DaVita Inc. (DVA) is one of the two largest providers of dialysis in the United States. While they do provide other medical services as well, dialysis is far and away the largest portion of revenues and earnings. Unlike many elective medical procedures, dialysis is not optional. These patients need this treatment three to four times per week, every week. This provides a large amount of revenue and earnings certainty, even in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown and resulting recession. Because of this, DaVita is very likely to continue to be successful during this difficult year, and is likely to have continued growth as the economy improves in the months and years to come.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In their corporate profile dated March 31, 2020, DaVita states that they served more than 203,000 patients at 2,664 outpatient treatment centers in the United States in 2019. In addition to this, they operate 241 outpatient treatment centers in 9 countries outside of the United States. According to their first-quarter earnings call, they also are the national leading supplier of home dialysis care, and provide care in over 900 hospitals nationwide. Because of their national scale and widespread geographic footprint, DaVita has been able to continue seeing dialysis patients, and provide COVID positive and likely positive patients with safe and separate treatments in a manner that has continued care for all, and protected patients and staff.

Financials

DaVita Inc.'s long-term financials have been quite solid. Since 2010, year-over-year revenues per share have increased in every year except one. Earnings per share have also shown fairly consistent growth in that period. These numbers have accompanied a consistently high level of return on shareholder equity, and an average annual PE that has stayed predominantly below 20.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Rev/Sh 30.62 35.54 42.61 56.01 60.20 47.07 53.04 57.70 66.82 74.35 Earnings/Sh (Basic) 2.00 2.53 2.79 3.02 3.41 1.27 4.36 3.52 .93 5.29 P/E Ratio 14.9 15.6 15.2 15.6 19.4 20.2 17.9 18.5 19.2 12.6 Return On Shareholder Equity (%) 22.8 22.5 16.3 18.4 14.0 17.0 17.0 14.2% 16.4 33.1

Sources: Seeking Alpha (RPS and EPS). Annual PE and ROE compiled from Valueline Investment Survey

As you can see, the company has generated strong results over the past decade. While earnings have not marched up each and every year, the overall trend has been upward, and the EPS in the 9-year span since 2010 have increased by 164%. During this time, the Return on Shareholder Equity (an excellent measure of management's effectiveness) has stayed above 14% while the average annual PE ratio has remained in a reasonable range between 12.6 and 20.2. The stock is not prone to large inflation of multiples, and thus unlikely to experience sudden multiple contraction in the future.

The consensus earnings and revenue estimates remain strong for both 2020 and 2021. For 2020, the annual earnings are expected to come in at $6.10 per share. At that level, the forward PE would be just 13.07. That is substantially below the 10-year average of 16.91. Earnings are expected to rise to $6.55 per share in 2021. Revenue is expected to increase from $10.896 billion in 2019, to $11.71 billion in in 2020, and $11.97 billion in 2021.

The company has also returned a great deal of cash to shareholders, through stock repurchases. Since 2014, the company has reduced shares outstanding from 215.64 million to 125.84 in 2019. That is a reduction of over by 41%.

DaVita appears well set to continue to thrive in the difficult economic times the world is currently working through. This is a stark contrast to so many companies that are currently struggling to survive the COVID downturn, and to limit the revenue and earnings contraction, and overall financial fallout.

The COVID Situation

Even with their resilient earnings stream, management is taking important steps and precautions to protect their staff, patients, and the company's fiscal health during this time. On May 26, 2020, they announced an offering of $1.75 billion in senior notes. These notes will mature in 2030 and feature a yield of 4.625%. The proceeds of these notes will be combined with cash on hand to retire a higher yielding note that was set to mature in 2024. The 2024 note featured a 5.125% yield. Taking advantage of the current lower interest rates should save the company over $8.75 million.

To maintain their ability to treat both COVID positive and negative patients, they have set up clinics dedicated to treating COVID positive or likely positive patients. According to the 1st Quarter call, they are currently seeing 70% of all such patients at such centers.

Because they are a leader in at-home dialysis, they have also been able to work with patients to move treatment to a home setting where medically necessary.

These changes and others mean that DaVita has accrued some higher costs in response to COVID. According to CFO Joel Ackerman, these include:

Elevated costs of additional compensation and reimbursements for employees to help offset personal financial costs of the crisis.

Enhanced PTO and Benefit policies.

Creation of dedicated shifts to care for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID.

Increased labor hours needed to check and clean patients and teammates entering clinics.

Increased purchases of PPE and increased prices for such equipment.

Higher investment in and utilization of telehealth.

He states that the company has planned potential cost-cutting measures that will offset these increased costs. Treatment volumes have remained steady so far in 2020. At this time, the company is maintaining previous guidance in regards to revenue, earnings, and margins for 2020. In addition, they are suspending share repurchases and drawing down $500 million from their revolving credit line, out of an abundance of caution. Barring some unforeseen financial problem, they plan to be able to repay the revolving credit line shortly.

"Looking at our balance sheet and cash generation, at this time we did not see material near-term negative impact from COVID." - Joel Ackerman, CFO

Going forward, he states that longer-term COVID effects are harder to predict. Increased unemployment levels could produce earnings headwinds as fewer patients may have commercial insurance. However, he states that several factors help DaVita even in that scenario.

Many of the nation's unemployed are actually furloughed and still receiving benefits. Those patients who return to work will likely not experience any disruption of benefits. Many unemployed have the option to retain coverage through gap programs like COBRA. A significant number of their patients have commercial insurance that is not tied to an employer. Finally, patients that lose coverage from an employer have several options, including exchange plans, tax credits, and cost sharing reductions, that have been made possible through legislation related to the 2008 recession as well as through Medicare/Medicaid.

In addition, it is interesting to note that commercial insurance provides only 31% of the company's reimbursements. The vast majority (65%) comes from Medicare and Medicaid. It is thus immune to pricing pressures from the COVID recession.

Management feels confident in the company's ability to weather any COVID-related issues.

"In the near-term, we expect to use caution with regards to capital deployment and we'll look to preserve financial flexibility and liquidity in the face of uncertainty. We believe that our cash flow generation and our balance sheet put us in a solid position to weather financial and operational challenges brought on by the current pandemic."

- Joel Ackerman, CFO

Game Plan

I believe that DaVita is in an excellent position to not only survive the COVID pandemic, but to actually grow and thrive. Because their major product is a medical necessity for patients, it cannot be pushed back, as so many elective procedures have been. The company is largely guaranteed continuing revenue and income. To ensure this continues to be medically feasible, they have worked to make sure their COVID patients can be seen in dedicated clinics. This allows other patients to be treated without fear of exposure, and allows COVID patients to receive critically needed care. This, combined with their large hospital footprint and leading status as an at-home provider, has (so far) allowed them to continue to treat patient volumes that are consistent with the pre-COVID world. In turn, they have maintained 2020 fiscal guidance, something that is exceedingly rare in the current economy.

While they have taken precautions to be prepared to handle the unexpected during this ongoing crisis, they have been largely unscathed to date.

Chronic Kidney Disease levels have remained steady for over 20 years at 14% of the US population. This means that the company has a patient base with a need that grows as the national population grows. This should ensure growth through the future. In addition, the company has a foothold in several international locations including China. This could lead to substantial foreign growth in the years to come.

Finally, a factor to consider is that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns 31% of the stock. Over the years, he has increased the percentage of ownership several times. That is not a reason in itself to purchase the company, but it is a factor that implies the company is likely to continue repurchasing shares in the long term, as Buffett is famously a fan of such shareholder friendly moves.

In conclusion, DaVita is well-positioned to continue to grow this year and in coming years. At the current price, they are selling at a discount to the average annual PE of the past 10 years. They represent an investment that should continue to show share price growth for many years to come.

Good luck and good investing.

Price Targets

12 month: $90-$100

24-36 month: $115-$130

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.