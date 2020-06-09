BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) CEO Ken Londoner on Phase II Human Trials for Broad-Spectrum Oral Anti-Viral for Treatment of COVID-19 (Transcript)

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:47 AM ET

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Special Call

June 09, 2020, 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Londoner - Chairman and CEO, BioSig Technologies

Nick Spring - CEO, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals

Steve King - COO, ViralClear pharmaceuticals

Jerry Zeldis - Executive Chair, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals

Andrew Ballou - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

Gary Zwetchkenbaum - Plum Tree Consulting

Todd Ammons - Norwood Capital

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Ballou, Vice President of Investor Relations of BioSig Technologies, Inc. Thank you. Sir, you may begin.

Andrew Ballou

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to today’s ViralClear Pharmaceuticals management call to discuss upcoming and recent developments with Phase II human clinical trials of merimepodib, ViralClear’s broad-spectrum oral anti-viral candidate for treatment of COVID-19.

On today’s call, we have Nick Spring, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Executive Officer; Steve King, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Operating Officer; and Jerry Zeldis, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Chairman. Additionally, Ken Londoner, BioSig Technologies’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

I’ll now turn the call over to Nick Spring. Go ahead, Nick.

Nick Spring

Thank you much indeed, Andy. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining today’s ViralClear Business Update Call. Our last call was on April 29, and so much has happened to ViralClear in the broader space since then. For instance, two days after our call, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization, also known as EUA, for the investigational antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

The EUA facilitated broader use of remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 disease enabling access to remdesivir at additional hospitals across the country. That EUA had a ripple effect changing the therapeutic landscape for hospitalized patients. We had to change our hospitalized patient trial protocols to incorporate remdesivir.

The FDA cleared our IND application for merimepodib for a Phase II protocol that added merimepodib or placebo on top of remdesivir therapy. In addition, we raised $10.8 million at the ViralClear subsidiary level. We expand on ViralClear’s Board of Directors having strong healthcare and capital markets expertise submitted compelling in vitro data for the antiviral effects of merimepodib alone and in combination with remdesivir, expanded our clinical trial to include more enrollment sites and expanded the intellectual property portfolio.

As I’ve mentioned before, we’re not alone in developing the solution but merimepodib is a platform drug that can and will be used in combination with other antiviral or immunomodulatory drugs. As you can see, we have a strong momentum and are very much looking forward to helping provide a treatment solution to this and future pandemics.

Now, I’ll hand over to Steve to talk about manufacturing and other related subjects. Over to you, Steve.

Steve King

Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. Today, I’m going to give an update on the CMC, the chemistry, manufacturing controls and drug follow-up supplies. The goal of CMC group is to provide a robust oral formulation for commercial launch. We are continuing to use a virtual drug development outsourcing model with a team of expert consultants.

As I’ve mentioned, ViralClear has sufficient merimepodib API to see us through both Phase II and Phase III pivotal trials. The material has been used to make solution for the Phase II studies. It is also being used in our ongoing formulation development of alternate dosage forms, including an I.V. and solid oral dosage forms. This formulation development is moving in parallel with the production of clinical supplies and the dosing of the Phase II trials.

The data from Phase II will be very important as we learn more about how the drug works in the body for the treatment of COVID-19. Based on this data, we will make supply to the Phase III study which is expected to start in the fall. We have contracted one U.S.-based supplier of API and new material will be delivered in Q4 2020. This material will be used to manufacture the NDA registration batches.

Further materials from this supplier and another U.S.-based API producer will be contracted in the next few weeks. This material will arrive late 2020, early 2021. Formulation development work will continue over the next few months and animal studies are planned to test these new formulations. The goal is to make a robust powder which we can make into a capsule or tablet.

We believe COVID-19 treatment will be a combination of one or more compounds as seen in hepatitis C and HIV treatments. By developing a powder, it gives us more options to develop a combination product and increase patient compliance and successful treatment. The regulatory team is performing a gap analysis on the work which was conducted by Vertex in the late 90s, early 2000s. And once identified, the necessary work will be completed.

On the clinical side, we have been working to sign multiple U.S. sites for our studies, which Jerry will talk more about in more detail. Many things have been changed since our last call and I’d like to recognize the team at ViralClear as well as U.S.-based outsourcing providers who supported our efforts to provide material to the clinic.

With that, I’ll hand over to Jerry to discuss the clinical programs in more detail.

Jerry Zeldis

Thank you very much, Steve. As both Nick and Steve have alluded to, because of the Emergency Use Authorization of remdesivir, we've had to reconsider what our Phase II trial should be to move as fast as we can into the clinic and out of the clinic to show that our drug has a meaningful clinical benefit in this disease. I’ll remind you that the mechanism of action of merimepodib is that it focuses on a host enzyme which means that as the virus changes, its ability to be affected by our antiviral won’t change.

We have changed the in-patient – we've adaptive an in-patient strategy which should not lose any time to accrue and for us to interpret the results. There are now two in-patient studies. The first is the standard of care for patients who are hospitalized who require oxygen but are not yet incubated. The center of care right now is supportive care with supplemental oxygen and remdesivir.

These patients will be randomized to either placebo or our drug merimepodib and we will file them – we’ll give them 10 days of treatment unless they get better and are then discharged from the hospital and we’ll look at a variety of clinical parameters to see if they improve as well as viral shedding. The actual endpoints and the structure of the trial is now accessible on ClinicalTrials.gov and I’m not going to read through the whole document.

What we've discovered, however, is that even though remdesivir is accessible to all sites in the United States or hospitals in the United States, the ability of the drug is limited and there are many places where we’d like to do clinical research who at this juncture do not have access to remdesivir.

We, therefore, created another hospitalized patient study which is identical to the first study, except these patients are not going to be treated with remdesivir. They’ll be given supportive care and they’ll be randomized either our drug or a placebo. Both trials will enroll each of 40 patients, half of whom will get placebo, the exact same endpoints between the two studies.

We believe that now that we’ve expanded the number of sites, potentially we’ll have eight sites going in the United States, some of whom were beyond contracting and IRB approval, so we’ll be initiating the sites very, very soon. We think they'll both accrue rapidly, so we can get a readout on both trials no later than August of this year, perhaps sooner than that.

Okay. Nick, back to you.

Nick Spring

Thanks a lot there, Jerry and Steve. That includes our prepared remarks. Operator, please remind participants how to poll questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Nick Spring

Operator, this is Nick here. While we’re waiting for the first question to come in, let me just tee up one question. I know that a number of people have already prior to the call asked. So the first question actually, and I’m going to ask Jerry to comment on this, is when do we expect first patients in the trial? Over to you Jerry.

Jerry Zeldis

As I said, at several sites we already have IRB approval and we’ve had site initiation visits and there’s a few minor things that need to be taken care of, but the actual therapy is being shipped to the site and then patients will be screened to see if they meet entry criteria. And if they do, they’ll be enrolled and start treating. So we expect the first patients will go into the trial imminently. I can’t tell you a specific date or time because it depends on who’s hospitalized and who meets entry criteria, but we expect this will happen very, very soon.

Nick Spring

Thanks, Jerry. Okay, operator, have you got the first question please from the poll.

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Yale Jen with Laidlaw & Company. Please proceed with your questions.

Yale Jen

Hi. Good morning. How are you? And thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the rapid progression of the trial developments.

Nick Spring

Thank you.

Yale Jen

Just want to clear a little bit in terms of the trials – the two trials. One is with the standard of care, then you have placebo versus your drug paired. Is the second one also the same or slightly different? And what was the total patient size for each of those studies?

Nick Spring

Thanks very much indeed for that question, Yale. I’ll pass that over to Jerry. Please could you let Yale know the answer to those two questions?

Jerry Zeldis

Got it. Simplistically, they’re identical trials. Each trial is going to bring in 40 patients, half of whom will get placebo and half will get merimepodib. In some hospitals, they do not have access to remdesivir, so it’s essentially standard of care plus or minus our drug either as placebo or our drug. In those hospitals which does have access to remdesivir, it’s the same thing. It’s standard of care which includes remdesivir with placebo or with our drug. As you know, we’ve already published in F1000 Research that we’re seeing synergy between remdesivir and our drug, so we anticipate or we hope that this will translate into a very meaningful clinical response. But the beauty of both these trials is that one trial will tell us what our drug can do by itself, whether you really need to add another drug on top and we also think that the combination of remdesivir with our drug we should get as good if not better clinical response. So we’ll find out.

Nick Spring

Thanks a lot, Jerry. Okay, any supplementary or next question, operator?

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Henry with ROTH Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Spring

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Henry

Thank you. Good morning. I guess first just to follow up with what you just stated that you’ve seen synergy between MMPD and remdesivir. Can you talk about that? Should we think of 1 + 1 equals 2 or maybe a little better than that or just as long as we’re getting some improvement over remdesivir and how we should think about the few agents working together?

Nick Spring

Okay. Thanks very much indeed. One general comment I’d make is that we’ve always viewed MMPD as being either mono or a combination therapy. So as we go forward, there’s going to be multiple solutions to this issue. But I hand over to Jerry for more specifics on that.

Jerry Zeldis

Hi, Scott. If you go to F1000 Research, you’ll see what we published. But essentially at pharmacological concentrations that both drugs will achieve we get 0 of viral production. So it’s 1 + 1 equals 1,000 is the synergy that we’re seeing. It’s truly remarkable. And in fact, you have to get to very sub therapeutic concentrations before you see any viral replications. So what happens in the human being we don’t know? This is why we do clinical research. But we’re very hopeful that what we’ve seen in this tissue culture system will translate into something very meaningful in humans.

Scott Henry

Okay. Thank you.

Nick Spring

Any further question? Okay. Let’s go. Next question please. Operator, next question.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Aaron Grandfield [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Spring

Good morning. What’s your question this morning?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. First of all as a shareholder of both BioSig as well as ViralClear, I’m very impressed with what management has achieved so far in each of the different lines of business. When we’re proceeding with the investment, we understood that there would be a registration statement filed and that the company would ultimately be listing on NASDAQ. So I have two questions. One is, when will that registration statement be filed as far as people currently are contemplating it? And two, how long will the amount of money raised in the private placement last before a need for another financing?

Nick Spring

Thank you very much indeed for those relevant questions, Aaron. I’ll hand this over to Ken. Ken, would you like to answer Aaron’s questions?

Ken Londoner

Yes. Hi, Aaron. Thank you for your questions and your comments. The registration statement is in the final process. We’re in third to fourth draft and you can expect to see that filed shortly. I couldn’t give you the day, but it’s soon. And as far as the spinoff that we’ve discussed, everything is still moving forward. Obviously filing the registration statement is the next step and then we have to get through comments with the SEC. We are hearing from our corporate counsel because I guess of the heightened activity of the pandemic, SEC is clearing comments very rapidly. So let’s hope that approves to us. And then as soon as comments are cleared, you’ll be hearing more about the contemplated transaction.

Nick Spring

Okay. Any other comments there, Ken?

Unidentified Analyst

I have one additional item on how long the proceeds will last roughly before --

Ken Londoner

I apologize. Basically what I’m comfortable of saying is that the company has enough proceeds to comfortably get them through the Phase II readout. And once the Phase II readout is in hand, the company believes it will have multitude of options for additional capital at higher valuations.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Nick Spring

Does that help you, Aaron? Thank you very much indeed for your questions. Operator, next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gary Zwetchkenbaum with Plum Tree Consulting. Please proceed with your questions.

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

Good morning, Nick, Dr. Zeldis and Ken. Thanks for the update. I really appreciate it as a shareholder of BioSig and also ViralClear. I have a two-part question for – one for you Nick and one for Dr. Zeldis. First for Nick, with your vast experience with Merck seeing viruses and the drugs, what gives you your high level of confidence that this drug will be accepted into the marketplace? And for Dr. Zeldis, importantly, please tell us why you chose to sell your antiviral drug to BioSig Technologies and Ken Londoner as opposed to Sorrento and other places? And then I have one short question for Ken regarding ViralClear and what percentage BioSig shareholders own currently? Thank you.

Nick Spring

Thank you very much indeed, Gary. Yes, I’ll pick up on that first. So you might remember from previous conferences and by the way thank you for being a shareholder in both companies. When we really started this venture back in March, there were some compelling sort of drivers that drove me to drop everything as did Steve King and also Dr. Zeldis to really jump in feet first into this particular opportunity. And really for me, the compelling elements – and I’ll answer the question about why I believe this is a winner so much, second is anything coming into the market needs to be safe, effective and in this case has got to be available to the patient rapidly. So when Jerry and I were originally talking about this on the safety side of that point, still true, over 400 subjects have been tested in Phase I and Phase II for hepatitis C product development way back in the Vertex days. So that for me, check that box. It was seven Phase Is and five Phase IIs. So that was very, very compelling. The second point was at that time and now this is being developed even further and Jerry can probably talk in more depth, at that point Vero cell culture study had been done and it was already demonstrating that merimepodib or MMPD was over 90% efficacious against dropping viral loads of COVID or SARS-CoV-2 virus. So it was looking really, really good. And then the third thing was that we could really get into clinical trials very rapidly. And one of the major achievements we’ve got under our belt already and if you remember from previous conference calls, we’ve talked about focus and speed and I’d probably add agility to that in the company as well. It was getting an IND within something like 60 days in my career which has spanned over 35 years, I never heard of that. So that gave me compelling faith in the actual drug and the product. In terms of this actual activity, we’ve now had further cell culture tests that have shown as a monotherapy, a 98.6% drop in viral load. And as Jerry was just alluding to in combination with remdesivir, and that’s just one of many antiviral that could be out there or – we want this to be a platform drug. It will be probably using combination as we’ve seen in controlling other diseases. So that gave me a lot of confidence. The other thing that I really love about this particular product is its oral. And if you look at remdesivir, for instance, it’s I.V. So it can only be used in an in-patient situation whereas this can be used both in in-patient and outpatient. And in fact ultimately the biggest market both for prevention and cure is going to be the outpatient market, not the in-patient market. So these all were very, very compelling evidence to me. The final thing is and I think it’s – at the end of the day we’re not really in the competitive type of situation. We’re more of a collaborative across all the whole healthcare industry to conquer this. But when you look at it, although there’s a lot of talk about a lot of therapeutics out there, a lot of vaccines and vaccines are really a long-term play and not a short-term play, the thing that really also lets me to believe that this is going to be a real winner is there’s only a handful of drugs right now in Phase II or Phase III trials in the USA and we’re one of them. So when you add that altogether, it looks like we got a very compelling argument to say that this product is not also going to be a winner against COVID-19 disease and the pandemic and the echoes and is going to be there for the stockpile, but it is also going to be one of the front-leading drugs in this therapeutic category. So that gave me a lot of confidence and still gives me a lot of confidence which is why the teams are together and we’re doing what we’re doing. In three very short months, we’ve made huge strides forward. We’re imminently going to be in the clinic and very shortly we’ll have results from that, which I’m pretty confident are going to be very positive. I’ll hand it over to you Jerry for the other questions.

Jerry Zeldis

Okay. When we did the initial one, at the time we looked at the Vero cell assay for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19. I was not only the Chief Medical Officer of Sorrento Therapeutics but also was the sole Board member of Trek Therapeutics which owned the asset merimepodib. At the time, I know that Henry Ji in Sorrento were going to use their monoclonal antibody and the genetic engineering expertise to address this. I told Henry that I was going to do this and he was not interested in small molecules. So that would of course rule out anything that I did. And when we go the signal that the drug was quite active in the Vero cell assay, I went to Henry and said, Henry, this is both compelling that I think we can do something very meaningful and since you’re taking a different direction than I am, I’d like to resign from Sorrento. And he wished me lots of luck. I wished him lots of luck and I resigned from Sorrento. I think approached Ken Londoner who I had known for 14-plus years and together we had involved with some startup companies and his expertise is finance and management. And I asked him, I need – I basically told him I need to raise money so we can do this. And Ken was very affected by what was happening. This was the early days of the pandemic. And he said, if I can help you, I will. He said, let me think about this. And he came back to me a day or two later having talked to members of his Board of which I’m also on this Board but of course I wasn’t part of those conversations where an offer was made that they would allow us if we wanted to move into a subsidiary of BioSig to allow us to move very quickly. And it was on that basis that we made the decision that that’s what we would do. And so that documented we sold – Trek Therapeutics sold merimepodib and other assets to NeuroClear which was the name of the subsidiary. The subsidiary changed its name to ViralClear and from there they raised money. And to this day and probably beyond, I’m very, very grateful to Ken and the BioSig Board for having the vision to allow us to move forward. And as Nick said, in record time we went from ground zero doing – just saying, okay, we know we have the asset to actually putting our arms around the asset to getting the act of [indiscernible] formulating it, admitting an IND, getting the allowed to proceed and as I said a little while earlier to another question, we expect the first patient will be coming into our study imminently.

Ken Londoner

And Gary the answer to your question is currently BioSig owns 69.3% of ViralClear.

Nick Spring

Okay, Gary. That’s [indiscernible] answered all of the questions there.

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

I just want to – what you guys have done in 64 days as a team is amazing. What a collaborative effort. I really appreciate it.

Nick Spring

Thank you very much indeed, Gary. I appreciate you and your support. Okay, operator, next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Moran [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Spring

Good morning, Mark. What’s your question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Are you still proceeding with the outpatient trial at the Mayo Clinic?

Nick Spring

Jerry, would you like to comment on that?

Jerry Zeldis

Yes. What happened because when remdesivir became the standard of care, the FDA wrote to us and – first of all, we anticipated that sites would not want to do a monotherapy trial because they’d want to combine with remdesivir. So as we were watching this Emergency Use Authorization was about to happen, we wrote our [indiscernible] in anticipation of the FDA coming back to us and asking if we could combine it with remdesivir especially since we had preclinical data to show that we had synergy, which they did. And so that’s what was approved by the FDA for us to go forward. The difficulty we ran into was that many of our sites said they can’t get access to remdesivir and therefore they couldn’t do the combination study. Other of our sites said, don’t worry about remdesivir. We have it and we’ll be able to enroll. So what we decided to do was to basically make a cookie cutter protocol, same thing, except standard of care is without remdesivir and actually offer this to all sites. So I’ll make this up. A site this week has adequate remdesivir. They go into one trial, but next week they’ve not allocated any remdesivir, they can put people into the other trial, that type of thing. And because of our resources, we decided to delay the outpatient study. And when we thought about this some more, we realized that the problem with the outpatient study is that these people are at home, they’re quarantined, they’re remotely being monitored. And we thought it would be better if we could see what well monitored people can do on our drug, which will be hospitalized patients. But our intent is very strong that we want to move into the outpatient setting as soon as possible and we anticipate triggering an outpatient study sometime in the near future. It could be before the Phase II trials are over, it could be immediately after the Phase II trials are over, we just have to play it by what we’re seeing in the clinic.

Nick Spring

Yes. Thanks, Jerry. And I think just one other comment I’d make here is that I think the brilliant thing about the new study design is the fact that we get in a very controlled environment results both for using MMPD as a monotherapy as well as in combination, so double whammy, so that’s great. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Todd Ammons with Norwood Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Spring

Good morning, sir. What’s your question?

Todd Ammons

Good morning. So how much did Trek sell MMPD for to BioSig?

Nick Spring

I’ll let Ken answer that question.

Ken Londoner

Yes, we discussed that in an 8-K. They received 7.5% of the equity of the subsidiary and approximately $3.9 million. There was money in the subsidiary that they moved into and there was cash consideration for the asset.

Todd Ammons

Great, thanks.

Ken Londoner

There are two assets. Not just merimepodib but there was a second drug as well.

Nick Spring

Okay. Todd, thank you very much. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Constantino [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Spring

Good morning, Robert. What’s your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Great progress on the last three months, unbelievable. I have a question. So the former NeuroClear subsidiary is now ViralClear. Last year we had several press releases about assets acquired or licenses acquired from Mayo that were going to be in the NeuroClear subsidiary before this deal. So now that NeuroClear is ViralClear, where are those assets? Where are those Mayo licenses? And second question is on CTAP. Is the CTAP approved and are you allowed to dose patients under CTAP outside of the trial?

Nick Spring

Okay. They’re two separate questions. So the first one is financial, so I’ll ask Ken to answer that and then the second one I’ll pass over to Jerry at the appropriate moment. So, Ken, would you like to comment on the first part of that question?

Ken Londoner

Yes. While the NeuroClear assets are back inside of BioSig, the parent, and we are proceeding ambitiously with that program. As clouded by the coronavirus environment, we signed an agreement with the University of Minnesota and Dr. John Osborn to start conducting proof of concept clinical trials in his lab in Minnesota, and we’ve designed the trial. We’re waiting actually for that center to open. Unfortunately with the riots, it’s pushed them back a few more weeks. But we have a very nice protocol and we actually have prototype development going on with our manufacturing partner. So you’ll be hearing more about the whole NeuroClear developments as we go forward into the back half of the year. Nick, you can take the rest.

Nick Spring

Thanks very much indeed, Ken. Jerry, do you want to comment about CTAP and our approach to the FDA, et cetera?

Jerry Zeldis

As you know, CTAP was a mechanism to rapidly get clearance to allow patients to be treated with whatever you’re developing. The difficulty is that they got swamped and we found that the mechanism by the time we put in our application to CTAP, it was very, very slow and we felt that we could get a much faster turnaround if we went straight to the review division. And so therefore we withdrew from CTAP and went straight into the review division and we got a – and you have to understand, they’re being swamped as well. Someone told us that they had 800 INDs they’re adjudicating and so I’d say in record time and under 20 days they gave us a permission to proceed. And so we can now treat people on our protocols. If we’ve gotten the CTAP approval, we would still treat people under the same protocols. So from a regulatory perspective, it didn’t change anything.

Nick Spring

Thank you very much indeed, Jerry. So I think that answers those two questions. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Lawrence DeRosa [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Spring

Good morning. What’s your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I was wondering about the question if a vaccine comes onto the market and is found to be effective, where will the need for MMPD come from? And in general, same question, really how would an effective vaccine affect your product?

Nick Spring

Yes, that’s a very interesting question. I’ll answer that. So really we’ve always seen this as a multifaceted approach to controlling COVID and of course remember future possible pandemics. So I’ll deal with this in various areas. By the way as background – we can go through our background. At the beginning of this, I used to lead at Merck the worldwide live viral vaccine franchise, so I’m very, very familiar with vaccines. So we see a role for everything. There’s really three major areas of therapeutic and vaccines together. There’s antiviral, immunomodulators and vaccines. So I was just with the vaccines here. So normally a vaccine as you know would take something like 10 years to develop because you got to produce as both safe and efficacious. So right now the current programs in place are highly ambitious, even cutting it down to a year or you got this operation warp speed which is trying to say you might have one by the end of the year, who knows. So I think that there’s significant technical aspects to developing a vaccine very rapidly. The other thing you got to remember is that vaccines are relatively difficult to develop, especially as coronaviruses. In fact, if you look at SARS or MERS which were two other possible pandemics, they never really developed that far, a pretty functional vaccine was never actually developed to either. So you got to question whether you can get there. But even if you did, there’s other things you have to think about with the vaccine. The first thing is you got to scale which means you got to produce enough to inoculate the population. Then you got to go out and you got to actually inoculate 80%, 90% of the population, so you start to get herd immunity so that the vaccine is effective. So all of that is going to take time, let’s say 18, 20 months or two years away. The other thing you got to remember is that vaccines are very specific usually to one particular organism or disease. So even though you may develop a vaccine that’s effective against COVID-19, who says it’s going to work against COVID-20 or 21 or whatever else comes down the line. So they have a sort of parameters around a vaccine although a [indiscernible] vaccine definitely has a part to play in the armamentarium against this disease. So coming back to the role of antiviral and immunomodulators, if you think about it no country in the world is going to allow the economy to be brought to its knees again through a virus. So always your first weapon against viruses is going to be a broad spectrum preferably oral proven antiviral. And that’s where we really come in and other antiviral will come in and immunomodulators. Because let’s not forget people aren’t necessarily just dying from the virus with this disease. They’re dying from the effects of the virus. They go into the ICU. They’re immune system goes into collapse. They have a thing called a cytokine storm, so that’s what’s causing the endpoint. So our role in this is going to be that not only can we be highly effective right now and there will be echoes to this pandemic, it’s been proven through history if you look at history say of the great flu epidemic way back a century ago, you would have seen wave after wave after wave. We’re already seeing it now with people come out of lockdown and you’re seeing the numbers of cases beginning to spike in certain states again. So you need an antiviral effective against those waves, then also and as you read the report from Leerink the other day talking about Gilead in fact that also there’s going to be a huge need for a stockpile for governments to have antiviral available as the first line of defense before they have an ability to develop any vaccines against not only coronaviruses but other viruses that could threaten us going forward in the future. So that for us is why this becomes a very sustainable business model because it isn’t just today, it’s tomorrow as well. So our view is that vaccines, immunomodulators and us and antiviral all have a part to play in containing this virus and future pandemics. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

It does. Thank you.

Nick Spring

Thank you very much. Okay, next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rene De Lamar [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Spring

Good morning, Rene. What’s your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Certainly there is so much money out there we think of the Bill Gates Foundation, so many other foundations are just throwing around millions and millions of dollars. ViralClear I believe you’re been approached or are they going after any of these massive piles of money to help fund perhaps the future development of Phase III and onward?

Nick Spring

Yes. It’s a very good question. And the answer to that is definitely yes. Obviously we can’t openly talk about it, but we are investigating a number of different avenues of non-dilutive financing very actively. We’ve been around for two and a half months, so we’ve been in discussions for a while and hopefully something may develop. But yes, that’s definitely an area that we’re investigating very actively, so thanks for the question.

Ken Londoner

I’d like to add one other thing as well, Rene. If you notice all the partnerships that are being achieved by other companies, we are looking at a number of opportunities in that arena as well.

Nick Spring

Yes, that’s true.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Nick Spring

Okay. Thanks, Rene. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Brack [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Spring

Good morning, John. What’s your question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My question is, it seems like some of these studies are being impeded by not having remdesivir available. Could not remdesivir be supplied along with the BioSig antiviral so that that wouldn’t happen or is that just too simplistic?

Nick Spring

It’s a very good question. I’ll throw that over to Jerry again because it’s obviously something we’ve been looking at. So, Jerry, do you want to comment on that please?

Jerry Zeldis

Yes. And this is going to end at the end of this month, but when remdesivir got the Emergency Use Authorization, a certain amount of therapy was given to the U.S. government gratis from Gilead which was then distributed amongst the states based on the perceived need in each public health department at the state level, but then allocate the drug to various hospitals based on their perceived need. Based on what I read in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, whatever, it sounds like that that is going to be exhausted the end of this month and Gilead will start selling the drug. Again, I can’t go into specifics, but through a variety of avenues we’ve approached a variety of institutions that might have access to remdesivir to see if we could get the drug. And so far we have not secured it, so we’re really dependent on the hospitals which have contracted with us through our research as to where they can get the drug. This also therefore wasn’t impetus for us to change our Phase II trial so that we have a very good site which takes excellent care of their patients. They can participate with a monotherapy trial while they’re trying to get remdesivir. And once they get it, then they can go straight into the remdesivir trial as well. But that’s where things are at the moment. I can tell you if you talk to me a week ago, you get a different answer. If you talk to me three weeks ago, you get a very different answer. And I expect that – so I’m giving a forward-looking statement. A week from now and two weeks from now it will be also a different story. But we’re trying to be very agile to move this program forward as best we can.

Nick Spring

Thanks, Jerry. Thanks, John. Next question please.

Operator

Nick Spring

This is Nick here. I’d just like to say thank you to everyone who called in today and for your continued support and enthusiasm. Also I would like to thank our management team and especially BioSig who have been very helpful in moving this whole project forward for something that has complete – a very high national and international interest. So I did mentioned the company originally we used to use a motto focus and speed. We’ve now extended that to focus, speed and agility as we move forward. And as Jerry just alluded to, this is a changing environment, it’s like a kaleidoscope.

But out of all the companies out there that are trying to defeat COVID, I think it’s very important to note that we’re one of the very few that has a broad-spectrum oral antiviral that actually is entering a Phase II or III trial right now, which means that it can actually could be here to effectively combat the pandemic in the not so distant future, and that’s what we’re all trying to do. So thank you very much indeed for your time. And we look forward to having another call at some point. So thank you. Good morning and stay safe.

