You can earn amazing returns selling naked puts and have enormous upside if the stock is put to you.

After weathering defaults, the overall business will grow because of such high unemployment.

Subprime lenders do well in good times and exceptionally well in times like these.

Thesis

Subprime consumer lenders are classic Peter Lynch stocks because they are considered distasteful, they are small-caps, and they are usually very profitable. The end result are stocks that are often undervalued in the best of times and dirt-cheap in the worst of times like now.

Many people need credit but can't access the best rates because they have lousy credit scores. Payday loans used to be the only real place these borrowers would go if they had a job, and pawnshops if they didn't.

All the major payday lenders moved to longer term installment products once the CFPB's Payday Loan Rule was published. Even though it looks like it won't be implemented, the industry has still reduced much of its dependence on single-pay products.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) offers these and other products, and have done so since 1997. Specifically, its 10-K says it offers:

"...unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand."

CURO now generates 56% of revenue from installment loans, and only 17% from single-pay, according to its 10-K.

CURO has 416 storefronts in 14 states and Canada and online products in 27 other states.

Why is this business so big if the rates are so horrible? Why has CURO extended $18.6 billion across 47 million loans in the last ten years? This expensive form of credit is, unfortunately, essential for many Americans who live paycheck-to paycheck. They don't have enough money to make ends meet.

The key to subprime lending businesses is underwriting, because the loans are unsecured. Fortunately, they are very profitable because the lenders have underwriting down to a science after all these years, and they can lend to the right borrowers, know the expected defaults, manage their lending accordingly, and can generate solid profit.

Almost all of the publicly traded installment lenders have reported for Q1, including CURO, and all have reported roughly the same thing. That is, they have all increased reserves for higher expected defaults even as they work with borrowers to optimize the possibility for repayment and collection of fees.

The expected result is a slightly higher default rate combined with slower repayments, which will affect earnings in the next 9 -12 months, after which things should return to normal.

Meanwhile, underwriting has been tightened because people certainly need credit, but without jobs, lenders like CURO are being especially cautious. In the near-term, this will reduce loans made and revenue until everyone is back to work in the next 3-4 months.

However, lenders report that all these new leads will lead to growth going forward. People who never needed installment loans before have never looked for them. Now they have found them, and become leads. In addition, their cash positions are improving because they are collecting back loans but not issuing many new ones.

Valuation Rules

When it comes to consumer finance stocks, which tend to trade at reduced multiples because they are considered a distasteful business, we look for a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less, per Peter Lynch.

CURO stock trades at just 3.4x TTM diluted EPS of $2.43 per share. That is absolutely nuts.

Analysts expect annualized earnings over the next five years of 24%. Yes, we believe that is absolutely achievable. Thus, the current PEG ratio is 0.15. Even if we are incredibly conservative and trim that project by two-thirds to 8%, CURO stock only trades at a PEG ratio of 0.45.

So CURO stock is already attractively priced. If we can get it put to us at an even lower price, that would also suit our goals.

CURO stock was sold off from $13.68 per share all the way down to $3.43 at its nadir. It has since recovered to $8.26 as of Wednesday.

Risks

So, we have use and we have growth. What about regulatory concerns and issues regarding defaults and underwriting in this new environment?

States have mostly been leading the charge, and all one has to do is read the daily news anywhere and it is apparent that payday lending is still considered the primary villain. It remains the primary policy target.

Installment lending gets some negative press, but there is no regulatory action directed at it at either the state or federal level. Payday lending takes all the air out of the room because it has been a successful long-term campaign for consumer activists and politicians alike.

We may be wrong about how long this crisis will impact collections on good loans, harming both revenue and creating losses that must be sent to collections.

We may be wrong about how long the tighter underwriting on new loans will last, reducing earnings over a longer term than anticipated. Regulatory blocks may amp up at any time, forcing CURO to move to other lower-margin products or stop them altogether.

A longer-term reduction in revenue may create problems with CURO's lenders, violating debt covenants.

Actionable Conclusion

CURO's price means the obvious strike price is $7.50.

The July $7.50 puts are going for about $0.85 each. Earning 12% in about 6 weeks is an incredibly generous premium, especially considering the premiums are usually about half that amount for that length of time.

If CURO shares are put to you, you will be buying CURO stock at the equivalent of $6.65 per share, which is about a 20% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the lending environment shakes out, the October $7.50 puts are going for about $1.65.

If put to you, you will be buying CURO stock at the equivalent of $5.85 per share, a discount of more than 30% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own CURO stock at a ridiculously low P/E of 2.4x - giving you the stock at a PEG ratio of 0.10.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, the January $7.50 puts sell for about $2.25 each.

You first earn a whopping 30% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your CURO stock bet all the way down to $5.25 per share - near its recent panic low - and owning it at just 2.2x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.