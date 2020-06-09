The COVID-19 Rally Is A Natural Disaster Recovery

June 2020 Commentary | By Paul Hoffmeister, Chief Economist, Camelot Portfolios

At the current pace of the equity market rally, the S&P 500 might reach its February highs by early July. By our calculations, the S&P 500 lost nearly 34% between its February 19 high of 3386.15 and March 23 low of 2,237.40[i]; which was 33 calendar days. Between that low and today (June 1), the S&P has rallied almost 37% in 70 calendar days. To put it another way, the S&P 500 has retraced over 70% of the recent selloff in less than two and a half months. For the US economy to have possibly contracted by 30% and lost nearly 40 million jobs, the current rebound in equity markets is extraordinary. And it arguably makes sense.

As we emphasized last month, the equity market rebound appears to be correlated to the global economy reopening and improving COVID-19 data, and the incoming data continues to be positive. According to the University of Washington, daily COVID-19 deaths in the major hotspots - Italy, Spain, and New York - peaked in late March, early April. And for the entire United States, daily deaths peaked on April 16. Deaths have been consistently trending lower ever since. Just as important, ABC News analyzed the data in the first 21 states that eased restrictions (including Georgia, Florida, and Ohio), and there appears to have been no major increases in hospitalizations, deaths, or percentage of people testing positive.[ii] While we still don't know how things will look in the fall and winter, which is when many people worry about a second COVID-19 wave of infection, the near-term COVID-19 outlook looks very promising.

If the pattern of the last few months holds, then equities need the economic reopenings and COVID-19 data to continue improving if they are to break the February highs next month. Of course, a vaccine could be the most powerful weapon against the virus, and one of the financial market's best friends right now. Here, the outlook is also promising. In an interview with Stat News, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that a vaccine could be available by year-end or January 2021 - based on the trials currently conducted by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fauci explained that a COVID-19 vaccine is being developed on an expedited timetable because pharmaceutical companies are planning subsequent phases of the trials ahead of time, which is cutting off months from a typical vaccine development timeline.[iii] As for the economy, we may see a quick rebound. We will likely see another month of poor economic data, but then see it meaningfully improve in July as the reopenings in May and June start to be reflected in the numbers. This scenario would be in keeping with the traditional pattern where stocks tend to bottom before the economic data.

There is a high probability that the economy will experience an almost v-shaped recovery or "checkmark-shaped" recovery. Airbnb data is just another area of evidence that supports this outlook. According to AllTheRooms Analytics, bookings have jumped sharply during the last month. While in early May, year-over-year bookings had declined by approximately -40%, many states that had reopened by mid-May saw their year-over-year bookings improve to the -14% to -23% level. In our view, the economic profile of 2020 is shaping up to resemble that of a natural disaster/recovery scenario where there is a quick, steep decline and quick, steep recovery. If this becomes the case, then risk assets should have very strong, positive momentum in the coming months. So, what could knock things off course? In addition to a second wave of COVID-19 infections, arguably the biggest near-term threats are the worsening US-China relationship and political and policy uncertainty due to the November elections. Both variables could have tectonic implications. With regard to China, Western opinion of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has seemed to devolve significantly during the last four years, and the trend may have only accelerated this year. President Trump's election in November 2016 was arguably the major inflection point in the US-China relationship, as the American electorate chose the most vocal critic among the wide range of candidates against Chinese trade practices. Then, as President Trump has maintained his hardline on trade with China and recalibrated America's foreign policy focus away from the Middle East and toward China. And much of Washington has seemingly followed in tow. Then, of course, this year's COVID-19 outbreak has sowed the seeds of resentment against China and produced suspicions that the Xi government was not quickly transparent about the facts of the virus and the early stages of the outbreak. And, if that weren't enough, a new national security law recently passed in Hong Kong will give the government power to criminalize anti-government speech. Critics worry that we are witnessing the beginning of an authoritarian takeover of Hong Kong.[iv] Last weekend, Secretary of State Pompeo said on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures, "This is a Chinese Communist Party that has come to view itself as intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, Western values, and puts Americans at risk."[v] Pompeo highlighted the alleged coverup of the COVID-19 outbreak, intellectual property theft, and Chinese military maneuverings in the South China Sea as key problem areas between both countries. As a result of the new national security law in Hong Kong, President Trump announced last Friday that the United States will reevaluate Hong Kong's preferential status, which would mean that Hong Kong may no longer be spared from the US-China trade dispute and, ultimately, become subject to existing tariffs against Chinese imports. The President also announced that the United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization. As he put it:

Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities… Countless lives have been taken and profound economic hardship has been inflicted all around the globe."[vi]

Chinese policymakers don't seem to be standing idly by. On Saturday, the editorial board of the Global Times, owned by the CCP's People's Daily described Trump's latest decisions like this:

The United States is moving against the tide of history. By withdrawing and imposing sanctions, they are only making themselves sicker and weaker. This set of extreme tactics are tantamount to committing chronic suicide as a superpower."[vii]

The biggest issue here is the question: are we at the beginning of a new Cold War - between the United States and China? The trend, at least, seems to be headed in that direction, raising the risk that many different kinds of surprises will surface and impact financial markets in the coming months or years. And, what will the American electorate say in November about this major foreign policy issue at the ballot box?

As we showed last month, the recent rebound in equities (and the improving COVID-19 data and economic re-openings) has correlated with a significant improvement in President Trump's reelection prospects. Nonetheless, Democrats, in general, seem to have the upper-hand in the approaching elections. Currently, trading contracts on the Predictit marketplace are implying that Democrats have a 78% probability of maintaining control of the House and 51% probability of taking control of the Senate, while Vice President Biden has a 50% chance of winning the White House. Today, economic, regulatory, and foreign policy expectations are based on a divided government. A Democratic clean sweep of the executive and legislative branches would upend these expectations and likely lead to volatility and a major recalibration in prices. Would a complete Democratic takeover in January 2021 mean Medicare for All (as Senator Sanders has championed), rescinding the corporate tax cut back to 28% (as Vice President Biden has advocated), or an even harder line against China for alleged human rights abuses (as Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have called for)? These are just a few of the major policy matters that are up for grabs in November, and markets will surely be paying close attention during the next five months. Notwithstanding some of the strength the Democratic Party might be showing right now, its success in November is not a fait accompli. Republican Mike Garcia won the special election on May 12 to represent California's 25th congressional district. Secretary of State Clinton had won the district by nearly seven percentage points in 2016.[viii] Not to mention, President Trump may have the most formidable reelection campaign infrastructure ever built, especially in digital targeting, and we do not yet know if the impeachment proceedings in January will cost Democrats politically, similar to the price paid by Republicans in November 1998. Indeed, stocks have a tendency to bottom ahead of economic data, and the sharp rebound in stocks portends sharply improving economic data in the coming months. The momentum is strong as the US and the rest of the world recovers from the COVID-19 disaster. But we are never "out of the woods" when it comes to risk. A second wave, China, and November 10th are arguably the most important macrovariables to watch for.

[i] Source: Yahoo Finance. [ii] "Tracking what's happening in states as they reopen," by ABC News, May 29, 2020. [iii] "Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 re-openings, vaccines, and moving at 'warp speed', by Helen Branswell, June 1, 2020, Stat. [iv] "Hong Kong's Security Law: What China Is Planning, and Why Now?" by Joyu Wang, May 31, 2020, The Wall Street Journal. [v] "Pompeo: China is bent on 'Western destruction', by Ronn Blitzer, June 1, 2020, Fox News. [vi] "Trump announces end of US relationship with World Health Organization", by Jason Hoffman and Maeghan Vazquez, May 29, 2020, CNN. [vii] "US move to end Hong Kong's preferential status and cut ties with WHO 'extreme, suicidal': Chinese state media," by Danson Cheong, May 30, 2020, The Straits Times. [viii] Source: Wikipedia.

