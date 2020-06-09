Xinyuan Real Estate reported Q1 2020 earnings that were not well-received by the market, and as a direct result, the stock fell by over 10%.

Xinyuan Real Estate's (XIN) stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last few years, and 2020 has been more of the same.

And Xinyuan's most recent earnings report didn't help as the company reported results that left investors running for the hills. But, as bad as the quarter was, I plan to stay long the stock.

The Latest (But Definitely Not The Greatest)

On June 5, 2020, Xinyuan reported a Q1 2020 net loss per ADS of US$0.73 on revenue of US$125.8mm, which does not compare favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Highlights from the quarter:

Total revenue decreased by ~73% YoY (from US$468.9mm to US$125.8mm)

Contract sales decreased by ~67% YoY (from US$478.9mm to US$153.3mm), and the average selling price per square meter sold in China declined from US$2,264 in Q1 2019 to US$1,693 in the current period

The net loss was US$39.1mm for Q1 2020 compared to net income of US$18.2mm in the same period of the prior year

Yes, it was that bad of a quarter. And to top things off, Xinyuan slashed its quarterly dividend by 75% (from $0.10 to $0.025). If you ask me, the decision should have been well received by investors. Let me explain. To start, Xinyuan's balance sheet has been stretched (and that is putting it nicely) for a while now and the savings from the reduced payout will go a long way toward improving its financial position. Furthermore, investors already believe that Xinyuan is not a fraud like Luckin Coffee (LK), in my opinion, so there is no longer a need to maintain an unsustainable dividend. And lastly, and most importantly, I would much rather see management repurchase stock at current levels than shell out the money in dividends.

And let's also consider the fact that the company's dividend yield is slightly over 4% after the cut, so management is still paying investors to be patient.

The knee-jerk reaction is to sell your XIN shares, but, in my opinion, now may be a good time to stay the course and ride out the storm. Let's remember that this company has a strong business and an impressive track record.

Source: Company's Investor Presentation, May 2020

Xinyuan's business was disrupted by the global pandemic but that should have been expected, right? Plus, management mentioned another reason why investors should consider hanging onto their XIN shares during the conference call. With the steep decline in Xinyuan's stock price, investors are basically getting the core operations for "free" after factoring in the 60% ownership of the property management business (listed on the Hong Kong exchange). Xinyuan's current market cap is US$131mm (as of June 6, 2020) and the market cap of the property management firm is ~US$125mm.

At the end of the day, I plan to stay long the stock even after reviewing the terrible (there's no other way to put it) Q1 2020 results because I believe the potential reward far outweighs the risk, especially at today's price.

Risks

There are risks that come along with investing in a small-cap Chinese real estate company like Xinyuan, so it would be wise for investors to first familiarize yourself with the company (and its history) before deciding to purchase shares. To learn more about the company, a good starting point would be to review Xinyuan's website.

Another risk factor is its high debt balance, which has substantially increased in the last few years. I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but at some point, this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not [yet] a significant risk, in my opinion.

Valuation

Investors should not get too caught up on valuation because XIN shares have been cheap for years, but the stock is currently trading at an attractive 2x earnings.

I do not expect the stock to shoot straight up, but, in my opinion, the risk is currently to the upside, of course, barring another market meltdown.

Bottom Line

Q1 2020 was another tough quarter for Xinyuan, which had a negative impact on an already beaten-down stock. Management has a lot to prove in the second half of 2020, but I believe that it will be the other bets - i.e., UK, US, and other foreign properties - that will eventually turn out to be the real catalysts for the stock.

But don't overthink it, Xinyuan is definitely a high risk/high reward stock to own. In my opinion, investors with a time horizon longer than two-to-three years should treat pullbacks, especially if they are caused by a broader market selloff, as long-term buying opportunities at today's price.

