KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference 2020 (Transcript)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Morgan Stanley Financials Conference 2020 June 9, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Y. Bae - Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Michael Cyprys

Good morning, everyone. Mike Cyprys, Morgan Stanley's brokers and asset managers analysts. Before we get started, I've been asked to direct your attention to important disclosures of the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com\research disclosures. And if you have any questions about that, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

So with that out of the way, welcome to our fireside chat with KKR. And we're joined today by Joe Bae, who is Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer at KKR. As all of you know, KKR is an alternative asset manager with over $200 billion of client assets under management across public markets and private markets. The company also has a sizable capital markets business, along with a $11.5 billion balance sheet for principal investing. Joe, thanks for joining us today.

Joseph Y. Bae

Thanks, Mike. It's a real pleasure to be with you.

Michael Cyprys

Great. So I'm going to kick off the discussion, Joe, with some questions and then we'll leave time at the end, see if there's any questions on the Web portal. So, Joe, let's start with the current environment and curious to hear your perspective on what you're seeing through the lens of your portfolio companies across the globe. How the global economy is reopening here, and what sort of lessons can we learn from Asia that's further ahead? And if you could also maybe touch upon what you're most excited about here or maybe what you're most worried about?

Joseph Y. Bae

Thanks for that question. So, Mike, as you know, we have a very global business today, both across our private investing platforms and credit platforms to kind of dimensionalize that for you, we have around 180 portfolio companies around the world and 21 regional offices around the world. So we are getting a lot of different insights into different markets, different industries. And it's very hard to generalize across COVID in this environment because every country is at a slightly different stage.

But what I would say is we're getting a lot of interesting data, in particular, as you mentioned, out of Asia, where the reopening in Asia is obviously probably 1 to 2 months ahead of what we're seeing in Europe and in the United States. And there are clearly some green shoots in terms of how China is reopening and how other parts of Asia, like Korea are really close, where they have very, very strong testing infrastructure, contact tracing and infrastructure.

But what I'd say is when you look across the global portfolio, there are certain sectors and asset classes and industries that have been meaningfully less impacted by COVID. At certain instances actually, have seen their growth accelerated. So our global infrastructure book is doing really, really great. Our investments in data and digital services, enterprise software have held up really, really well during this period of time. Our consumer staples, investments in food [technical difficulty] have done very, very well.

And then there are a subset of industries and portfolio companies around the world where we're seeing reopening and signs of life and recovery that are very promising. Some of those businesses are non-elective health care companies like dental, veterinary, certainly light manufacturing in China. We've seen the manufacturing capacity in our portfolio companies come back to somewhere between 70% to 90% in most instances.

We're seeing the auto industry start to reopen, which is helpful, and health care services generally. I think the areas where we're seeing still delayed recovery are areas like travel, hospitality, restaurants. But fortunately, we have very, very limited exposure as a firm today.

To your question as to what's exciting and what's worrying, I would say, nobody has a crystal ball in this environment. Nobody really can predict the shape of the recovery, how long it's going to last, but this is going to be a gradual recovery. It's not going to be a V shaped snap back to the real economy. And I think that's really the opportunity and the risk.

The opportunity, I think, is really around the point that it is being very targeted, having themes and conviction and knowing what you're looking for in a period of meaningful dislocation and uncertainty, and being able to capitalize on those opportunities and buy assets at attractive prices before the markets' rebound. But that's also the risk and things you worry about if there is a second wave of COVID, particularly in the United States. Each country is going to have a different dynamic, again, in terms of how they actually try to contain COVID and the testing, contact tracing, and those are unpredictable near-term dynamics.

So we are very much focused in terms of the medium to long-term dynamics. The industries we think are really compelling. The tailwinds to certain sectors that we think will survive not only COVID, but potentially come out stronger post-COVID. And I think the one universal truth that we have learned through our 45 years of investing history is that it's in the periods of volatility and coming out of this volatility that sometimes you find the best investment opportunities.

And I think that was true in the global financial crisis in 2009, 2010 coming out of that crisis. We deployed nearly $4 billion in 17 investments. And those investments generated really outsized returns relative to the markets, close to 35% IRRs versus the CI world on a comparable basis that generated 11% return over that timeframe. So we think being able to -- being into the dislocation and the uncertainty in a very targeted, dramatic way is really critical.

Michael Cyprys

Great. And recently it seems that not a day goes by without a reading about a new KKR investment in the headlines. I guess just given the macro backdrop here, can you talk about some of the themes that you're investing into and the deals that we have seen announced in recent weeks? To what extent has COVID impacted any of those deal terms and how is the broader deployment pipeline looking here?

Joseph Y. Bae

Sure. As I mentioned, I think the deployment opportunity is really one of the most exciting things we've seen as part of COVID. Our investment pace since COVID has really been quite intentional. We have a global platform with a lot of local origination capabilities, and we are capitalized upon the unprecedented level of volatility and dislocation in the markets to really buy high quality businesses at attractive prices.

Again, no one can predict that the very near-term or the short-term, but as long-term investors, we're focused on those industries and businesses with really strong fundamentals that can weather the storm of COVID. So let me give you maybe some examples of where we're trying to deploy and how we deploy capital.

So since February 21, which is one of the starting points we look at, our firm has been active and again, very intentional on how to deploy and where to deploy. We've invested or committed approximately $18 billion of capital since February 21 as a firm. $7 billion of that is in our global credit books, including trade credit, and $11 billion is in equity investments.

And again, the activity level and the pace of investments is really driven by a couple of mega themes, if you will, that we are excited about and we've been tracking well before COVID struck. I think one of the most important trends that we're excited about and has really accelerated through COVID is the digital transformation and the usage and consumption of data, both by consumers and by businesses and governments around the world.

Examples of those themes are our recent commitment to Jio in India, Masmovil, which is one of the leading mobile players in Spain, a large European data center platform that we announced Global Technical Realty, and in our real estate businesses around the world, our continued investment around industrial and logistics platforms that are benefiting from the e-commerce trend. I think the second major theme that we're really looking to investment has committed a lot of capital to is really around infrastructure, very stable, very cash generative, defensive, noncyclical businesses.

So in this low yield environment, I think many investors, including institutional investors, are looking at higher yields, at higher cash returns and infrastructure is a perfect asset class for that. So yesterday we announced a further investment through our healthiest platform in Europe, which is a large towers business, and we're buying the German towers business out of Telefonica, Germany.

And in the waste management space, we announced in March an acquisition of Viridor, which is the second largest waste processing and recycling company in the U.K. In India, we've acquired renewable solar assets as well as transmission grids. These are all long-term, highly contracted, highly stable and defensive assets.

I think the third major bucket is really geographic. And for us, that is Asia, where I think we have a differentiated footprint in the region, 8 local offices, a lot of local origination. And again, Asia is been even at 2019 pre-COVID. Asia was our most active destination for capital and KKR. A lot of that had to do in 2019 with the global valuation environment.

Asia was trading at a meaningful discount to the U.S and Europe. And we pivoted capital even starting at the beginning of 2019 into the Asia region. And with Asia opening up 2% to 3 [indiscernible] faster than the rest of the world, we're seeing that economic activity and the pipeline, they're also accelerating.

I would say another thing that we've been investing behind is really the adoption of technology and this trend towards nesting. So examples of that would be our investment in OverDrive, which is one of the largest distributors of e-books as people are sitting at home. The add-on acquisition of Machine Zone through AppLovin, which is one of the leaders in mobile gaming. A technology platform and application slice, which basically empowers local pizzerias to enable online ordering and delivering, and o9 Solutions, which is a technology company, next generation technology company, really focused on supply chain for Fortune 1000 companies. So when you think about the complexity of global trade and sourcing, software solutions like this and technology solutions, we think are going to become increasingly important.

And I think there's the opportunistic bucket, right, that you would expect in COVID, businesses and companies that have stretched balance sheets, maybe too much leverage or need for liquidity. And you are able to provide a capital solution to these partners. So a good example of that would be our $500 million investment in U.S. Foods, a former portfolio company of ours where we're able to provide and structure and convert to give them some liquidity extension. And most recently, the announced transaction in Wella and Coty to partner with them in terms of value creation, but also providing deleveraging and liquidity for that business.

Michael Cyprys

Great. Well, thanks for all the color there. Maybe just on the China point, since that's been an area of focus for KKR for some time. Just curious, in today's geopolitical climate with some of the growing trade tensions, what's the -- how is the appetite for deploying capital in China evolving, particularly compared to the rest of Asia? And how are you managing around potential risk that these trade tensions can have some sort of impact on the ability to exit and monetize investments at some point?

Joseph Y. Bae

Sure. I think that's a great question. Listen, at the highest level, I would say China is a very strategic destination for capital for KKR. We are committed to that market and we are believers in the long-term growth of that economy and the potential of that marketplace. But with the escalation of trade tensions and geopolitical issues, it's clearly a more complicated area to invest in today than 5 years ago. And I would say our approach to China, where we've been very active, is there's really never been focused on trade. And we're not looking to invest behind manufacturing companies in China that ship to the rest of the world, or big industrial companies in China.

The sweet spot for us over the last 14 years has really been partnering and targeting industries and companies that are focused on domestic consumption and services. So champions inside of China, homegrown champions in the areas of health care, education, consumer products, food safety, technology. And I think those industries are the ones that are going to see the best growth rates going forward as the standard of living continues to grow at China and the middle class continues to expand in China, the trends around urbanization, the desire for better health care, better education, better food products. I think those are the key areas where we continue to see really interesting opportunities.

Michael Cyprys

And shifting to the U.S., we've seen meaningful rebound in U.S. equity markets in recent weeks and we’re within a few percentage points now of all-time highs. So with the economic outlook uncertain here, it seem like the equity markets are ignoring this sort of uncertainty here. So to add on top of that some of the civil unrest that we're seeing in parts of the U.S. is sort of creating this pull here for investing in the U.S.. How do you think about that in terms of deploying private capital in the U.S. in this sort of a backdrop?

Joseph Y. Bae

Yes. Listen, I think institutionally at KKR, we've been more cautious on U.S. deployment as I mentioned previously, even in 2019, well before COVID impacted United States. And a big part of that, even in 2019, is where evaluations were in the U.S. equity markets. And as you mentioned, despite COVID and the social unrest, we're basically back at those levels today where the economic picture is much worse today, clearly, than it was in 2019. So I think you need to be extremely cautious.

We are trying to be very cautious in the United States. And again, leaning to those themes where we have real conviction and we think our kind of all weather themes with a lot of long-term tailwinds that could weather COVID. If you could find those opportunities, I think that's where you're going to see us deploy. And as I touched on earlier, we are seeing clearly better risk adjusted returns in Asia and we are in the U.S today.

If you look at the public stock market since 2018, so [technical difficulty] in the last 2.5 years, the S&P 500 is up 27%. And you compare that with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which is now at 1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index ex Japan is down 3%. And that's something we were leaning to in 2009, and certainly here in 2019, and certainly into 2020 in terms of relative value and opportunities to deploy capital.

Michael Cyprys

Maybe shifting over to the fundraising side. You guys have an active fundraising pipeline, 3 flagship funds, in addition to 20 other strategies that are set to launch over the next couple of years, which you've suggested should be able to grow management fees by 50%. But on your most recent conference call, you suggested it may take a couple extra quarters now as a result of COVID. So can you talk about how the current market backdrop has created more demand or pull forward fundraising for any of these funds and where you might see room for additional strategies to address some of the new emerging opportunities?

Joseph Y. Bae

Sure. Absolutely. I think overall we remain pretty optimistic on the go-forward relative to fund raising. The destination that we articulated in the last earnings call remains the same, roughly 50% of the management fees over time as we get through this fundraising cycle. And with just the uncertainty in the market, it could take us a few extra quarters to get to that number. But we still think the destination is absolutely on target for us. We have our three large flagship fundraises penned in the marketplace in the short to medium term, which should meaningfully help us get to those types of growth rates.

We're also seeing, obviously, the ability to raise and create capital even in the midst of COVID. I think my partner Scott mentioned on the first quarter earnings call that during the market volatility in March and April, we were able to raise over $10 billion of new capital. Two weeks ago, to your question about new strategies, we raised $4 billion related to our dislocation investment strategy through COVID. I think this is a really good example of a quick, efficient fundraise. We had over 20 new institutional investors participate in that and over 40 new investors to the -- to our credit platform.

So in a market like this where there is uncertainty, I think you're going to see a continued flight to brand names, the flight to quality, and I think that should help the larger [indiscernible] managers in the space. And beyond just the dislocation strategy, I would say our real focus here is to look to scale our younger businesses. You had mentioned the 20 other strategies that we've been incubating at KKR over the last decade. I think that's really the opportunity to continue to raise Fund II, Fund III and Fund IV and get those newer businesses to meaningful scale. And the last thing on fundraising, again, is I will pivot back to Asia, where this is a really important time for our broader Asia franchise. We're not only raising money for our flagship Asia private equity business, but we also have important fundraisers going on for non-PE strategies in Asia, including our first time Asia infrastructure and real estate strategies, as well as Private Credit, which is just down the corner.

Michael Cyprys

Right. And there've been some headlines in the U.S. out of Department of Labor in the recent weeks with a letter clarifying how under existing rules, certain retirement plan sponsors and 401(k) plans can put money into private investments. So curious, what you see here is the opportunity set and the time frame around that?

Joseph Y. Bae

Listen, Mike, I think over the long-term, this is going to be a huge positive for us and for the alternatives [technical difficulty]. The 401(k) complex has roughly $6 trillion of assets currently invested in these plans, which have historically not been able to access investments in private equity or in the alts. And we think this is a really exciting long-term opportunity for individual savers.

And again, I think in this market, brand, length of track record will all be key advantages over time to attracting capital. But I just want to be clear that we think this is a long-term opportunity. I think it's going to take time. And I think expectations needs to be measured here in terms of how quickly this market opens up. A lot of the rules, the regulations and the requirements for this to happen are still being put in place by regulators and policymakers. So, again, I think long-term really, really interesting. But I wouldn't get too excited in the very short-term with that capital flows.

Michael Cyprys

Okay. And Joe, you mentioned the infrastructure fund. So if you could dive in a little bit more there. This is the flagship KKR's fourth global infrastructure fund that you're going to be raising. Can you talk about how you see opportunities set here for infrastructure evolving. You touched on a little bit earlier. Maybe you could flush it out a little bit more and also overlay your thinking around any sort of expectations around potential infrastructure spend in the U.S. and to what extent that can play in or to what extent is that a driver, or is that even necessary?

Joseph Y. Bae

Sure. I mean, infrastructure, I think, is one of the most attractive opportunities we see out there today. And it's really the confluence of, I think, three really big trends in the world. I think first, we are in this unprecedented environment of zero to negative interest rates pretty much around the world. And as investors, both individual and institutional investors, look to yield to fix the markets are just not as attractive today with the current interest rate environment, what central banks are doing. So there's a real hunger, both among investors, individual institutional for better yielding, better returning, but also very safe investments. And I think infrastructure really plays right up that power alley.

I think the second megatrend that really plays into is the point I made earlier thematically found data consumption. So when you think about infrastructure investments in data and telecoms areas, the data centers, towers, undersea cable, fiber to the home, these are all areas that we've been leading in quite aggressively in the last couple of years. So these are safe infrastructure assets started getting the benefit of this really large tailwind around data consumption and the explosion of the digital economy.

And I think the third point really is the one you’ve raised really about government spending and some of the limitations, not just here in the U.S., but I think with governments around the world. There's massive fiscal spending to navigate the COVID crisis. Every local, state and federal government here in the U.S. is strapped in terms of budgets and capital. And I think that creates an opportunity for private providers of infrastructure capital to create public private partnerships, whether that's in water, whether that's in utilities, renewables and energy, where private capital is going to play a very important part of filling that void.

Michael Cyprys

Great. And it's been almost 2 years now since your conversion to a C-corporation. Can you talk about how the investor response has been relative to your expectations? And what would you say is the next milestone you'd like for KKR to achieve as a corporation?

Joseph Y. Bae

Sure. Our conversion to a C-corp, obviously is something we were very [technical difficulty] planning and executed and I would say across all major metrics I think what's happened is it's exceeded our expectations in terms of results. I think one way to look at that is just in terms of price performance in our sector, but particularly in our name, while the Russell 2000 is off around 7% year-to-date and the S&P financials are down 13% year-to-date. Our sector, KKR, Apollo, Blackstone, we're all trading higher today on a year-to-date basis. And KKR is up about 10% year-to-date. And I don't think you would have seen that type of performance, had we stayed in our traditional PTP legal structure versus a C-Corp structure.

So at the highest level as a PTP at the end of 2017, so 6 months head of our conversion, mutual funds and index funds were relatively small shareholders of KKR, roughly 150 million shares at that time. We're in PTP format. As of 331 this year, that ownership from that group of mutual funds and index funds has doubled to 314 million shares. So it feels to us like the long-term orientation of our shareholder base has continued to evolve in a very positive way.

And in terms of milestones, I would say, last Friday was an important one relative to the rough [ph] release on index inclusion. KKR, Carlyle and Apollo have been announced that they will be included in the Russell 1000 and 3000 indices. That rebalancing and reconstitution of the index actually won't happen until June 26. But we think that's a very logical and important step as we think about our shareholder base and attracting incremental long-term oriented shareholders.

Michael Cyprys

Great. I'm just checking through the webcast here for some questions. We have some here on -- more on deployment, some here on realization. Maybe just on realizations, how does this sort of run-off in equity markets here impact your outlook for realization, prospects off the balance sheet and also off from the funds?

Joseph Y. Bae

Sure. Obviously, the rebound in equity markets, particularly here in the United States, is helpful in terms of the ability to access capital and pursue monetizations in our public positions, in particular. On our most recent earnings call, our CFO, Rob Lewin, noted at the time, this was in early May, that we have pretty reasonable line of sight in terms of future carried interest and total realized investment income from transactions that have closed since the end of the first quarter and that have been signed and that are expected to close going forward. That number was in excess of $400 million in Q2 relative to $200 million when you look back from our Q1 earlier this year.

So again, with the S&P basically near an all-time high and where it was back in December, we feel our path to liquidity again is going to be reasonably strong going forward. I think private sales may be a little more delayed versus public sales, but we feel good about the diversification of our portfolio, how global it is, and that's going to lead to opportunities to realize gains across a lot of different areas.

Michael Cyprys

Okay. And then just looking at another question set coming in from the webcast here about the run up in equity markets. How does that sort of impact or hurt the investment opportunity? Hearing how you're so bullish earlier in the conversation, particularly in Asia, it sounds like you're more pivoting, but maybe you could talk about if that's at all impacting that opportunity set. And also if you could touch upon how your underwriting criteria has evolved as well. That was another deployment related question here.

Joseph Y. Bae

Yes. Listen, I would say, while we have been active in deploying capital since late February when COVID really happened here in the States, I think we feel very, very fortunate that we were able to lean into that opportunity prior to this massive run up in equity valuations today. And who knows where the equity markets will be 2 to 3 months from now? So that's [technical difficulty] to predict. But I think we're pleased with our activity level, our ability to lean in when the market was just located and valuations are meaningfully lower than where they are today.

As I mentioned earlier in this conversation, I think we are more cautious just given where the U.S. markets have rebounded to and we're seeing better opportunities on a risk adjusted and valuation basis, probably outside of the U.S. And today, the pipeline in Asia is very, very strong. The pipeline in Europe, we've got a couple of things that we think are pretty attractive in that pipeline as well. In the U.S., we're being quite disciplined again around the sectors where we think they are meaningful, long-term tailwinds and demand drivers and where we, as private equity investors, can look beyond the near short-term impact of COVID to a more normalized economy, 2, 3, 4, 5 years down the road, and happy to buy those assets at the prices that we're paying today.

In terms of returns, I would say there are a couple of things. Some deals we need to finance differently. The leverage markets are not at the same levels as to where the equity markets have rebounded to. So from a risk standpoint, if you can have as much access to debt capital, by definition, I think you are thinking about less leveraged capital structures and thinking about pricing deals differently. There will be normalization, obviously, down the road of the debt markets as well, which will allow for dividend recaps and recapitalizing companies. But I would say deals today are probably getting structured in a more conservative way in terms of balance sheet. There is obviously a tremendous focus on liquidity, on any new deal. So making sure you have a resilient capital structure that could ride through a very extended recovery process in the economy.

And the risk adjusted returns, I would say some of that you get through structure. So some of the convertible preferred that we've invested in, probably don't have as high an equity upside potential as straight buyout investing. But they have meaningfully more downside protection in terms of their position and the capital structure as preferred, the cash coupon you're getting. So it's a balance. But we think that the deals we've done and the capital we've deployed over the last 3 or 4 months have been put to work in a very prudent way.

Michael Cyprys

Great. Well, this has been awesome. Thanks so much. I'm afraid we're going to have to leave it there. Joe, thank you very much for joining us today. And everyone, please join us for our next session starting shortly at 10.15 a.m.

Joseph Y. Bae

Thanks, Mike.

Michael Cyprys

Thanks, Joe. Take care.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

[No formal Q&A for this event]