REIT Yields Matter Little

Some REITs are dangerous investments, but it's not yield as such that makes them so.

For a retiree, the yield has a small impact on the performance of a portfolio being drawn from.

History does not support the story that you must only buy REITs with low yields.

It's a challenge for any investor interested in (equity) REITs to decide what yields are too high or too low for their context. Some authors argue that certain REITs with sky-high yields, well above 10%, are safe. Others argue that the only sensible option is to select REITs yielding less than 4%.

Yet the median REIT dividend yield today (June 4) is 5.4%. On May 4 it was 6.8%. Whenever the REIT market recovers further, it will come down further. Even so, more than half of the REIT universe will have yields above 4%.

There also are many differences among investors, fiscal, psychological, and otherwise. One very important difference in the context of REIT yields is where the investor is relative to retirement.

A young investor can and should take a very long view and should care most about total return. A retired investor, drawing income from their portfolio, needs to also be concerned about the impact of volatility.

Here we make our case that trying for total return by buying low-yield REITs is not a reliable path to the apparent high returns. We then show that, for a retiree, the REIT yield has a small impact on the performance of a portfolio being drawn from.

An Advocate for Low-Yield REITs

We respect Hoya Capital Real Estate and value their contributions to Seeking Alpha. However, we sometimes do think they go overboard. We freely admit that at times we probably do too.

One of their articles is The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap. We have no quarrel with the emphasis in that article on balance sheet quality. Indeed, we often pound on that table ourselves.

But three things in that article give us pause. First, it used only data from a single year to make points that would be better evaluated based on much longer time periods. Second, its message was captured in a section entitled: “There Are No Shortcuts: Slow And Steady Wins.”

The article urges investors to invest only in REITs paying no more than a 4% dividend. Even ignoring the temporarily higher dividends of the moment, we will see below that this would have been impossible historically.

There is an appealing story behind the recommendation to invest in REITs with low dividend yields. In theory paying out lower dividends leaves more funds available to fuel growth.

In practice and over time, though, REITs have more than one way to fund growth. We will see next that low yields historically have not been predictive of high total return.

The third thing in that article that gave us pause is shared with every other article we have read advocating slow and steady REIT investing. The article did not consider sequence-of-returns risk. We will return to this topic after looking at examples relating to the prediction of future performance.

Examples of Long-Term Returns

The 2020 market crash and possible recovery are still ongoing. To my mind, it makes little sense to base long-term analysis on numbers from March 2020 or later. The long-term returns discussed here are all taken through about March 1, 2020.

Figure 1. Some winners in producing long-term returns. Source: Ycharts and author.

Figure 1 shows the winners in the game of REITs in recent decades. These firms have all returned an average total return near 15% over more than 20 years.

This group includes shopping-center REIT Federal Realty Trust (FRT), net-lease REIT Realty Income (O), storage REIT Public Storage of America (PSA), and apartment REIT Avalon Bay Communities (AVB). FRT has not returned as much during very recent years.

We cannot know whether FRT will return to trend. We also cannot know whether the others will sustain their performance. One can come up with arguments why any one of these REITs may not produce returns in the future that equal those of their past.

Figure 2 shows a next group of REITs that have provided excellent total returns in most years but still have fallen short of the performance of the first group. These are industrial behemoth Prologis (PLD), shopping-center REIT Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), triple-net-lease REIT Agree Realty Corp (ADC), and industrial Monmouth REIT (MNR)

Figure 2. Some REITs that have producing excellent long-term returns in most years but whose overall returns have fallen short of those in Figure 1. Source: Ycharts and author.

Like FRT, the performance of WRI has been flat in recent years. MNR also has been flat. One cannot know what the future will hold for them. I like and I'm long both of them.

These REITs have produced total returns of 7% to 14% over their lifetimes of 23 to 33 years. Figure 3 shows the total returns of the REITs shown in the first two figures, and also healthcare REIT Welltower Inc (WELL). (The number of years might be off by ±1, which has a minimal effect on total return. I pulled them by eye off of Ycharts relatively poor graphics. Also, Ycharts only went back 44 years for FRT and they have been around for a decade longer than that.)

Figure 3. Total, long-term returns of the indicated REITs. Source: author calculations.

Looking at Figure 1 and Figure 2, one can see something very important about these eight REITs. In the years near 2000, one would have been unable to distinguish those REITs that would go on to the highest returns from those that would not.

One could not have foreseen that industrial REITs would suffer so badly in 2008, or that MNR would come through that period much better than PLD. In 2020 one could not have foreseen that governments would shut down much of the economy, with a heavy impact on shopping-center REITs that may or may not prove temporary.

Looking ahead, one cannot know which REITs will suffer most in the next major adverse development. But one can be sure that there will be one.

Because you can’t pick the winner, you should diversify across REIT sectors. If you do you will not do as well as if you could pick only the best performer. But you will do better on average than if you only picked the lowest performer.

Examples of Dividend Yield

Figure 4 shows the historic dividend yields for the same eight REITs. Once can see that near 2000 a typical yield among them all was about 8%.

Figure 4. Dividend yields over time for the eight REITs of Figures 1 and 2. Source: Ycharts.

In that era one would have despaired finding any REITs that paid below the 4% threshold, save occasionally PSA. Thanks to both lower interest rates and lower leverage, REIT yields have generally been lower since the Great Financial Crisis (“GFC”).

During the past decade, one could have typically found yields near 5% from ADC, MNR, and from “low and slow” darling O. In contrast, WRI and PLD, who never caught up with their previous trend after the GFC, have paid yields below 4% for most of the decade.

The conclusion I draw from these examples is that yields are not predictive of long-term total return. In addition, they change over time for reasons distinct from long-term total return. The concluding section below has a discussion of what to do about this.

Sequence of Returns Risk

Now we return to sequence-of-returns risk in the context of a retiree. This is a major topic in the retirement-income literature. It refers to the possibility that an ill-timed series of poor years can have an outsize impact on the portfolio of a retiree who needs money to spend.

Suppose the market drops so that your retirement portfolio decreases 50% from its high. Suddenly the 5% withdrawal you are counting on represents 10% of the portfolio.

If the market stays low for two years, as does happen, you may have withdrawn 20% of the portfolio before it starts going up. This can be enough to unbalance your retirement income plan. You may have to make drastic lifestyle changes to keep the portfolio from going to zero.

The point is that the average past return will not be the actual future return. And while we can never predict which REITs will do well or poorly, their aggregate behavior does have statistical properties that we can use to model the range of future behavior such properties imply.

Statistical Modeling And A Result

The statistics from NAREIT capture how often, within the available history, a REIT sector produced various gains. Looking ahead, one does not know when the good years and bad years will be.

Figure 5. Long-term statistics of 11 REIT sectors. Source: NAREIT and author calculations.

On the assumption that good and bad years will occur at about the same rate in the future as in the past, one can run many statistical calculations to find the likely distribution of future outcomes.

Figure 5 shows the statistical properties of several REIT sectors over two intervals. One can see that some sectors have just now had a great decade. Will this continue? One cannot know.

It's worth mentioning that the parameters shown in Figure 5 include the impact of any dividend cuts on both total return and dividend yield. The very worst case in the NAREIT data was the industrial sector in 2008, which had a -67.5% total return and paid a 1.9% dividend yield.

The other parameter not shown in Figure 5 is the standard deviation of the returns. For nearly all these sectors it has run about 20%. The lodging sector has been larger, at 30%, and the net lease sector smaller, at 15%.

A full explanation of the modeling is too lengthy to fit here without dragging on so long as to put all readers to sleep. I will put that in a separate article (which may only put most readers to sleep).

Figure 6 shows one set of results. These are for a total return of 10%, on the low end of REIT sector averages, and a standard deviation of 20%. Inflation is taken to be 3%, and the amount withdrawn is increased by that amount each year.

The abscissa shows the initial annual withdrawal from the portfolio. The markers show median final portfolio value, with black dots for 0% yield, blue squares for 3% yield, purple diamonds for 6% yield, and green triangles for 9% yield.

Figure 6. Results of Monte Carlo simulations for 20-year durations, starting from a portfolio value of 1,000.

The vertical bars show the range of final value from the 20th to the 80th percentile. Any value below the lower end has less than a 20% chance of occurring.

The case with no yield (which would not be a REIT) does markedly worse both in median value and lower limit. Paying dividends matters because it reduces the magnitude of the worst cases.

For a yield of 3% to 6% and a 6% withdrawal rate, the portfolio has a more than 50% chance of sustaining its value against inflation and nearly an 80% chance of sustaining its nominal value over 20 years.

As the portfolio gets more stressed by increasing withdrawals, which could actually happen in the event of unanticipated emergencies, the case of a 3% yield eventually does worse than that of a 6% yield. At a 10% withdrawal rate, the 6% yield produces the best results.

A Comment on Dividends

Some REIT investors fret a lot about dividend cuts, from the perspective that they really want to live on their dividends. This can be a very powerful psychological motivation, despite the fact there's no mathematical difference between dividends and appreciation.

What's different is that dividends are more reliable than price appreciation most of the time. And REIT dividends are very rarely reduced save during crisis periods.

During such crises, there's also negative price return. One would not be saved by having insisted on small dividends. Again note that the statistics used above included the impact of the three recessions that occurred during the interval analyzed.

It's psychologically compelling for many investors to steadily pull funds into a cash buffer that can sustain a year or two of spending. Modeling says that one gains little by doing so. The loss of gains on the cash in the good years outweighs the benefit during the pulldowns.

I don’t know about you, but here in 2020 I have found myself unwilling to dig into my cash and other liquidity beyond a certain level. I could have made more money by doing so. But being able to get through a couple of years without drawing on what might be a deeply-discounted portfolio was psychologically too compelling.

So What Does Matter?

We’ve seen that REIT yields are not a sound basis for choosing which one to buy, and that one cannot hope to guess who will be the winners over the next 20 or 30 years.

My view is that one should pay attention to the following items:

Debt maturity structure. The best REITs have cleared out the next two years from any significant maturities and have the ones after that spread out evenly. Avoid REITs that systematically let substantial debt come into the present year before they address them. This protects you from a repeat of 2008. Liquidity. A REIT should have enough cash and credit to cover a year or two of debt maturities. This mattered in 2008 and matters in 2020. Debt ratio. Most of the REIT sector today has a ratio of debt to net asset value near 33%. This is much smaller and safer than in 2008. Going higher is riskier, though 50% seems acceptable to me. That level typically is found for REITs having around $1B of capitalization. Higher Debt Ratios above 50% become increasingly dangerous. Management quality and alignment. Experience, track record, and interests that parallel those of shareholders are worth paying for. Prospects of the REIT and its sector, in your view. If you believe all retail is dying, you should not buy retail REITs. Even though I disagree with you.

My goal is to pay attention to all these elements. I am not seeking to buy high-yield REITs. My goal is to buy undervalued REITs.

Undervalued REITs often have high yields only because they are undervalued.



Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, O, PSA, WRI, MNR, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.