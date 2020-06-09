The Optimism Is Unwarranted

The market will probably do fine in the short term. However, risk is to the downside, especially as income support expires.

But COVID-19 may not be done with us. Forecasts are highly uncertain, and recent protests will probably make things worse.

Brimming with optimism

The stock market is brimming with optimism. Returns on the S&P 500 are within 1% of being positive for the year, and within ~6% of recovering all time highs.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The optimism is not due to economic performance. On forward earnings, the market has a 24x multiple, extremely high. (WSJ) Ed Yardeni calculates the multiple a little differently, but his chart shows just how far out of valuational bounds today's market is:

Source: Yardeni research

The multiple is so high because the response to the coronavirus pandemic has squashed earnings. The market is betting that these low earnings are very temporary, and that we will put this pandemic behind us sooner rather than later.

Some reasons for optimism

The market's optimism is not baseless. On the medical front, the market crashed in March on worries about the coronavirus pandemic. But coronavirus cases and deaths are trending downward.

Source: COVID-19 Forecast Hub

On the economic front, the May jobs numbers were unexpectedly good. According to the report, the US added 2.5M jobs. There has been some worry about a "misclassification" error in this report, but no matter how you slice it, May was much better than April.

So in summary: jobs are coming back, and the coronavirus is no longer something to worry about. Therefore, the economy will come back. Therefore, stocks are justifiably doing well.

Some bigger reasons for pessimism

It is true that deaths from the coronavirus have been trending down. However, forecasts for the disease are highly uncertain, and they are affected by recent events. The above graph of COVID-19 deaths forecast was at the 50% confidence level. If you demand 95% confidence, which is normal for social science, you get a graph that looks like this:

That wide range on the right means "nobody really knows."

In addition, most of the models used to produce this forecast assume that social distancing measures remain in place or ebb slowly. This may not be happening at all; where I live, people seem to just be worrying less about the virus, going out more, and wearing masks less often. But social distancing certainly isn't happening in the wave of mass protests we've seen over the last week. These could very well seed new clusters of infection, a prospect Dr. Anthony Fauci worries about explicitly. We will have to wait about two weeks to see if there are changes in the infection data as a result of the protests.

If the virus is not behind us by fall, this affects schools and universities, daycare arrangements, and nursing homes. Plus, the virus may act like the flu and come back anyway in the fall. All of this is bad for the employment picture and the ability of the economy to produce goods and services.

Now over to the economic front. The market is assuming that earnings will bounce back. However, this is largely based on hope. As things stand, earnings forecasts are bleak in the short term and highly uncertain in any longer time frame.

The consensus 2020 earnings forecast has declined ~28% since the beginning of the year. This is the largest decline since FactSet has been keeping records. (source: FactSet)

I have read some people taking comfort in the fact that the rate of decline has flattened out in recent weeks. This is not, in my judgment, "good news." It's just "no news" due to the end of earnings season, when most company-specific information becomes available.

About 1/3 of companies have withdrawn guidance altogether, recognizing that they are operating in a highly uncertain environment. If companies can't predict their earnings in the next quarters, you can be guaranteed that analysts cannot either. The current "consensus forecast" is, more than usual, just a wild guess.

Speaking to Wall Street in late April, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey followed the example of a growing number of his peers and did something previously unusual for a Fortune 500 leader: He threw up his hands. Forecasting the beverage giant's results in the months ahead, the chief executive declared, was well-nigh impossible. "We recognize that these are truly unprecedented times," said Quincey, on the company's first-quarter earnings call. "Given the great uncertainty of the current environment, we feel it's prudent to hold off providing fiscal-year 2020 guidance." (source: Fortune)

Most crucially for the economic outlook, the demand recession has not been allowed to hit. Employment remains atrocious, even given May numbers. Right now there are fewer people employed than at the beginning of 2012.

Ordinarily, this kind of unemployment would lead to a collapse in consumer spending. However, due to extraordinary government support of various kinds, April personal income had ~$2B of sugar high in it. Will this continue?

The weekly $600 bonus federal unemployment benefit runs out at the end of July, unless extended further. Republicans are already making noises about not extending it further. It is hard to say now what Congress will do in July, but certainly the immediate economic pressure that drove the initial bill in March will be off.

Along the same lines, the Paycheck Protection Act gave loans to companies if they kept people employed. ($510B as of May 30.) Those loans support demand now, but will have been spent down quite a bit by the end of July also. It seems unlikely that America's small businesses are going to be running full strength in six weeks.

Conclusions

If (1) the economic effects of the virus are substantially behind us, and (2) the economy recovers quickly-say, to trend by Q4-then the current market is reasonably priced. That is, the market is pricing in a V-shaped recovery.

But (1) there is a case to be made that the economic effects of the virus are not behind us. Time will tell.

And (2) there is good reason to think that the economy is on artificial life support right now, in the form of abnormally huge amounts of government spending. This will probably not continue, at least not fully, past July. Real effects will not be felt for a few weeks after that deadline.

For the next few weeks, the market will probably do fine. However, I believe risk is to the downside. I can't see it making new all-time highs under current circumstances, and there is room for it to drop precipitously if anything goes wrong in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.