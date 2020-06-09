Having been severely hit by COVID-19, Eventbrite should expect very little to no growth in 2020, even after the recent shift to online events.

Overview

Towards the end of last year, we discussed how Eventbrite (EB) would need to have a more attractive risk/reward profile for investment consideration. As the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly weakened the company's fundamentals and also threatened its long-term prospects, we found it hard to justify a bullish position on the stock. Upon the pandemic, Eventbrite laid off ~45% of its employees to save $100 million for the year. As it entered a distressed situation, it also received a $225 million funding from a PE firm, Francisco Partners. The shares are currently down ~40% from December when we published our first coverage on the stock. In our view, Eventbrite will be in a distressed situation for some time, even beyond 2020. Given the tough outlook, we think the price needs to drop a lot more to justify the risk/reward. We will maintain our neutral stance, leaning more towards underweight.

Risk

We have identified two key risk factors in the stock at present:

We expect Eventbrite to generate very little to no revenue growth in 2020. The main revenue stream for Eventbrite is ticket fees, which is a function of the number of paid tickets processed through its platform. Since 2017, paid ticket volume growth has been consistent at ~35% YoY.

(Source: company's 10-K)

However, revenue growth had been down quite drastically over the same period from over 50% YoY in 2017 to merely 12% in 2019. It is important to note that Eventbrite faced some operational challenges during the integration of Ticketfly acquisition in 2019 that affected its revenue growth. However, we believe that the severity of the situation also suggests weak execution on the management's part.

Furthermore, what we have known so far is that as of Q1 2020, the company only reported an 18% decrease in paid ticket volume as the stronger performance in January and February likely offset the overall drop in March. Given that the Q1 revenue also significantly declined by ~40% as a result, it is difficult to imagine a positive YoY growth in Q2, with the company recently seeing a much severe 80% - 90% drop in paid ticket volume in April and May alone.

(Source: Eventbrite's earnings call slide)

As the company raised a $225 million financing and shifted its focus to online events, the lack of monetization potential also concerns us along with the overall execution for the year. While the company has reported a +2,000% YoY surge in online events with a median of ~$29 paid per-ticket, it is unknown how much of these online events are paid events. Even in FY 2019, paid tickets for live events only made up 35% of the total volume. With that in mind, we expect online paid tickets to contribute much less to the overall ticket volume today.

Beyond 2020, unit economics should also worsen even assuming the best-case scenario. Considering that the new normal will take place as live events come back, we believe that most venues will implement a strict physical distancing rule, including posing a lower limit on the maximum number of audiences inside a venue. Given the lower ticket volume and eventually revenue potential for both Eventbrite and the creators, we struggle to understand how the unit economics will work in the long run, even assuming that marketing expenses stay flat, which is unlikely.

Upsides

The $225 million funding from Francisco Partners will provide Eventbrite with enough flexibility to test its online event program while tracking the recovery progress of live events. In our view, Eventbrite will continue to benefit from the increasing preference for online events by its existing members. On the other hand, as we have discussed, we will expect almost no meaningful growth at all from the live events this year. The company reportedly processed over 8 million online paid and free tickets in April, but there was no further breakdown of the ticket volume by paid and free events. Given the concern on the monetization with online events, we think the stock can outperform in Q2 upon positive news on paid event conversions.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at ~$11.7 per share, down ~47% from the YTD-high. However, the stock has already been up ~34% from its five-day low of $8.7 per share.

(EB. source: google)

All that aside, we feel that the stock is still too risky at ~2.3x P/S, given no meaningful fundamental change at all happening so far over the last month. Given the potentially weakened fundamentals in Q2, we expect the share price to return to its 6-month low of ~$6.4 to trade below 1x P/S. Eventbrite is a company in distress, and while some bulls may see an upside opportunity from here on out, we remain skeptical of the long-term growth potential. As we account for a potential M&A down the line, now that a PE firm like Francisco Partners has become a shareholder, we maintain our neutral rating on the stock, with a likelihood of a downgrade in Q2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.