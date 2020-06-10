The rally in recent sessions has captured some of that value, but DVD still looks intriguing for investors with patience and a long time horizon.

But, combined with news at another company with the same majority owners, the move does suggest that Dover might finally be ready to realize value for shareholders.

Dover's dormant racetrack outside of Nashville has been for sale for years — but suddenly has a new sanctioning agreement with NASCAR.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Heading into 2020, the case for Dover Motorsports (DVD) was a classic deep value case with a significant lack of a catalyst. Between cash on the balance sheet — Dover closed 2019 with $7.6 million, over 20 cents per share — and the value of acreage outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Dover on paper had something of a floor beneath its share price. And with the two major NASCAR operators, Speedway Motorsports and International Speedway, both going private, it seemed at least possible that Dover might be a buyout candidate.

I argued last year that the case was intriguing — but there were a few stumbling blocks. The sale process in Tennessee had dragged on for years. The dormant facility left Dover on the hook for bonds issued by the county backed by sales and use tax receipts. Attendance declines were offsetting the benefits of higher broadcast revenue, leading to profit declines in the operating business.

Meanwhile, both Speedway and ISC had been obvious buyers for years: Speedway's then-CEO reportedly told Dover management all the way back in 2007 that "you don't have a choice but to sell" to one of the two larger operators. Even with a seemingly solid paper case, DVD kept drifting down, and touched an eight-year low in March.

But last week, Dover made a surprising announcement: racing is returning its to Nashville track. In the wake of that news, and combined with another development last week, the case for the stock looks notably different. And it probably looks better.

This still is a story that will take some patience, and the catalyst problem persists. But at the very least, it seems like something is up. Combined with a cheaper price, that seems like good news.

The Fundamental Case

What's interesting about the Nashville news is that it doesn't necessarily look all that positive from a fundamental perspective. Nashville is picking up a race — but the namesake track in Delaware is losing a race.

That shift might actually suggest incremental pressure on profits and cash flow. According to an 8-K filed last week, Dover will recognize approximately $18.2 million in broadcast revenue from the Nashville race, and $15.1 million at Dover.

The total of $33.3 million is a step down from the $34.3 million Dover recognized in 2019. Nashville, meanwhile, has permanent capacity of 25,000, less than half Dover's capacity of 54,800 (after the company removed nearly 30,000 seats this winter). First-year optimism in Nashville and a single race in Dover probably help prices, but there's still a risk that admissions revenue declines.

On the whole, revenue in 2021 probably comes down. And it would stand to reason that it costs more to put on two races at two tracks than two races at one. Meanwhile, Nashville will require $7 to $10 million in capex ahead of the race, which comes after a 2019 spike in capex to $6.5 million related mostly to a new garage at Dover.

Against a $55 million market capitalization, a few million here and there adds up to a material impact. And there's one more aspect to consider. The Nashville agreement, as detailed in the 8-K, puts Cup Series (the top level) racing at the track through 2024. But Dover got only a one-year sanction agreement.

Dover's attendance has been fading for years. NASCAR no longer releases attendance figures, but admissions revenue has fallen by one-fourth over the last two years. Dover management has pointed to weather and schedule changes, but ISC and TRK disclosed their own declines when they were public. The long-term trend for the sport has been negative for a decade now. Given even weaker performance, it's possible that Dover is on the way out as a NASCAR track.

There is one notable offset to what looks like negative fundamental news from a mid-term standpoint. Dover is responsible for bonds issued by Wilson County (where the Nashville speedway, which technically is in Lebanon, Tennessee, east of the city) that funded infrastructure improvements around the track. Those bonds were supposed to be repaid by sales and use taxes. But with the track dormant, Dover has been on the hook.

Dover has been contributing roughly $1 million annually to the fund. Nearly $14 million in such bonds remain outstanding. Shifting revenue — and taxes — to Nashville should remove that obligation for at least the next few years. Combine that with potential ticket price help, and Dover probably can offset most of the pressure on broadcast revenue in 2021, at least. After that, it's far from guaranteed that next year's race will be the last time the Cup Series runs at Dover.

The Wrong Track

Still, net/net I'm skeptical the Nashville news changes the fundamental case all that much. At the least, I don't see it as supporting the 12% rally in DVD stock on the news (which admittedly is only a ~$5 million increase in the market cap).

But it's worth noting a key fact about the decision from NASCAR's end: to many fans, it chose the wrong Nashville track. Even Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, tweeted as much. Diehards want Cup Series racing to return to the short-track Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville near downtown. But that track has been part of a long-running battle at the city level over whether and where to put a Major League Soccer stadium at the site.

Why, then, did NASCAR go to Lebanon? Elliott's tweet came in response from a report from Matt Weaver at Autoweek. Per Weaver:

A source close to the situation tells Autoweek that Dover is giving up a date at the request of Speedway Motorsports in the hopes of convincing Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to approve the legislation of a ticket tax to cover the costs of renovating the Fairgrounds Speedway.

It's certainly possible the source is incorrect. Dover might have pushed for Nashville for its own survival: its second race date long has been seen as at risk. Were that the case, however, it's not clear what changed and why, given that Dover has been trying to sell the Nashville property for years. A deal signed in 2014 wound up falling through. Some acreage subsequently was sold to a local developer (after that deal, too, was revised); additional parts of the property remain under option.

At a $35,000/acre valuation for the sold land, Nashville has real, short-term value to Dover. Investors could rightly add why the company would trade paper after-tax value in the range of $25 million (if not more) in exchange for a few million dollars in annual profit after $7-$10 million in upfront costs. That's doubly true if those profits only will last for four years before the company faces the risk of seeing the Cup Series move 30 miles west.

Something's Up

Weaver's report might explain why: Dover is doing Speedway a favor. What it doesn't explain is why Dover is doing that favor. Four years of racing at Lebanon probably is worth something to the company, even net of upfront capex. But it's hardly a home run, particularly if it puts off monetizing the property for several years. And Speedway doesn't seem to have anything to offer Dover.

Except, of course, an offer. The so-called Ferko lawsuit settled in 2004 establishes a precedent that will make it difficult for ISC, NASCAR, and/or SMI to take a race from Dover without a legal fight. But Speedway could buy Dover (perhaps in conjunction with ISC and NASCAR, both controlled by the France family) and divvy up the two dates.

Bear in mind that Dover is on land that is assessed at over $80 million, though it shares that land with former corporate sibling and casino/horsetrack operator Dover Downs (now part of Twin Rivers Worldwide (TRWH)).

So perhaps the story flips. It's Dover that gets shut down and sold — while Nashville becomes the sole operating track. If a Fairgrounds deal gets done, the buyer (or buyers) can use the land under Dover and Lebanon to fund a potentially material portion of the purchase price.

This admittedly is mostly speculation. But this is a case where any kind of movement seems like good news. And there's another piece of news about a seemingly very different stock that adds to the sense that something is going on here.

The day after Dover announced the new sanction agreement for the Nashville track, Bloomberg reported that Rollins (ROL) was exploring a potential sale. That matters because the two companies share owners, including R. Randall Rollins, who along with Henry Tippie controls Dover Motorsports. Given that Rollins is 88, and Tippie 93, perhaps the group sees it as time to cash out of both companies.

Heads I Win, Tails I Don't Lose Much

Again, there's a lot of speculation here. Dover isn't necessarily up for sale immediately. It may not be up for sale at all. The status quo of the last few years — obstinate potential buyers and weakening financials — may hold, without the value realization that was possible in Nashville a week ago.

But again, any movement is positive. DVD has had roughly the same bull case since 2012 or so. Yet the stock has continued to drift down, and total returns have been at best flattish even with a generous dividend.

And that case, on paper, still holds. A $55 million market cap doesn't seem to leave a ton of room for downside. The business remains profitable, and will be through at least 2024 (even if Dover closes). Land value in Nashville and Dover probably covers the current ~$50 million enterprise value.

There's still a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" case here. But with the stock cheaper, there's a bit less to lose. And the odds of 'heads' coming up seem higher, at least based on circumstantial evidence. The DVD story has changed, and it seems more attractive as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.