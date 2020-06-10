Introducing Our New Symbol Pages

The new page features rich content, robust data and many valuable features for Premium subscribers and free members.

We are pleased to announce that we've just launched a major overhaul of our default symbol pages. When researching a stock or fund on Seeking Alpha the first place you should visit is the symbol page for that specific ticker. Simply enter a ticker symbol in the search bar and when you land on a symbol page you will now see our upgraded experience:



More Data and Cleaner Design

The first thing you will notice is that the "Summary" tab has tons more information than before. Not only do we bring you the latest News and Analysis, but we display key data along with sections for earnings, dividends, valuation, capital structure and much more. Each section is presented in a "card" format which makes them easy to find and digest.



Period Performance

A nice addition to our interactive charts is the performance indicator below each period button:

This allows for a quick glance at price performance without leaving the main tab. For deeper performance data, including total return, check out our Performance tab.



Short Interest

Short interest (as a % of float) has been added to our key data next to the chart. Users have been asking for this data point in order to assess risk and negative sentiment on stocks. We will be adding more risk and short interest metrics very soon to the "Summary" tab.

Company Profile

The company profile is now easily accessible on the default page with no extra clicks needed:



Ratings and Factor Grades

Premium users can access our ratings summary along with our factor grades. Three ratings are provided for each stock -- the average rating from Wall Street analysts, the average rating from Seeking Alpha authors, and the Quant Rating. A scorecard displays the stock's grades for Value, Growth Profitability, Momentum and Earnings Revisions.

Subscribers also can view where this stock ranks within its sector and click through to see the top rated stocks in the sector or in our overall quant rankings.



Bulls Say and Bears Say

We often hear from users that reading all the analysis on a stock can be time-consuming. To address this problem, we've partnered with our contributors to create a new summary of the bull case and bear case on the stock, called "Bulls Say" and "Bears Say". This summary is available to Premium subscribers and each opinion links to the full article where the author fully explains their position.



Earnings

Our Earnings Per Share section shows the stock's earnings growth and can be shown in quarterly or annual periods and GAAP or Non-GAAP (which includes actuals and estimates).



Seeking Alpha vs. Wall Street

Wall Street ratings have historically underperformed the market and that's why Seeking Alpha has always believed the collective wisdom of real investors can outperform Wall Street. We've added a card to help subscribers compare Seeking Alpha's overall author rating to that of Wall Street analysts.



And Much More…

There is tons of additional data such as dividends, EPS revisions, value, growth, and profitability. Take a look for yourself at the new page and please share your feedback in the comments below.

We hope you find these updates to be helpful. Please let us know how you like them and how we can further assist you with your investment goals.

