Going forward, I believe the stock can appreciate considerably in the event of an acquisition by a major, mineral resource expansion, project advancement, and/or a zinc bull market.

The comparative analysis suggests Adriatic is still deeply undervalued, although much of the project economics-based advantage has been priced in.

In this article, I look into the junior zinc mining space, in the hope of understanding the drivers of further share price appreciation of Adriatic Metals.

To place a business in the backdrop of its industry and see how it stacks up against the rest of the cohort is a standard part of security analysis. This is certainly a laborious exercise, but it invariably shines a bright light on picking the most promising stock.

Previously, I presented the investment thesis of Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF) based on an in-depth analysis of the upside, risk factors, and near-term catalysts (see here). In this article, I attempt to look at Adriatic from a different angle, i.e., by comparing it with peers in the junior zinc mining cohort.

The cohort

For this study, I selected a total of 37 mining companies with a substantial part of their mineral resource being zinc. These include four junior zinc producers and 33 pre-production zinc mining concerns. Among the non-producers are 10 in the pre-PEA stage and 23 anywhere between the release of PEA and mine construction. They operate from Greenland to Australia, Ireland to Peru, representing a cross-section of the junior zinc mining landscape (Table 1).

Table 1. A select group of zinc mining companies, with financial parameters as of May 27, 2020. Source: Laurentian Research compiled from various sources.

Finding #1: Valuation depends on project maturity

Junior zinc miners are valued progressively richer as they advance in the collective mining project life cycle:

The pre-PEA explorers average 0.0031X in EV/MRE, where MRE stands for mineral resource estimate;

At 0.0072X in EV/MRE, the developers in a stage anywhere between PEA and mine construction average more than twice as high in EV/MRE as the pre-PEA explorers;

At 0.0242X in EV/MRE, the producers average nearly eight times as high in EV/MRE as the pre-PEA explorers (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A scatter chart plotting the mineral resource estimate (or MRE) in terms of zinc equivalent versus EV/MRE multiple for a select group of zinc miners. Source: Laurentian Research.

Therefore, there exists a substantial re-rating as zinc projects mature from exploration via appraisal to production. This study shows the extent of re-rating can be as high as eight times.

Please note, the discussed group only includes those that already have a mineral resource estimate (or MRE). There are pre-maiden MRE explorers, such as Murchison Minerals (OTCPK:MURMF), that may hold a re-rating potential materially greater than eight times.

Finding #2: Valuation is predicated on project economics

Before linking zinc project IRRs to stock valuation in terms of P/NPV, it is worth noting there lacks a common standard in the economic analysis of zinc projects. A perusal of the cohort of zinc miners suggests discount rates cluster around 8%, with a range of 7% to 10%. There is also a range of assumptions in technical studies concerning the prices for zinc and typically co-mineralizing lead, copper, gold, and silver. Nonetheless, it is this author's observation that price assumptions on the aggressive side and those on the conservative side in many a case partly cancel out within the peculiar metal basket of a project. In addition, judging from the sensitivity studies supplied by the miners themselves, the variations caused by the aforementioned assumptions hardly ever distort the general trend as seen in the IRR-P/NPV scatter plot. After all, it is not an easy task to conjure up a 100% IRR out of a sub-economic project, thanks largely to mining reporting regulations. However, I still urge readers should take IRR-P/NPV scatter plots with a grain of salt.

With that precautionary note, I plotted the 23 post-PEA, pre-production zinc miners in Fig. 2, which reveals an interesting observation as I shall detail below.

Fig. 2. A variation diagram showing the relationship between after-tax IRR and P/NPV for 23 post-PEA, pre-production zinc miners. Source: Laurentian Research.

Actually, there is one more precaution to be taken before we consider the correlation between IRR and P/NPV. We should exclude four outliers from further discussion.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ), the popular operator of the Arctic and Bornite deposits in Alaska, where are more of a copper/cobalt play than a zinc play. The entry of Australian major South32 (OTCPK:SHTLF) attracted a lot of attention among mining investors.

Discovery Metals (OTCQX:DSVMF), with its huge Cordero silver deposit, is richly priced thanks to the notoriously valuation-agnostic silver bugs;

Salazar Resources (OTC:SRLZF) has a lot of other things - from its project generation operation to a fleet of drilling rigs, both pulling in cash flow - going on besides the El Domo polymetallic deposit; and

Aquila Resources (OTCQB:AQARF) has the only post-DFS and financed project in the group in the cohort, namely, the Back Forty deposit in Upper Michigan. After all, according to the re-rating principle, a project in the advanced stage in a decent jurisdiction certainly deserves a high valuation (Fig. 2).

With the above four data points removed, a strong correlation seems to exist between after-tax IRR and P/NPV multiple. The vast majority of the projects cluster around 25-30% in IRR as expected. Head and shoulder above the cohort is Adriatic, which boasts an after-tax IRR of 107.4%. The regression line implies (1) that the economics of a project has a strong influence on how the market price its operator; and (2) that the superior economics of Adriatic's Vareš project may have already been largely priced in the current valuation.

Adriatic Metals and the junior zinc cohort

With merely a PEA in hand, Adriatic currently trades at an EV/MRE of 0.0241X, roughly on line with the zinc producers (Fig. 3). Does that mean Adriatic is overvalued?

Fig. 3. A scatter chart plotting the mineral resource estimate in terms of zinc equivalent versus EV/MRE multiple for a select group of zinc miners, with post-PEA developers labeled with after-tax IRR of their respective flagship projects. Source: Laurentian Research.

The answer is a resounding no. Although it might be true that the extraordinary project economics has been priced in, Adriatic is still approximately 40% undervalued relative to Trilogy Metals, Discovery Metals, Salazar Resources, and Aquila Resources, with regard to IRR-P/NPV correlation (Fig. 2). Just think about what kind of P/NPV multiple Adriatic will capture if it receives capital injection from a major miner (as in the case of Trilogy), if the Vareš project further advances toward mine construction (as in Aquila), or if investors come to appreciate that silver and gold actually account for 35.5% of the economic value of the Vareš project, not far behind silver bug's favorite Discovery Metals (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The economic value of various metals based on the life of mine payable metal production targets from the scoping study on the Rupice and Veovača orebodies. Source.

That is not saying zinc will stay cheap for long. The price of zinc, an important industrial metal, trends up in the long term, although it is known to be exceedingly cyclical in the short to medium terms (Fig. 5). At present, the zinc price appears to near a bottom. Should the metal turns around, Adriatic would add tailwinds on its back.

Fig. 5. Zinc price chart. Source.

Another driver for Adriatic's continued share price appreciation is its successful exploration program and ensuing mineral resource expansion. Adriatic is scheduled to update the maiden mineral resource estimate for the Vareš project in the 3Q2020. Don't be surprised if the company adds over 25% to Vareš. Additionally, the recent acquisition on the cheap of Tethyan Resources (TETH.TSX-V) should add a significant volume of resources by the end of the year (see here). Therefore, its forward EV/MRE multiple may prove to be much lower than meets the eye.

Risk factors associated with Adriatic

Investors interested in Adriatic do have to consider a number of risk factors:

Firstly, Bosnia and Serbia are unfamiliar mining jurisdictions to many investors. However, Adriatic has received public support from hosting countries, e.g., its prompt receipt of the Veovača Environmental Permit for the Veovača mine, plant, and tailings facility (see here) and of drilling permit for the newly-acquired Kizevak project in Serbia (see here).

Secondly, the Vareš and Kizevak projects include past-producing mines so the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

Thirdly, as in any other exploration projects, these projects involve subsurface uncertainty and drilling may disappoint.

Fourthly, as with other polymetallic deposits, the metallurgy of the Vareš and Kizevak projects can be tricky, although preliminary metallurgical test work released in September 2019 and the early result from the second test work released in January 2020 are encouraging.

Fifthly, although Adriatic had A$23.8 million cash in hand and is fully-funded through 1Q2021 when it is scheduled to complete the definitive feasibility study, it will probably need to raise equity capital again in early 2021. The risk of equity dilution is, however, mitigated by the possibility of selling net smelter royalties or metal streams to royalty firms.

Sixthly, in spite of the recent hiring of COO Graham Hill, the management team led by CEO Paul Cronin is not known as an established team of mine builders. Going forward, as the company advances Vareš toward mine construction, investors may face increasing project execution uncertainties.

Lastly, although it is listed on ASX under 'ADT' and on LSE under 'ADT1', with adequate liquidity on both exchanges, investors in the U.S. should be aware that no firm is making a market in Adriatic on OTC Link and all prices reflect unsolicited customer orders, and that a high premium in buying or difficulty in selling the stock may result.

Investor takeaways

By comparing Adriatic with a select group of zinc miners, I found the stock was still deeply undervalued. However, Adriatic does pose a number of risks.

Going forward, the share price may appreciate considerably in the event of (1) capital injection from or outright acquisition by a major miner; (2) well-executed project advancement toward production; (3) a zinc bull market; and/or (4) major mineral resource additions through organic exploration and acquisition, although I believe much of the project economics-based advantage may have already been priced in.

Adriatic Metals is but one of the numerous high-alpha ideas we presented to the Members of The Natural Resources Hub, a Marketplace service that cares about pitching high-performance, low-risk ideas to its Members infinitely more than expanding its subscriber base. Our money is where our mouth is. A free trial is now available. You should act today to take advantage of the limited-time 20% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.