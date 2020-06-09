This article will describe an Eaton Vance Fund that allows HY exposure while limiting the risk investors fear and why I am BULLISH.

Introduction

COVID-19 has thrown the world into turmoil. Many large corporations have seen revenue drops of over 80% since March with no idea when "normal" operations can resume. Even as the economy restarts, high unemployment will cripple people's ability to spend and it's uncertain how many will want to fly, dine out or stay in a hotel. That could result in bonds, already rating-challenged, finding it hard to keep their current rating. Any downgrade would cause out-sized price drops. Or, as usually happens when the Money Supply explodes, inflation follows. The usual Fed tactic is to then push up interest rates.

Both fears caused investors to abandon High Yield and Junk bonds during March. While they rallied in early April, most HY funds have drifted until this past week, when prices moved up once again. Eaton Vance has a High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) that minimizes both risks as the fund is designed to liquidate July 1, 2021.

Taking a Deeper Dive into EHT

Eaton Vance describes their Fund as:

The Trust's investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per share to holders of Common Shares on or about the termination date, July 1, 2021. The objective to return the Trust's Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Trust or any other entity.

Source: EHT PDF

Their website lists three investment objectives/Fund highlights:

Seeks to generate high current income from a diversified portfolio of short-maturity high-yield bonds, which have historically produced higher income and lower correlation to interest-rate movements than higher-quality corporate bonds. Utilizes a target term structure aimed at limiting interest-rate risk, credit risk and market price volatility over the life of the Fund. Searches for investment opportunities using a well-defined investment process that has been in place for over 20 years.

The main advantage of EHT over other bond funds is built into its name - Target Term. Term bond funds of 2021 might own bonds that mature years after their termination date, meaning they are at risk of interest rates raising between the time an investor buys and the fund's termination date. A properly designed Target Term fund minimizes that risk. The following is pulled from the prospectus about these critical policies for EHT:

Investment Policies. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined on the inside cover) in corporate debt obligations and, separately, at least 80% of its Managed Assets in corporate debt obligations that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade (BB+ or lower) or are unrated but deemed equivalent by the Trust's investment adviser ("High Yield Obligations"), commonly referred to as "junk bonds." To limit the Trust's exposure to interest rate and reinvestment risk, the longest maturity of any Trust holding will be not more than six months beyond the Termination Date. Below investment grade securities are regarded as having predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest or dividends and repay principal, which implies higher price volatility and default risk than investment grade instruments of comparable terms and duration. Five-Year Term and Final Distribution. On or about the Termination Date, the Trust intends to cease its investment operations, liquidate its portfolio, retire or redeem its leverage facilities, and seek to return Original NAV to Common Shareholders, unless the term is extended for one period of up to six months by a vote of the Trust's Board of Trustees.

Source: prospectus

EHT uses some leverage (11%) to enhance its yield and this is reflected in its expense ratio of 1.37%. With a current monthly dividend of $.03, the current yield is about 3.7% and it's been trading at a small discount recently. As of the end of March, the average coupon was 5.51%, meaning EHT is holding back some income for later distribution. UNII report shows earnings/distribution is 103%. This makes sense in that as bonds mature, the proceeds will be invested in US Treasuries, which, as we know, are yielding near zero! As of March, EHT held 64 securities, with an average bond price of $97.04. Bond rating distribution was:

Source: cefconnect

Source: cefconnect

These holdings represent 35% of the portfolio. Few are directly affected by the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19. About 50% of the bonds mature in the six-month window after the initial termination date which would lead one to believe the Board will exercise their option to liquidate on 1/1/22 instead. While that extends the possible life of EHT, it does remove the interest rate risk completely.

Hypothetical ROI scenarios

Data by YCharts

Data used in the following scenarios will use the above figures from the Eaton Vance website.

Scenario #1 - EHT fund doesn't move in price from the June 5th close of $9.61: Since the average coupon currently is well above the yield and the UNII is over 100%, expected ROI in this scenario would be near the 3.7% current yield.

Scenario #2 - Price moves up as the NAV gap is closed but doesn't increase. Using the above 1.84% discount, annualized, that adds 1.7% for July termination and 1.2% for the later termination or ROIs of 5.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

Scenario #3 - EHT achieves its goal of returning $9.85 upon termination. That value is 2.5% increase. The possible July ROI would then be near 6.0% and a 5.3% ROI on the later date.

Scenario #4 - All bonds mature at Par with no defaults, the best case scenario. With the average bond 3% below par as of March 31st, if this occurs EHT would be able to liquidate at a price closer to $10.08, resulting in ROIs of 8.2% or 6.8%, respectively.

Portfolio Strategy

With yields for lower-rated bonds at historic lows, the odds are rates will be going up, thus prices going down on outstanding bonds. One can buy HY debt still yielding over 8% by buying individual bonds and accepting the higher risk of giving up the diversification and selection expertise of a Fund. Another choice is buying 2-3 year CDs at below 1%, hoping by the time they mature, interest rates across the board have returned closer to "normal" and buying a HY fund at that time.

The option covered here and provided for by EHT, is buying a true Target Term fund, that eliminates the interest rate risk. Keep in mind, the default risk is there but this is more limited than picking individual HY bonds to own. Also, since the average bond is 3% below Par, EHT should be able to handle 3% in defaults without the price being materially impacted.

All four scenarios leave CDs and quality-rated bond funds in the dust for those investors willing to take on the risk the HY bond market doesn't implode near either termination date. Keep in mind, EHT dropped as low as $6.66 during the March massacre of HY funds, so there is risk, as with any investment. Unless there are large defaults, closing in on each bond's maturity date should prevent another hit like that to the fund. Prior to that, EHT sold as high as $10.29. With the understanding no one can predict the future, it appears EHT should be able to generate an ROI between 3.7% and 6.8% with the fund more likely to liquidate on 1/1/22 instead of 7/1/21.

For those looking for longer-dated Target Term funds, Invesco offers a 2023 (IHIT) and a 2024 (IHTA) CEF, with both owning bonds maturing up to six months past their respective termination date.

A word of caution - just because the fund does use "Target" in their name, they still might own bonds years past the termination date. Eaton Vance's Floating Rate 2022 Target Term owns bonds maturing in 2028.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As with all SeekingAlpha articles, investors should do their own research before investing in any investment discussed.