Winners & Losers In Shipping: Q1-20 Review

The following write-up hits the high (and low) points for each segment and offers a 'winner' and 'loser' for each segment.

Shipping Markets Overview

maritime shipping is actually split into 6-7 subsegments, each of which has its own supply and demand factors. "Shipping" tends to be discussed as a monolith, but that's sort of like saying "commodities" and "miners" instead of differentiating between oil, gold, iron, copper, etc.

The primary segments we cover include:

Containerships

Crude Tankers

Dry Bulk

Product Tankers

LPG

LNG

We also review related energy and infrastructure plays. In this brief summary, I'll share some of the key takeaways from our 'Q1-20 Earnings Season,' which included full previews and reviews of more than 50 firms in the maritime shipping sector.

Earnings Season Complete

Although we technically have one final earning report left to go, Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) set for Thursday morning (11 June), we’re essentially complete with a very tumultuous earnings season. Altogether, at Value Investor’s Edge we provided coverage for more than 50 firms across all major segments of maritime shipping. For more detailed commentary, I recommend reviewing our full review reports and sector commentary at Value Investor's Edge. This overview will provide readers with a high-level review across the primary segments and will highlight a key ‘winner’ and ‘loser’ from each segment based upon a combination of achieved results vs. expectations, forward guidance, and overall positioning.

Average Rate Expectations for Q1-20

First, please reference the average rate benchmarks across the segments, as shown below. Note that ‘Direct’ is the calendar average whereas the ‘Adj. Estimate’ includes adjustments for lagging fixtures and lower utilization and peak-rate achievements. Coming into Q1, we knew that dry bulk performance would generally be terrible, LNG would lag, while LPG and most tankers would be flattish. All earnings results should be gauged against these expectations.

Crude & Product Tankers

Coming into the season, both crude and product tankers were the most popular trade, and we saw a sort of self-fulfilling prophesy of weak earnings trades as a large proportion of the hot money was gambling on expanding interest post-Q1 results and Q2 guidance. There also seemed to be some wholly unrealistic expectations for earnings themselves as new money sort of set itself up for disappointment by not understanding that fixture reports in March and April won’t actually show up in reported results until Q2 earnings season in August. Additionally, higher price points are almost always thinner (i.e. less ships fixed), so a straight average of daily rates is unlikely reflect reality. Finally, the storage carry petered out fairly quickly as OPEC+ stuck to major cuts, which have now been extended for at least one additional month. All this combined into a very disappointing ‘cycle trade’ for tankers, even as long-term fundamentals and valuations are very attractive.

Best Result: Teekay Tankers (TNK) had the strongest overall report as they completed a remarkable balance sheet turnaround in just 7 months, sold several assets near recent peaks, divested a noncore business, and locked 13 vessels on strong time-charters. I increased our ‘fair value estimate’ from $25.00 to $26.00. Honorable mentions: DHT Holdings (DHT) & Hafnia Tankers.

Weakest Result: Diamond S (DSSI) had by far the weakest report in the tanker sector as they struggled with untimely demurrage and offered weaker Q2 guidance. They provided a fairly pessimistic outlook on the market, but at the same time failed to sell any assets or lock any time-charters. A share lockup expiry provided additional weakness and management was too flat-footed to utilize any of their repurchase capacity despite trading at 40-50% NAV. I lowered our ‘fair value estimate’ from $21.00 to $20.00.

Dry Bulk

Expectations were quite low for dry bulk, which is generally a good thing for initiating trades (as long as prospects eventually turn upwards). There too many major surprises for earnings themselves, but rates failed to catch the typical seasonal uplift until the start of June. Most of this was due to COVID, but more specifically the lagging Chinese recovery combined with severe disruptions in Brazil have been particularly brutal. Capesize rates are now lifting with midsize still struggling near lows.

Best Result: Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) had the strongest overall positioning as they beat the indices for Q1 and unveiled several measures to boost liquidity and ensure no near-term risk of dilution even if rates are poor. They’ve hedged part of their fuel spreads and have fixed around 50% of their 2H exposure at decent enough rates to survive almost any near-term market challenges.

Weakest Result: Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) had by far the weakest report in the dry bulk sector as they underperformed in midsize despite both modern-eco tonnage and a favorable scrubber mix. This was especially clear when compared with Eagle Bulk (EGLE) performance. Their scrubber capex program has mostly backfired even as they were able to delay some of the spend to 2021+. Finally, their lack of liquidity forced them into ill-timed sales of Scorpio Tankers (STNG) shares near yearly lows.

Containerships

Containership firms mostly had decent results since sector contagion didn’t heavily kick-in until March; however, guidance was nonexistent, and its clear containerships will face the most near-term challenges. Most of these companies are derivative finance plays on the primary liner companies, so the fates of the leasing companies will align with the level of subsidies we see in that space. On a positive note, we’ve seen financing improvements for CMA CGM as well as Korean subsidies for HMM and positive commentary for Evergreen and Yang Ming.

Best Result: Costamare (CMRE) has the best overall blended position and was able to secure strong charter extensions just prior to the worst of COVID-19. They have incoming newbuilds already backed by strong charters which will provide an earnings uplift, likely enough to offset weakness from charter rollovers. CMRE was also recently able to scrap one of their 2000-built ships for a strong pricing.

Weakest Result: Navios Containers (NMCI) had the weakest report primarily due to a lack of any clear guidance ranging from market rates, to current balance sheet structure, to forward capital allocation. This company has acquired assets at dirt cheap prices and the stock trades for a total song, but there isn’t any clear vision from management on what to expect going forward.

LNG Sector

Overall LNG rates and average company performance wasn’t bad for Q1-20, but we’re about to see significant challenges in the two upcoming quarters as cargo cancellations continue. Firms with charter hedges or long-term backlogs are best suited, next best is to prioritize modern tonnage. Q1 was sort of a push but stay tuned for a much more crucial 2H-2020. We could also see potential financing challenges as LNG asset values head towards record weakness.

Best Result: Teekay LNG (TGP) wins the top nod for this cycle with the help of a 100% fixed remaining 2020 and over 90% fixed 2021 amidst market uncertainty. Additionally, they have resolved the GP/IDR overhang via a simplification transaction and can focus on deleveraging and growing payouts moving forward.

Weakest Result: GasLog Partners (GLOP) is the worst positioned in this market with a total of five steam propulsion vessels, all of which will likely struggle to find profitable employment in this market. GLOP stock has appreciated off depths even as NAV drops and I expect they will face heavy difficulty with their required debt amort in 2020-2021. Preferred should survive, but the common equity might turn zombie unless the market recovers very quickly.

LPG Sector

All of the LPG sector earnings were excellent overall even as there was some clear variance among the VLGC comps (Dorian, BWLPG, and Avance in order of Q1 performance). Rates have rapidly turned back the past 3-4 weeks as the US-Asia arbitrage is closed. We need strengthening Asian markets and a return of US shale to bring this space back to life. Q2 will likely be a push, but Q3 could be brutal.

Best Result: Dorian LPG (LPG) had a stellar result, easily exceeding both my expectations as well as the comps from peers Avance and BW. Dorian posted a strong refinancing and has been repurchasing at a heavy clip. Hopefully they will continue to drive shareholder value even as rates have been pulling back.

Weakest Result: Avance Gas (Oslo: Avance) had the weakest report due to poor rate performance, primarily due to dislocation surrounding their scrubber program, which itself was poorly timed. They slashed the dividend to zero and still aren’t considering repurchases as they focus on balance sheet strength and funding their two newbuilds.

Conclusion: Thematic Waves Dominate

Q1-20 earnings season was an interesting run with almost all companies reacting much more to broad global themes (COVID-19 peak, stabilization, & recovery points) than to any company-specific catalysts or earnings. There were some minor performance spreads in the equities, with containerships generally performing the worst while tankers were the biggest 'let down,' but moves seemed to match global oil markets and global sentiment moreso than earnings, valuations, or other micro-fundamentals.

The majority of the firms performed as well as could be expected and most of these companies are in good shape for the rest of the year, but this wasn't a 'stock-picker' season. I'm hoping for less broad thematic waves and return to more sector and stock-specific trades as we start to navigate the post-COVID markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSSI, LPG, SBLK, NMCI, TGP, AVANCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.