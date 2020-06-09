This article is an update to my article "Yaskawa 10 Year Strategy Should Make It A Candidate For Our Portfolio." In this article, I gave an overview of industry 4.0, which is also known as the fourth industrial revolution. I also provided the robotics industry sales data for the past ten years and gave my predictions for the industry over the next three years. Unfortunately, due to a limited amount of data provided by the International Federation of Robotics (referred to as IFR in this article), I had to make my predictions based upon what occurred in 2008 and 2009 mixed with the IFR's forecast. New macroeconomic data has been released, and with this new information, I will attempt to estimate better what should happen in the industry.

Risks Of Investing

Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) suffers from geopolitical risks, especially when it comes to issues related to China and the United States. In 2019, Japan represented almost 37% of YASKY's total net sales, China represented 19.5%, and the US nearly 18%. The company's net sales in 2018 and 2019 were very concentrated, almost 67%, in the Asian Markets (including China and Japan). The company's shares are listed on the pink sheets in the United States, which is less regulated and liquid than other exchanges. Investors of YASKY are subjected to exchange rate risks, which include but are not limited to the Japanese Yen, Chinese Yuan, and the Euro.

Highlights Of The Past Ten Years Of The Robotics Industry

The CAGR for robot installations during the period 2013 to 2018 was 19%.

IFR estimated that, in 2019, robot installations will decrease by 0.3%.

China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Germany are responsible for 74% of the robotics industry's unit sales.

Three industries account for 65% of the robotics unit sales, which are the automotive, electrical/electronics, and plastic and chemical product industries.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the IFR estimated that the number of units sold would increase by 12% annually from 2019 until 2022.

Updated Estimates for The Robotics Industry

The coronavirus severely disrupted both the automotive and the electrical/electronics industry. These two industries are responsible for 55% of all robot demand. If the sales of these two industries are reduced due to COVID-19, we can expect them to reduce their capital expenditures, which are used to acquire new robots, robotic upgrades, and robotics based services.

My first prediction was based upon the financial crisis of 2008, which demonstrated an extended U-shaped recovery. At the time, this was my most likely scenario, but with the new information that I have now, I feel that this scenario would serve better as the worst-case scenario.

Figure 1 - Worst-Case Scenario For The Robotics Industry

Source: IFR Executive Summary 2019 and analyst estimates

Figure 1 may appear to be a V-shaped recovery, but inside the months of 2020, it is an extended U shape. My estimated CAGR for the period 2019 to 2022 is 5.2%, an extreme decline in average unit installation when compared to IFR's original CAGR of 12% for the same period.

I believe that the worst-case scenario is too pessimistic when I take into consideration the new information available.

Figure 2 - United States CAPEX Survey

Source: FRED

Figure 3 - Best-Case Scenario For The Robotics Industry

Source: IFR Executive Summary 2019 and analyst estimates

Figure 3 demonstrates an extreme recovery of the robotics industry. This recovery is based upon the faster recovery trend, as seen in the unemployment graphs from Trading Economics for the Asian Markets and the United States. The CAGR for my optimistic scenario is 7.5%, still 450 basis points below the IFR's estimated CAGR for the same period. The 450 bps difference amounts to a decrease of 182,305 units between the years 2020 and 2022.

Figure 4 - Base-Case Scenario For The Robotics Industry

Source: IFR Executive Summary 2019 and analyst estimates

The CAGR for my base-case scenario is 7.5%, a total decrease of units installed by 207,465. This estimate assumes more of a W-shaped recovery during 2020 and accounts for the risk of a second wave of the pandemic or a decrease in the business confidence in the short term.

Figure 5 - Reduction Of Industry Risk

Source: IFR Executive Summary 2019 and analyst estimates

The robotics industry is reliant on a few industries but not as much as they once were, as seen in figure 5. The standard deviation went from 13.1% in 2013 to 11.7% in 2018. According to my research, the 140 basis point change in standard deviation is not the result of a one-time event but the result of a long-term trend. Also, the almost 6% growth in other and unspecified industries further demonstrates that the robotics industry is becoming less dependent on a few industries.

Figure 6 - Vehicle Production Does Not Fully Determine Growth

Source: OICA and analyst estimates for the year 2020

As seen in figure 6, vehicle production only partially explains the demand for robots. For the small sample size that I have, the correlation between vehicle production and robot installation for the automotive industry is 49% and has an R2 of 24% (production only explains 24% of the automotive industry's request for robots).

Yaskawa Valuation

The company's net sales in 2018 and 2019 were 474.6, and 411.0 billion yen, respectively. YASKY produced the world's first servo motor (used in robots, CNC equipment, HVAC systems, and other instruments that require high precision response motors), and this (motion control) segment represented about 46% of their 2019 net sales. I found little data on servo motors market trends besides one report that states this market will grow by a CAGR of 4% from 2020 until 2025. The report was published in May, so it should account for the effects of the coronavirus, but I am not 100% sure that it does.

Robotics represented 37% of the company's net sales in 2019 and 37% in 2015. The robotics segment's CAGR from 2015 to 2019 was -0.3%. I will encourage you not to focus too much on the -0.3% CAGR as the company was reporting in Japanese GAAP, and now, it is using IFRS. Japan, the company's domestic market, is its largest market for robotic equipment, with China slightly trailing behind Japan.

The systems engineering and other segments accounted for 20% and 17% of the company's total net sales in 2015 and 2019, respectively. From 2015 to 2019, this segment's average annual growth was 3.8%.

The company has the following financial targets. These targets are an operating income of 100 billion yen, an ROE of 15%, an ROIC of 15%, and a Dividend Payout ratio of 30% by the end of the fiscal year of 2025. In April 2016, the company established a goal of total net sales of over 450 billion yen and an operating income of 45 billion yen, both goals they accomplished.

In the past four years, their average operating margin was about 10%, with a maximum margin of 12.3% and a minimum of 7.7%. To achieve the goal of 100 billion yen by 2025, I estimate that the company will need to have total net sales of about 1,015 billion yen or 813 billion yen, depending on if it can achieve an operating margin of 10% or 12.3%, respectively. To achieve net sales of 1,015 billion, the company will have to grow at a CAGR of 16.3%. To reach 813 billion yen in total net sales by 2025 would require a CAGR of 12%. I believe that the company based its 2025 estimates on an operating margin of 12.3%, and at the time (in 2019), they thought this goal was obtainable based upon the 12% CAGR that the IFR had estimated.

Using each segment's weight on the company's net sales (46% x 4% + 37% x 7.5% + 17% x 3.8%) and comparing it to each market forecast, I estimate that the company should be able to grow its net sales at a CAGR of 5.28% without increasing each segment's market share. The company is very aggressive and has a good track record of reaching its goals.

Conclusion

Taking into consideration the current economic environment, the company's past financial data, and the strength of its competition, I believe that their 2025 goal of an operating income of 100 billion yen is very aggressive and will probably not be achieved. That being said, I still think that this company is undervalued. YASKY is trading at a price to sales multiple of 2.58x, which is 0.08x less than that of its peer average Semperit (OTC:SEIGY), ABB (ABB), and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY). I estimate that the company's net sales should reach 626 billion yen in 2025, and given a price to sales ratio of 2.66x, I estimate that the company's fair value is 6,350 yen or $115.89. With a current price of $74.68, that gives YASKY a possible upside of 55% in the long term.

USDJPY, at the time of this analysis, was $109.59.

