RPRX is a structured like a private equity firm, so investors will share 20% of its profits with the managing entity.

The firm purchases royalty interests in pharmaceutical drugs and funds promising clinical trials.

Royalty Pharma has filed proposed terms for a $1.86 billion U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) has filed to raise $1.86 billion in an IPO of its Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company purchases royalty interests in biopharmaceutical products and invests in clinical trial financings.

RPRX is essentially a private equity firm structure for pharmaceutical industry drug monetization and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

Company & Business

New York, NY-based Royalty Pharma was founded to purchase the rights to pharmaceutical royalties and use the funding to co-invest in promising trials and biotech equity opportunities.

Management is headed by CEO Pablo Legorreta, who has been with the firm since the company's inception and was previously a co-founder of Pharmakon Advisors, a provider of debt capital to the biopharma industry.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's hostile takeover attempt of Elan several years ago:

Source: Financial Times

The company helps various participants in the biopharmaceutical product development space monetize their royalty payments, including academic institutions, charitable foundations, small and mid-cap biotech firms as well as global pharmaceuticals companies.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $3.3 billion and include Adage Capital Management and Nogra Group SICAF.

According to a 2016 market research report by Greenfield Advisors, the market for healthcare product royalties was estimated to be $100 billion in 2016.

An estimated '25 private equity and venture capital firms have raised a total of at least $20 billion in capital to acquire these royalties in the last decade.'

Key elements driving this expected growth are returns of 20% or higher due to the specialized nature of the market discouraging many new entrants.

Financial Status

Royalty Pharma’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue

Variable operating profit

Fluctuating net income

Stable cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 500,879,000 15.2% 2019 $ 1,814,254,000 1.1% 2018 $ 1,794,894,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 361,430,000 72.2% 2019 $ 2,623,176,000 144.6% 2018 $ 1,364,446,000 76.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 71,240,000 2019 $ 2,348,535,000 2018 $ 1,377,729,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 471,104,000 2019 $ 1,667,239,000 2018 $ 1,618,317,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and $6.2 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow net of acquisitions of royalty interests for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $220.2 million.

IPO Details

RPRX intends to sell 60 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 10 million shares of Class A ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $26.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.86 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Both Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $22.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.76%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds, including the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of any of the Class A ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional Class A ordinary shares from us, from this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, to acquire royalties. We will also use the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, including operating expenses, such as management and administrative fees and expenses relating to evaluating royalty acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Cowen, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities.

Commentary

Royalty is seeking U.S. and Canadian public investment for its U.S. IPO.

The firm will use the proceeds to fund its future royalty interest acquisition plans.

RPRX’ financials show significant free cash flow yield and revenue growth.

The market opportunity for purchasing pharmaceutical royalty interests and participating in promising clinical trials is an interesting space, with the potential for big wins as well as losses if pivotal trials fail.

Investors in RPRX are essentially investing in a private equity vehicle and will share 20% of the profits with the company manager entity, similar to an 80/20 private equity fund split.

As a comparable-based valuation, I’ve compared the firm to another publicly held private equity firm, The Carlyle Group.

By comparison, RPRX is asking IPO investors to pay a premium to CG’s major financial metrics, although to be fair, CG has had lumpy earnings and growth.

I’m bullish on the biopharma space in general as I believe that clinical trial success rates are improving as biopharma companies are improving their abilities to target the right drug candidates and match them with the correct patient populations.

Investors in RPRX would need to also be ready for lumpy distributions and other major financial aspects.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 16, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.