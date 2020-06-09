Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome European Perspective as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

In my view, a great small-cap investment is typified by a company with an advantage over their peers in whichever niche they occupy and a large opportunity to grow. Assessing this is possible for most listed companies if you are prepared to do the homework. Finding a company that is growing its revenues and creating economic value (positive returns above their cost of capital) is a great starting point for analysis. One such company is Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY).

Rubis is far from being a household name, but it has been a consistent compounder of value and offers a long runway of growth. If you are interested in investing in a company for the long term, with a high degree of confidence, I hope you will find the comments below helpful.

Business Description

In a nutshell, Rubis store and transport petroleum products, chemicals, fertilisers, LPG, and some edible liquids (oils, molasses). They are an infrastructure player and do not produce or take ownership of the products they handle. This means that their profits are not dependent on energy prices but on volumes, which means their unit margins are pretty constant. They are highly cash generative and use this to acquire smaller players in growing regional markets around the world.

Management style is decentralised, so regional teams are incentivised to grow market share locally. When companies are acquired, the group invests to improve operational and safety standards up to best practice and provides additional capital for expansion. The central team then monitors the performance and continues to look for bolt-on deals to increase both scale and scope. The group began in France in 1990 and made their first storage acquisition in 1993. Since then, they have grown to possess operations in 41 countries across Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. Not only are they diversified regionally but also by product and service, meaning that their risk exposure to any single operation is small in the group context.

The Group is divided into 3 divisions:

Energie (67% of EBIT) - The fuel distribution division includes LPG and industrial fuel supply, as well as direct ownership of retail sites (gas stations) and supply of specialist fuel products including aviation and marine. In almost all locations, the group operates a market position within the top 3 local players.

Support & Services (22% of EBIT) - Spun out of the Energie division, this segment incorporates refining, shipping, and trading. This segment helps the group to ensure quality and consistency of supply as well as widening the potential scope of operations across the global footprint.

Terminal (11% of EBIT) - Bulk liquid storage, largely in France, Belgium, and The Netherlands and with a significant asset in one location in Turkey. The group sees scope for growth in this segment, but it is highly capital consumptive given the nature of the assets. For this reason, they have just entered into a JV agreement with an infrastructure fund (I Squared Capital) which will release capital and allow Rubis to pursue more aggressive growth while still maintaining control and managing the assets. By selling a 45% stake in the terminal division for more than €410m, they have reduced net debt to 0.4x and provided ongoing access to capital. This very beneficial news has been met with little enthusiasm from investors which provides scope for positive surprises in the coming years.

(Rubis Strasbourg Terminal - Source: Rubis Terminal website)

Investment Case

Rubis has a consistent track record of both organic and acquired growth since its origination in 1990. The management team is stable and experienced and has a strong record of doing what they say they will. Before the COVID-19 sell-off, the shares had provided a CAGR of just over 13% since 2000 - in addition to the dividends. The attractive cash flow generation of the group provides dividend cover of 1.6x and has allowed the group to raise the payout 9 times over the past 10 years.

The group is exposed to positive demand dynamics over the coming years as economic activity grows in their target markets of Africa and the Caribbean. The growing populations and rising GDP per capita in these regions, especially Africa, are driving demand for Rubis services. The more recent entry into the bitumen market is one clear example of this as infrastructure continues to be built out across West Africa.

Rubis is investing in a period when many oil majors are under pressure to divest of their downstream assets in order to conserve cash and focus on their core operations. This means that Rubis has numerous opportunities for investment with little direct competition. With the extra capital firepower coming from the I Squared JV, we are likely to see an acceleration in accretive acquisitions.

While the group is undoubtedly impacted by the global hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the associated fall in the share price is a gift to long-term investors. The mid-term demand for storage and transportation of fuels and chemicals is unlikely to be permanently impacted by this period. In addition, we will see through this year one of the advantages of Rubis's diversified model whereby the fall in demand for fuels has been largely offset by the increased demand for storage.

In addition to the points noted above, it is worth considering that the highly regulated nature of Rubis's operations means that it is often very difficult for construction of new facilities to be approved. Not only does this make it extremely hard for new competitors to enter the market, but it also gives the existing assets a significant strategic value which is arguably not reflected in the share price.

(Source - Created by author using data from Rubis annual reports)

Despite large swings in commodity prices, Rubis's business model allows them to maintain very consistent unit margins - as shown in the chart below from the Group's recent results presentation. Indeed, a lag effect on timing means margins will often temporarily improve during periods of price weakness (as seen in 2015).

(Source - Rubis investor presentation)

Terminal JV - The sale to I Squared Capital appears to be a very sensible decision and values the division at €1bn, which is comfortably above the value generally ascribed by most analysts. Despite continuing to hold the majority position, Rubis will henceforth account for the holding via the equity method meaning that Group net debt:EBITDA will fall from 1.2x to 0.4x, providing scope to accelerate M&A.

Strategy (inc M&A)

The group's approach to growth is to use the considerable free cash flow they generate each year to acquire bolt-on businesses of a similar nature. They have consistently expanded from their European heartland into the Caribbean and the Middle East and Africa, regions which offer faster growth due to their stage of economic development.

The business is vertically integrated with a range of downstream operations from refining, shipping, and storage through to retail. This has allowed them to expand both geographically and vertically, with a recent example being the acquisition of Eres in 2015 which has given them exposure to the bitumen market in West Africa. Since the current CEO founded the business in 1990, the team's approach has been consistent, as has the messaging. The business has been run conservatively with net debt to EBITDA not exceeding 1.5 times. They follow strict valuation criteria for acquisitions (6-8x EBITDA or PE of 8-10x) with a focus on niche business areas with strong (preferably dominant) market positions. Following the recent change of ownership structure in the terminals business, combined with the increasing availability of assets, the group should be able to maintain or even accelerate growth over the coming five years.

A look back over the past accounts over the past 25 years shows a remarkably consistent pattern of growth which demonstrates several things:

The strategy is working. The decentralised but incentivised regional structure combined with capital for investment has led to an expansion of revenues. In addition, acquired businesses have contributed to the process and helped to offset any short-term weaknesses in organic growth. The relatively un-cyclical nature of the business. Much of the service they provide is not highly economically sensitive (energy for heating and cooking) or is exposed to structural growth trends such as aviation. Solid oversight and internal control measures. In a decentralised operating structure, there is always the risk of poor local behaviour which only becomes apparent after there is a large problem. Rubis's track record in both financial and safety issues has been excellent.

Stable Management

The group has a very stable executive management team with the CEO, Giles Gobin, having co-founded the Group in 1990, after working for 12 years as a corporate financier at CCF in France. He built the business piece by piece, initially acquiring oil and chemical storage and LPG distribution in France. Once established, they began acquiring assets further afield, benefitting from the divestment process already underway within the major oil companies.

The current CFO, Bruno Krief, also has a considerable tenure having been with the Group for 14 years. Mr. Krief and the Finance team do an excellent job of providing financial transparency for investors in their very detailed annual reports.

Valuation

The group has achieved a compound annual growth rate of earnings per share of more than 12% over the past 8 years. This consistent growth is currently available in the shares for a PE multiple of 14.3x the 2019 EPS - and comes with a 4% dividend yield.

Following the rapid slowing of the global economy, the share price of Rubis has fallen from over €56 to now €46. With €3.12 of EPS in 2019, this represents 14.7x earnings vs. a historic average of closer to 20x. The structural drivers for the group remain intact over the mid term, and in the short term, they are likely to see a more beneficial period for valuations of target assets. Although they are unlikely to see any organic growth in earnings this year and probably a decline assuming no dramatic economic recovery in H2, a rebound will come. If this happens in 2021 and they are able to achieve organic and acquired growth amounting to ~10%, we will see EPS of €3.4. Using a PE multiple of 18x, closer to the historic figure, I see a share price of €62 or 34% upside (plus 4% annual dividends).

While I don't personally think price:book is the right metric to use for the stock, it is currently trading at 1.9x vs. its own historical range of ~2.5-3x

For context, I would suggest looking at the following listed companies. None is a perfect analogue for Rubis, but there is considerable cross-over in each case - shown for information only:

Mkt Cap (USD) Op Margins PE (Historic) Vopak (OTCPK:VOPKF) 6.9 46.7% 20.1 DCC (OTC:DCCPF) 8.5 2.9% 27.6 Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) 0.9 10.5% 25.2 Aygaz (OTC:AYGUY) 0.5 3.8% 12.2 Rubis 4.9 7.8% 14.3

(Source - Author compiled from market data)

Vopak - Pure storage business headquartered in the Netherlands. This group has some of the same strategic asset value elements to the investment case as Rubis. However, the group has higher debt (3x net debt:EBITDA), lower growth but higher operating margins. The increased demand for storage through the past few months has driven the stock back above the price before the virus hit the headlines, unlike Rubis which remains well below.

DCC - retails and distributes fuels and heating oils, notably LPG - HQ in Dublin. While the operating margins are materially lower than Rubis, the group trades at a premium due to the solid execution over the longer term, the consistent growth in earnings and the highly recurring nature of the revenues. Like Vopak, the shares have more than recovered all of the recent weakness and are trading above their pre-COVID-19 highs.

Suburban Propane Partners - largely retail and distribution of fuels and heating oils - HQ in New York. Many similar characteristics to Rubis but trading on a much higher multiple.

Aygaz - LPG distributor based in Istanbul. Similar business to DCC but less liquid and Turkish listing means it trades at a discount.

Risks

The group operates a variety of energy storage and transport assets around the world. While their safety record has been excellent to date, there is ongoing risk of accidents that may have financial consequences or simply poor press attention. In mitigation of this, it is worth noting that the group is highly diversified in terms of assets, locations, and business types. As a result, an accident at any single site is unlikely to be very significant in the context of the group.

Poor acquisition - in any group which uses M&A to boost growth, there is always a potential for a value destructive acquisition. Here, I would note the strong record of the management team and the fact that as the group continues to grow the individual impact of most deals is becoming less material.

Political - In 2018, Rubis was forced to withdraw from their bitumen operations in Iran following the re-imposition of trade sanctions against that country. While the group handled the loss well, it did cause a decline in earnings for the year. Lessons were learned, but it remains true that the group operates in some countries which pose a higher than average political risk (including Haiti and Madagascar).

Conclusion

I believe that the recent market dislocation has presented long-term investors with a very attractive entry point for Rubis. Under normal circumstances, the recently signed JV with I Squared Capital would have boosted the share price, but it was lost in the broader market noise. The diversified, consistent, and low risk nature of the business, combined with the significant growth potential make this an interesting option for buy and hold investors in normal markets. The currently unjustified discount to the historic valuation (and the 4% dividend yield) provides a near-term opportunity to be grabbed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBSFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.