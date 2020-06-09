Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) had closed its merger with Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) in February. I was "cautiously optimistic" on the fund as this merger meant the fund was incorporating equity energy exposure. However, since then they have provided an update that they have divested all of their energy assets. Previously, the fund had held a higher exposure to fixed-income assets - while they still held equities - that INF merger increased this exposure. The merger was sold on lower expenses and higher liquidity (the two that are always mentioned in CEF mergers.) Additionally, they mentioned that the increased exposure would increase their distribution coverage via capital appreciation. I was hesitant to believe this as energy hasn't been able to produce reliable capital gains in years.

Though I still think energy does deserve a small position in a diversified portfolio, I felt like this wasn't a good merger for RA holders. Of course, this happened during the COVID-19 panic. That crisis certainly didn't help things. While I feel more confident in RA's portfolio, I still believe that the fund needs to trim its distribution for sustainability.

About The Fund

A quick refresher on the fund - the fund has an investment objective "to provide a high level of total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, growth of capital."

They describe the fund's strategy as "primarily invests in securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers, including, but not limited to, real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities."

These are generally defensive cash flow type positions. As we have witnessed though, the COVID-19 crisis turned this upside down as economies around the globe completely shut down. The whole area of "real assets" that RA invests does present risks. An investor should definitely keep that in mind. However, the discount is currently at a deep discount of 12.35%. The 1-year average discount is 7.12%, very close to its longer-term 3-year average of 7.46%. With that being said, just a short time ago when we last covered the fund it was at a discount of 18.29%. I believe the valuation is still right, especially since the elimination of their energy exposure.

The expense ratio of the fund sat at 1.61% at the end of 2019. If including the leverage expenses on the fund, this came out to 2.54%. This isn't completely outrageous. It might also be a bit higher than we would typically see, but they do have quite a variety of positions in their portfolio. Generally, the more exotic the portfolio, the higher the expenses. Their leverage also comes in the form of a credit facility and reverse repurchase agreements.

Portfolio Update

(Source - Investor Presentation)

This is what got me to go from "cautiously optimistic" to pretty bullish. That is even while the valuation of the fund has gone the other way. They presented in their investor presentation that they reduced all energy infrastructure equities, which includes MLPs and midstream companies. This is at a time when I believe the energy space will continue to be under significant pressure with bankruptcies and curtailed demand.

Yes, the midstream companies are generally more sheltered from fluctuations in commodity prices such as oil and natural gas. (Let's be honest, the whole energy complex moves on oil prices.) They are generally spared from these fluctuations due to the fixed fees that they have contracted. However, a fixed fee isn't great when that upstream company is no longer around because they folded. It is also important to consider that I do believe energy still has a place in an investor's portfolio. My thoughts are just not as much as it should have represented in the past though. Keep this volatile sector to a lower exposure until there is more clarity, are my thoughts as we just don't know how many companies will make it through to the other side.

One thing to notice as well, they did increase positions to infrastructure equities though. The leverage to 29% had increased due to the depreciation of the entire portfolio. Which is to be expected after an entire market sell-off. I've always been quite a fan of infrastructure though. Even now these are generally considered to be essential type businesses that will remain operating in at least some fashion. This brought up another very interesting slide from RA's presentation.

(Source - Investor Presentation)

What this graph is showing us is that "infrastructure has never seen negative operating earnings growth." This is quite impressive. While that doesn't mean that they can't go down in value, as we have seen, but earnings growth should push these funds to rebound quicker. They do note that this time is different due to COVID-19 impacting every form of transportation. Transportation is an important part of the infrastructure sector. Of course, this is another reason why there was more pressure on energy as well. It is a whole ecosystem that is causing a domino effect. However, utilities are also grouped into the infrastructure space. Meaning that this area is still collecting monthly cash flow as people are still using electricity at home.

There was also a large increase of "other equities, other assets, cash." They described this latter portion in their presentation that this increased allocation is mostly due to raising cash. Their thoughts were "to redeploy that cash...and regenerate the earnings potential of the fund." That is a worthy cause that I can get behind.

With that being said, I think the current distribution is too much. Even after the significant rebound in the broader market and the fund itself. The distribution rate on share price sits at 15.30%. Quite attractive but certainly not sustainable - especially considering the NAV distribution rate sits at 13.41%. The fund has maintained its $0.199 amount monthly since it was created via another merger - but, longevity without sustainability usually ends poorly.

Of course, they know that this is unsustainable too, as they always provide a "distribution coverage" sheet in their presentations. This is a very helpful sheet regardless of the negatives that we are seeing on it.

(Source - Investor Presentation)

Taking note here that since inception their coverage has been "negative" and they report 32.13% as ROC. How do we know that this is destructive ROC and not just the MLP distributed ROC? Well, the fund's NAV launched at $25 per share and we are sitting at a NAV of $17.81.

The coverage will continue to struggle, this is especially true as the portfolio is still dependent on loan payments being made overall. This is still the largest portion of the fund's portfolio by far. The equity portion of their portfolio is still only 22.6%.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Along with defaults on their RMBS, CMBS and "other" real estate - they will have to contend with deferred payments that these underlying positions may be experiencing as we navigate a world that is shut down. Meaning that the fixed-income portion of their portfolio will come under significant pressure. If the underlying MBS investments aren't receiving cash flow, then they obviously won't be paying out what they don't receive.

The hopeful news here is that the economy is beginning to open again, very slowly. The real question is if we get a second wave that crops up and what the governments might do to combat such an event. If we turn around and shut things back down in the fall after a large tick up - then expect the market to retest those lows in March.

Conclusion

After the merger of INF into RA, the fund has changed its composition. However, they exited out of the energy space, which I personally believe as a positive for now. The portfolio itself is still a bit of an oddball portfolio of mashed up securities still - but reducing the excess exposure to such a volatile sector can perhaps let their other portions shine through. They did note that they exited the energy space for now, but over the longer term, they still think that space won't be significantly impaired. I take this to mean that they could add energy back into the portfolio again in the future. This is something that I would be watching for. Hopefully, they don't jump back in too soon. They mentioned that they are "maintaining a cautious stance." This makes me a bit more confident that they will see how the economy goes as we open back up. We're certainly a long way from the lows of oil when we went to significantly negative pricing.

Additionally, while I believe that the fund is a bit more investible at this time, I believe that the distribution needs to be trimmed. The attractive 15.30% certainly won't last forever as the NAV rate is 13.41%. Either the fund needs to continue to rebound significantly or they need to take the plunge and cut it to a manageable amount. Essentially, we should expect to see destructive ROC should they sit on their hands.

I am/we are long RA.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 15th, 2020.