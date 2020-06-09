Treasuries Look To Retest Key Levels (Technically Speaking For 6/9)

The recent rise in Treasury yields is a key reason I'm now in the "risk-on" camp.

Despite the recent increase in their respective equity prices, I'm not a fan of emerging markets. According to the latest World Bank Monthly report, emerging market economies are experiencing a sharp slowdown.

The left chart (in dark blue) shows the GDP growth rate of commodity-exporting countries. GDP has been declining in these sovereigns since the 3Q19 and is projected to slow sharply in 2Q20, which is the height of the developed markets' lockdown. The right chart (in red) shows that countries that convert raw material into semi-finished and finished products are seeing a similar decline.

Confirming this trend is the sharp drop in exports (the gold line) and industrial production (blue bars) for this group of countries.

As a result, capital flows to emerging market economies have dropped sharply.

The same report nicely summarizes the extent of the economic damage from the virus:

That is the worst set of data I've ever seen.

The recent rise in Treasury yields is a key reason I'm now in the "risk-on" camp. James Picerno at Capital Spectator develops this idea in more detail, noting that the Treasury market is now contemplating higher inflation (emphasis added):

The Treasury market’s implied inflation forecast is showing even stronger upside rebound lately. The spread on the 5-year nominal yield less its inflation-indexed counterpart collapsed in mid-March to 0.14%. But in the weeks that followed, a sharp U-turn has been unfolding, lifting the crowd’s outlook to 0.98% on Monday (June 8).

He goes on to note that the large increase in government spending is the likely cause of higher inflation, while also predicting increases over the intermediate-term.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Today may have started a modest correction. Treasuries rebounded while the smaller-caps sold-off a bit. The drop isn't anything to worry about; in fact, it's healthy. 10/11 sectors were lower today. At the bottom are industries that have rallied strongly as of late. Energy -- which is at the bottom of the table -- has made a big more recently, as have industrial and financials. Only tech gained.

Technically, this is really a "nothing day." Let's start with the 5-day SPY chart: After gapping higher on Friday, prices have consolidated gains. There are a few modest rallies but they only lasted about a point. Overall, this is an upward sloping consolidation move. Small-caps have been a bit more volatile -- which you'd expect. But, this index has also traded in a range of only a few points, which is really more of a consolidation move.

The most important move is in the Treasury market, which is looking to retest important technical levels.

The IEF bounced back slightly today but remained below the 120.7 level, which is a key level. The TLT also rebounded a bit but is still below the 161.5 level, which is a key short-term level.

Aside from Treasuries making a countermove, this was a pure consolidation day for the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.