Rally On: 4 Quality BDCs With 50% Upside

We provide a quick but comprehensive analysis on four quality BDCs we know very well trading within 10% of our target entry points.

The Setup

Our target entry points are structured primarily on a valuation basis relative to historical cash flow multiples adjusted for the unique aspects of the current environment.

Quantitatively, the goal is ascertaining our own internal cash flow projections then obtaining the stock in bottom 25% of historical valuation ranges based on that metric or better.

Qualitatively, we are constantly reviewing management's activities, alignment of interest with shareholders, and other key factors.

For context, most of the energy stocks in our Crisis portfolio were obtained in the bottom 1-3% historical valuations. Picking up EOG Resources (EOG) and Exxon Mobile (XOM) near $30 per share are two examples of this. The same applied to nearly all the mortgage REITs in the Crisis portfolio as well as several BDCs. These were exceptional opportunities and it makes sense that the "train has left the station" in many cases. That said, there are still incredible buys out there, particularly considering the S&P 500 is now flat for 2020.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) is one of the newer Wall Street firms to enter the public markets with a traded vehicle. WER's lead portfolio manager knows this portfolio and firm well from performing extensive operational and financial due diligence on the private offering on behalf of a large institution. That same portfolio was eventually IPO'd into BCSF. Our lead portfolio manager meets with management, dissects its track record, pins down every aspect of the fee structure, and stress tests both the existing portfolio and assumptions related to its future. On a quarterly basis, our lead portfolio manager reviewed portfolio allocations, position performance, and leverage characteristics in line with institutional best practices. Our work on the private offering ended with the announcement of the IPO.

WER was the first to issue an article on Seeking Alpha on the new entrant to the space. In fact, despite Bain Capital and Bain Capital Credit's reputation and long-term performance, WER remains the only author on Seeking Alpha with coverage of BCSF (disclaimer: BDC Buzz also covers BCSF but not publicly).

Bain's BDC provided multiple periods of strong returns by trading down into the $16-$17 per share range before quickly returning to $19-$20. That changed in March of 2020 when the entire BDC sector fell to its knees.

Depending on an individual BDC's leverage profile and portfolio allocations, a temporary price drop of 25-50% drop was rationale at the onset of the crisis. For context, a BDC with poor asset coverage and significant exposure to retail asset-backed and energy loans could certainly justify a 50%+ haircut until the fog cleared. BDCs on the opposite of the spectrum had no rationale reason to fall dramatically in price. But that's not what happened.

Every single BDC fell at least 30% year-to-date at the trough with most touching -50%.

The above peer group contains higher quality BDCs Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Golub BDC (GBDC), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), Main Street (MAIN), Gladstone Capital Corporation (GAIN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC). It also includes a couple lower quality names for comparison like Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), and Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC).

Better managed firms with more resilient balance sheets tended to recover more quickly and never made new lows after late March. Weaker firms, like Apollo's BDC, are still trending lower as concerns about leverage and write-offs negatively impact Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share as well as the premium or discount applied by the market.

We recently built and released the BDC Discount to NAV spreadsheet for subscribers which is where that type of information is derived from in this article.

Many of the BDCs we'll discuss today, including Bain Capital's, are trading similar to weaker BDCs despite having management teams and portfolios closer to their stronger peers. This generates opportunity.

As a reminder, Bain's BDC performed well in Q1 and easily beat market expectations. Q1's Net Investment Income ("NII") of $0.44 was actually higher than Q4's $0.41 and compares well to the Q2 2020 dividend of $0.41. The announced rights offering will dilute the dividend to ~$0.34 excluding any incremental income or interest savings. Bain's rights offering was structured similar to Golub's, both of which were successful relative to the firms' goals. Bain's was oversubscribed. BCSF, like several peers, saw its asset coverage ratio deteriorate after adjusting book values lower for changes in spreads, potential loan losses, and other factors.

It was to a greater extent than the top quality BDCs, however, which led to the rights offering for additional equity. We won't know the exact result until June 10th.

As we detailed to subscribers immediately after Bain's earnings was announced, BCSF's NAV per share fell from $19.72 to $17.29. This is in line with Ares and other Tier 1 BDCs we thoroughly reviewed during Q1 earnings season. BCSF bested the vast majority of Tier 1 BDCs in non-accruals with only two out of 108 portfolio companies not making interest and principal payments in full or 1.1% of the total investment portfolio at fair value.

The weakness in Bain's figures is highlighted above; debt-to-equity rose to ~1.8x due to a spike in new investment fundings of $276.1 million plus drawdowns by existing portfolio companies and other less impactful events. Unlike Ares, this caused Bain to consider mechanisms to increase liquidity. Like Golub, that included a rights offering but also incorporates a cost effective $50 million unsecured line of credit with the advisor, BCSF Advisors, LP. Between the two, Bain should be able to keep leverage steady even during a rough Q2 if not reduce leverage back to below 1.50x. That's the level we consider the top of the "still potentially safe zone."

The firm's dividend policy is unchanged as of now and its rights offering, like Golub's, will result in net dilution to shareholders. BCSF still trades at a sharp discount to its NAV, and while we reserve our new Crisis Buy Range for subscribers, is close to our updated figures. The successful rights offering is dilutive as mentioned, particularly given it is occurring below NAV, and reduces downside risk and upside potential. We expect BCSF to normalize around $18 per share or a 40% capital gain plus a current yield of 13% along the way. BCSF trades at 74.4% of Q1's NAV per share as of 6/9/2020.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC): Owl Rock is another member of our Tier 1 BDC club and yet another large Wall Street firm that recently entered the space. WER's lead portfolio manager also conducted comprehensive due diligence on Owl Rock's private offerings as it did Bain's (Owl Rock still has multiple private BDCs and only one publicly traded vehicle). With zero non-accruals since the firm's inception several years ago, achieving a favorable outcome in Q1 was a serious endeavor for the firm.

Its portfolio allocations Owl Rock earns its place among the elite with quarter-end leverage of only 0.60x - the #1 spot in the industry based on our research. It also has among the best liquidity with $2.0 billion in cash and capacity on its revolver. Owl Rock is one very few BDCs with an investment grade rating (BBB- from S&P) from all major rating agencies, none of which have changed despite the crisis. NAV per share fell from $15.24 in Q4 2019 to $14.09 in Q1. The 8% decrease in NAV is the lowest of any BDC we track albeit only by a few percent. Importantly, this reduction was entirely due to changes in spreads (e.g. unrealized losses) rather than loan problems. Q1 Net Investment Income was flat versus Q4 2019 at $0.37. Readers may notice announcements of relaxed asset coverage ratios; this has been in process for several quarters and is not a result of the crisis.

Owl Rock announced a dividend increase in Q2 and its share repurchases have increased compared to prior periods. Owl Rock remains one of the better buys in the equity market in our opinion and trades within 10% of our Crisis Buy Range. Depending on how Q2 works out, we think ORCC will trade to $16 to $18 in the medium-term for a significant 35%-40% in capital gains plus dividends. ORCC trades at 91.8% of Q1's NAV per share.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS): SUNS is an "under the radar" BDC and less followed compared to the likes of MAIN and ARCC but deserves a close look by any serious income investor comfortable with high yield investments. SUNS ended Q1 with below average net leverage of 0.69x, liquidity of $220 million, and a 100% performing portfolio. Its net asset value declined only modestly at 10.6% to $14.59 per share. These metrics are in the top 10% of all BDCs we cover (the liquidity is adjusted for its portfolio size when making that calculation).

SUNS has one of the better portfolios in terms of risk ratings and is in line with ORCC, MAIN, TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), and ARCC.

SUNS modestly reduced ($0.1175 to $0.10) distributions for Q2. We want to acquire SUNS at an appropriate discount to NAV given the uncertainty with the political and macroeconomic environment. SUNS trades within 15% of our target buy price and sports a 9% discount to NAV.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC): Golub managed to hit the mid-point of original estimates in Q1. NII per share came in at $0.24 or $0.33 per share after adjusting for purchase premiums associated with GCIC. Golub's NAV landed at $14.62 compared to today's share price of ~$12.55. Golub's 97% first-lien senior secured portfolio is well structured to weather the crisis with its major industry concentrations minimally impacted by the coronavirus.

While we recognize these internal rates are internal and therefore subject to management's expectations and biases, it gives a good baseline for what's occurring in the portfolio. Previously, over 90% of the portfolio was performing at or above expectations which is an industry best number. The next rating down, which signals performance problems but not to the extent of probable principal or interest losses, jumped from 7.2% to 26.5%. Seriously under-performing loans were static at approximately 2.0% of the portfolio. These statistics are not quite as strong as Owl Rock (ORCC), TPG (TSLX), Ares (ARCC), or Main Street (MAIN) but similar to other still high quality BDCs like Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Goldman Sachs (GSBD).

Importantly, and as we've discussed numerous times with subscribers and a couple popular public articles, approximately 49% of the unrealized losses are due to mark-to-market accounting of spreads widening. In other words, approximately half of the unrealized losses to the NAV per share will automatically reverse over time as the loans mature (all other things equal).

This easiest demonstration of this phenomenon is owning a long-term bond when interest rates rise. The bond's price automatically adjusts downward, but the value is exactly the same if held to maturity. The other half of the unrealized losses are primarily lowered expectations of portfolio company performance. Those will somewhat reverse if conditions stabilize but we expect at least some to result in real losses.

Thanks to its rights offering, liquidity jumped from $222.5 million to $522.5 million; this is more than sufficient for this $1.45 billion market capitalization BDC. In fact, I don't think Golub needed to do the rights offering.

Leverage was still conservative without it but the extra cash put it below 1.0x which is ideal. This also gives Golub flexibility in the event non-accruals spike and further write-downs are required. Golub was right at 100% distribution coverage for Q1, and given what I just mentioned about the rights offering not really being required, it's no surprise that Golub's management team and board also elected to tilt toward the conservative side regarding the distribution. Golub announced a 12% reduction in future dividend payments.

Golub also trades 10-15% above our desired entry point with an initial exit target of $17.75 corresponding to a 50%+ capital gain plus dividends. Golub trades at 86.0% of Q1's NAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, XOM, EOG, SUNS, TSLX, MAIN, GSBD, GBDC, BCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.