The synergies do not seem to be there for this combination to ever become more than just a rumor.

Although it would be EPS accretive given prevailing rates, a strong ROI is very unlikely given the premium to be paid and the Remdesivir run-up in GILD's price.

AstraZeneca (AZN) is a company that many are optimistic about. Indeed, they have good reason to be. It trades at a higher multiple due to the high probability that the company will get an earnings bump from expansion of indications of current products like Tagrisso as well as other upcoming oncology launches with Enhertu. Gilead (GILD) on the other hand does not have the same pipeline vigor at all besides Remdesivir, which we think will be entering an immediately competitive and somewhat subsiding market.

Although the combination, which at this point is only an unsubstantiated rumor, might make some sense in that it would form a company with two leading COVID-19 programs, we think that in the long term COVID-19 will become much less severe, and the market will be rather saturated and politically difficult to price-gouge. Given that AstraZeneca has a much more exciting pipeline than Gilead, and that their COVID-19 program is focused on the prophylactic which will have much more demand in developed markets, we think that with the inevitable premium that they would have to pay for Gilead on top of the Remdesivir run-up, they'd see better value creation going it alone.

Weak Strategic Logic

The main problem with the merger if it were to take place is that even with the combination around COVID-19, there isn't much else that lends itself to generating strategic synergy. Other pharma companies like Pfizer (PFE) are making moves off their existing platforms to gain a foothold in what will be a frenzied market for the first COVID-19 prophylactic. If they succeed to develop their vaccine, then the opportunity around COVID-19 could become rapidly less attractive for the AstraZeneca product, especially when the virus is likely to tend to be less severe overtime. With greater immunization rates, that will also render Gilead's contribution with Remdesivir less useful to the hypothetical combined entity.

However, Gilead is trying to get more presence in oncology where AstraZeneca has a foothold. But it's a marginal part of the Gilead portfolio and the overlaps in therapeutic applications are pretty limited. There are some overlaps in lymphoma between Gilead's Yescarta and AstraZeneca's Calquence, and combinations in this area could make sense, especially when Gilead is trying to salvage some of the research products from its acquisition of Kite Pharma. But these drugs don't share Yescarta's CAR-T platform.

While AstraZeneca could provide some help to the albeit marginal oncology platform that Gilead has, Gilead is already a leader in infectious diseases and HIV. Across HIV and Hepatitis platforms, revenue is even growing despite the fact that this is a more mature market. However, a lot of Gilead moneymakers are about to go off-patent, and those that have longer run-ways are not picking up the slack, hence the more challenged Gilead pipeline situation.

Would Not Likely be of Benefit

Let's consider the modest potential synergies within the context of a model for incremental return on investment. In yellow are the inputs we've used, where revenue synergies are attributable to some overlap in therapeutic areas and cost synergies a little bit higher, representing little more than administrative and back-end redundancies. For this deal, we have assumed that AstraZeneca would have to make the bid for Gilead including a 20% control premium. Buying out the debt and recapitalizing Gilead, we think that the debt capacity could be met at a maximum of $25 billion at a 3% interest rate before things get dicey.

Taking reasonable assessments for the rate of synergies, and making a generous assumption that Gilead's fair value in a buyout scenario is at a premium from current prices of 20%, which is 10% less than other relevant acquisitions where targets had more robust pipelines, we see that the possibility of incremental value generation in a combination scenario is rather limited.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Maybe a merger would make more sense than we believe. A 5% synergy benefit here seems to be reasonable on the cost side, since the only obvious sources of cost savings will be in some elimination of redundancies, but perhaps there is more efficiency to be gained that we don't see in the limited therapeutic overlaps between the companies. Likewise on the revenue side, we do not see much of a strong argument except perhaps some conceivable cross-selling opportunities due to AstraZeneca's strong EM reach. But maybe here there is also something we're missing.

Nonetheless, we are relatively confident that there is little value to be captured for Gilead and AstraZeneca were they to merge, especially given how dilutive the transaction would likely end up being. With the fact that we even assumed Gilead at fair value after applying a 20% premium, the idea of merging seems even more risky.

The only strong strategic rationale regards their COVID-19 programs. This is even more reason to be against a merger as any company that produces a treatment or cure for COVID-19 will not be able to flex pricing power at all, since the optics would be awful. With general uncertainty about the severity, similarity and pervasiveness of the virus' return in the future, the COVID-19 platforms seem a weak thing for the managements to bet on for a working merger.

If AstraZeneca were to combine with another business, perhaps Pfizer would be a better choice, where at least there is a more relevant overlap in oncology and their vaccine platforms. Outside of the COVID-19 issue, it is probable that people will generally be more aware of the benefits of vaccination, and in developed markets the entirety of the prophylactic portfolio could end up benefiting.

Overall, a merger between Gilead and AstraZeneca would seem rather pointless. Since most M&A activity fails to create synergies at all, both companies, but especially AstraZeneca are probably better off continuing to stay separate instead of entering into a lengthy, disruptive and complex process. Neither company will benefit much from each other's antiviral platforms and stronger oncology presence, so they might as well continue to stay apart for now.

