how we're very focused on working with governments, and we are doing a bunch of them right now through this crisis as we have historically done but more so now. We expect coming out of this crisis that the level of engagement with governments will continue to be sustained and they will be more open and more willing to partner with us, given the set of assets we bring as a multi rail company going forward. You asked about expenses a little bit, Bob, and [Multiple Speakers] situation kind of play out. I'm sorry, could you say it again?

Bob Napoli

Also just how you're managing expenses in this environment? And then with I think a high percentage of your employees working from home, does that change long-term the structure of Mastercard from an expense standpoint?

Sachin Mehra

So, let's talk about expenses. We've demonstrated our ability to be nimble from an expense standpoint. Our model is such that it allows us to be there. We've always maintained that as part of our annual planning exercise. When we put together what we think our outlook for the following year is likely to be, we do multiple scenarios and the do you know downturn scenarios they could be mild and moderate, or severe downhill scenarios. But we don't really do the scenario we also put in place very specific action plans that we would take from an expense standpoint. And candidly that has served us really well over the years and again during this COVID period as well.

So one thing I want to be very clear about we will not do silly stuff from an expense standpoint, which will jeopardize the long-term growth prospects of this company. We're going to be smart, we're going to be disciplined, but we're also going to be ready to make sure we are well positioned with the right investments to capitalize on opportunities as they present themselves. And we're looking at every line item. The way we're thinking about our expense framework is we got to make sure we're investing in those things, which our customers are ready to receive. We're investing in those things where the impact of investment, such as let's take advertising and marketing. The impact of those investments is it would be on point and will be experienced and received well.

So, there are line items like travel, which are taking care of themselves because people are not traveling right now but we're certainly looking hard at every line item, pro fees. We're looking hard at our various investments and saying these investments we want to accelerate and these investments we want to slow , because our customers are not going to be ready to accept those are in a state to pick them up right now. So let me give you a little bit of color as to where we are investing. We are investing more aggressively in digital. We are aggressively investing in B2B in our real time rails, in our services capabilities, just to name a few that is what’s kind of going on.

As it relates to the employee environment, the vast majority at employees at Mastercard are working from home. I would tell you, we don't believe that over the longer term that's going to be the environment. I think with the availability of therapeutics and the availability of vaccines, more and more people will feel more comfortable getting back to work. In fact, if you speak anecdotally the people, a lot of them are actually anxious to get out the current environment and get back to the office. Now, there's a difference between getting back to the office and getting back to work.

I would tell you, everybody that work they’re just not in the office, and people are working from home. My personal experience has been that the level of productivity, which we're achieving from our employees and our teams across the globe is actually higher than I would have expected, and higher than what we've seen in just normal times. And part of the reason I attribute is back to the culture of Mastercard. We, as a company, care deeply about employees, we invest heavily in our employees. And our employees feel personally invested to make sure that we're successful coming out of this crisis. And we're starting to really, really see the benefits of that come through in the nature of productivity from our employees at this point in time.

So longer term, look, I would tell you that we're going to be very clear that our employees need to feel comfortable and safe coming back to work. I don't see that as in where they're working from is necessarily impacting either productivity and/or how we engage with our employees and our customer's way forward.

Bob Napoli

Sachin, before you became CFO, part of your responsibilities was running the commercial services business. Mastercard launched, Mastercard Business Track services recently. And I was wondering if you could give a little more color on for investors on what that is, what you're hoping to accomplish and what you're looking at for B2B payments, what the opportunity is financially for Mastercard over the long-term?

Sachin Mehra

So Bob, as we invested in September of last year, we had sized what we thought the accounts payable opportunity within the B2B kind of vertical walls and we thought that that was somewhere in the vicinity of $110 trillion. Now, the reality is there's no one single solution, which will go after that $110 trillion. There's going to be a whole host of solutions. One of which is Mastercard Track Business Payment Service, or what we call Mastercard Track BPS. And as its essence at its simplest level, it is a solution which is very laser focused targeted on solving for pain points, which are currently experienced in the accounts payable spend categories and those are around having a more efficient account payable process.

Number two, making available working capital where working capital is desired by buyers and/or supplier. Number three, creating a seamless environment for the movement of data to enable better reconciliation between the accounts receivable flow into accounts payables flow, which are taking place. And doing all of this in a very safe and secure manner while providing a great user experience. So all these things which I kind of talked about right here are based on having a deep understanding of what the pain points have been in B2B and how we can go after them.

So what Mastercard Track BPS does is, we launched it in the U.S., like you said, we've launched it with a bunch of distribution partners. The distribution partners include companies like Global Payments, FISO, [Rapid Exchange], CSI, just to name a few, [Radius], there’s a whole bunch of companies. What do these distribution partners do? Much like in the card side of the business, where we sit as a network in the middle, Mastercard Track BPS is that middle network layer.

There are buyers, buyer agents and supplier agents. And the buyer agents and supplier agents you should think about in the context of I would translate into the card kind of terminology would be the equivalent of issuers and acquirers, and building interaction points with the incorporates. The incorporates are aware there will be the receivables and the payables. And what these distribution partners are doing is helping bring those accounts payable files in formats, which are easy to capture and enable us as a network to be able to move the data across from buyer to supplier and vice versa. So really really important.

The key attributes of MasterCard Track Business Payment Service are, we have a supplier directory. And what does a supplier directory do? It tells us what are the preferences of the supplier in terms of how they want to get paid, when they want to get to get paid, so on and so forth. So along with the supplier directory is a payment optimization engine. And again, the payment optimization engine enables the action to take place based on what preferences are there in the supplier directory.

What you've also got is it's a multi rail capability. So at the -- from a movement of money standpoint, this will allow for money to be moved across cards, ACH, blockchain, doesn't really matter, it could be domestic flows, it could be cross border flows. So BPS, or Mastercard Track BPS as it stands is again, recreating a network for accounts payable, leveraging ecosystem players, the buyers and supplier payment agents, while creating a core set of assets, which are there the supplier directory, payment optimization, rules engines having multi rail capabilities.

And then allowing for other applications, such as Supply Chain Finance applications so on and so forth to be layered on it in order to meet the needs, which I kind of talked about around working capital efficiency, data and a safe and secure payment environment. We've launched it in the U.S. We're seeing very good interest in it. We're piloting it in Latin America as we speak. And then there are plans underway to actually get pilots going in the other regions as well.

Bob Napoli

Okay. Great. Thank you. Seems to have a lot of potential, you're doing a lot there. In services, Mastercard continues to invest in additional service capabilities. I think services revenues the last time you broke it out was about 26% of revenue. In 2018, maybe it's close to 30 now. But you've made several acquisitions there as well. Can you talk about the importance of services? How that affects the revenue growth and margins of the business? And maybe some update on some of the more material acquisitions how they’re performing?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So I think it's important for us to set the stage as to what exactly our services portfolio is comprised of, but -- not only what it's comprised of, but why we went down this path and why we've been as successful as we have as part of how the services growth has played out. So at the highest level, we've got our data analytical capabilities, our consulting -- payment consulting capabilities, our managed service capabilities, our safety and security products and solutions. They're all part of our services portfolio.

In addition to that, we've got some of our processing assets, our loyalty assets, that's all part of our services portfolio. We've seen tremendous amounts of growth in terms of how we’ve seen the services side play out. But why is that the services are important? They're important for us for multiple reasons. One, they are an engine for growth. Like I said, they're growing faster than the core and we continue to expect them to grow faster than the core. Number two, they are a very important diversifier of our revenue stream.

And if you just take the current COVID environment we're living in, the reality is while your core drivers are impacted by COVID we’re seeing the benefits of diversification from services revenue come through. You saw that come through in the first quarter results. You also saw yesterday when we put out the operating metrics, we provided commentary about the demand for our services capabilities continues to remain very strong. So that diversification is very important.

Number three, it drives differentiation and this should never be understated. Driving differentiation is super important, not only from a customer engagement standpoint but what this translates into is how it enables the core and calls us for revenue growth and market share growth for the core. Really, really important. It's something we've actually been able to utilize to our advantage very effectively. In fact, you'll see if you go back over the last two, three years when we talk about winning new business, we've typically also talked about how there are various service assets, which we use as services capabilities, which we use in order to be part of that so called win from the competition.

So again, it's about diversifying revenue, it’s been an engine for growth and differentiating at the core, all of which are really important and it's playing out very nicely. We see tremendous demand for our data and analytical capabilities. We're seeing a lot of demand for our management capabilities, particularly in this environment but has been the case even at the start, and we expect that to continue to sustain. As it relates to the acquisitions we've done here, that's a very important part.

So the way we've actually driven growth in services has been both through organic and inorganic means. There's several product we’ve created organically, which are seeing very good traction and then there are others in the nature of acquisitions we've done. For example, last year at this time when I was sitting at your conference, we talked about Ethoca, we talked about several other acquisitions, which Mastercard had done.

On the services side, since then we've done acquisitions around RiskRecon and SessionM as well. So let me talk little bit about how those are performing. I think RiskRecon and SessionM, all could be perform very well. They're performing, in fact in the current environment, I would tell you with the increased fraud attacks which are taking place the value of the Ethoca assets and the value of the RiskRecon assets are really playing on in the space. And the reason is, as you know, what Ethoca does is it connects issuers directly to merchants and tries to prevent fraud before fraught occurs, through the exchange of information which takes place between the issuer and the merchant in terms of how they're seeing that traffic come through, great demand for that right now.

RiskRecon. RiskRecon is that outside in the scan of the digital footprint of not only our merchants but our acquires, our issuers and actually broadly speaking, even in the healthcare space we're using this right now where effectively what they do is they go out and do an scan or what the Internet facing or the web facing footprint of a corporation is to identify cyber vulnerabilities. And then we leverage our data analytical capabilities and we leverage our consulting capabilities to go and provide solutions to help expose those vulnerabilities where are there. So both of those are seeing some very good traction.

Another acquisition, which I did not mention but which we’re seeing a lot of good traction on is the company we acquired a few years ago called Applied Predictive Technologies. Applied Predictive Technologies is a test and learn capability, which sits in our data and services portfolio. Excellent demand in the current environment, because believe it or not, we're using that asset very actively with issuers and merchants, I'll give you examples, to be able to help them in a controlled environment predict what certain initiatives they might look to do, might result in the nature of results for them. So for example, as a lot of retail outlets shutdown, merchants are trying to figure out how best to open up their retail footprint.

In some instances, it might be how do I want to manage my inventory. In other instances, it might be what is the right time for me to keep my store open based on how the traffic displaying out of people coming in. So I’ll give you an example, as everybody went to work from home environment, you couldn’t hang in, let's say a QSR, a quick service restaurant chain, which would have typically served it's breakfast menu between take a time, 6 and 9 o'clock in the morning.

Well, everybody’s at work from home, you probably need to change that from 6 to 9 to a different time just because people are working in a different frame of mind, people might show up for breakfast at a different point of time. So I'm using those as examples of how our service assets, and this test and learn in particular is really playing its part in terms of dragging very good engagement with all our customers across the board.

Bob Napoli

Thank you. You know time flies when you're having fun. We're actually out of time I got move out about a third of my questions. Really appreciate, Sachin, your participation and everybody on the line have a great conference, and thank you for kicking it off early in the morning.

Sachin Mehra

Thanks for having me, Bob. Appreciate it. Take care.

Bob Napoli

Take care. Bye.

