There are times when looking back on market behaviors, with perfect hindsight, you can sit back and scratch your head, wondering what sort of scenario assumptions were exactly getting priced in at the time. In my view, looking back to mid-March now across lots of sectors that have seen strong recovery makes me wonder - did investors think the world was going to end? One name in particular that I follow, Triton International (TRTN), the lessor of shipping containers, certainly fits the question.

Both its common and preferred shares tanked in what looked like absolute panic, creating a nice opportunity to get some equity at pretty distressed prices. For now, at least, buyers back then have locked in a return back to a valuation that is far more reasonable relative to the risks. I continue to especially like the preferred shares.

In my March 18, 2020 article, I pondered:

the value of its common shares and all of its series of preferred shares have lost significant value in the last month during the coronavirus sell off. Has the tide gone out, or is there an irrational fear gripping markets?

The final answer may not yet be concluded, but after 10 weeks, I am feeling fairly confident that too much fear was gripping markets. Whether an irrational recovery has settled in too quickly is probably the next question, but I believe shares, the preferred shares specifically, are back to fairly valued. Even at fair value, however, they offer a good risk / reward value for income with steady market-beating yield, but of course somewhat limited capital appreciation.

Triton International: Riding High Again

Triton, in the Ancient Greek pantheon, was the son of the sea god Poseidon and Amphitrite; he allegedly had the power to control the waves of the sea. It makes for an appropriate name for a company that derives its value primarily from leasing twenty-foot containers, dry or refrigerated, to global shipping lines. The business model works on a simple premise: the shippers get the advantage of having flexibility in the number of containers they have, while Triton signs on customers for several years at a time. As long the shippers can make their payments, it is win-win arrangement. Triton is not just any container lessor, however, but the world's largest, with clients consisting of the world's largest shippers.

After recovering from the Ides of March, if I can mix my Ancient Greek and Ancient Roman allusions, I think it is fair to say that the company's value is cresting again after crashing.

For a brief summary of Triton's capital structure, in addition to its common shares, there are four series of preferred shares, -A through -D. Each one was issued at a declining fixed dividend, a par value of $25.00 redeemable after 5 years, with no conversion to common shares. The fixed dividend, as measured to par, ranges from 8.50% on the -A series, or $2.12 per share, down to 6.875% on the -D shares, or $1.72. The -A through -C series were issued primarily for buying back common shares, and -D was more for general use. The -A shares can be redeemed as soon as March 15, 2024, and the -D series a year later.

As I write on Friday afternoon of June 5, 2020, the market broadly is having a massive rally, and all the preferred shares have risen significantly back to either over or near par, except for the -D series at ~$22.50, and the yield to call on the -A through -C series converging around a range of 8.0 - 8.7%, and the -D series at 9.5%. For comparison, the yield on the common shares is 6.45%.

Even at this degree of recovery, these yields are attractive, assuming that they are safe and reliable. As preferred shares, they have that additional layer of security built in, and Triton's performance looks to be secure enough to see them through.

But Are We Really Past the Rocks?

To unpack, Triton's first quarter 2020 results were "good enough" under the circumstances, as global shipping was starting to get some reprieve; the US - China trade dispute was thawing before the pandemic, but that phase-one deal did not seem to really matter in light of the deadly virus. Net income for the quarter was $77 million, down year over year from $93 million, but with both the impacts of slower China trade in January and then COVID-19, such results are not surprising, and Q2 is likely to be worse. The question at this point is the degree of damage in Q2 and recovery for the rest of the year, and whether those trends support the recovery in the share price given its leverage.

Through the end of Q1, Triton's utilization rate was still over 95%, that is almost all of its containers were leased out. While this was down modestly over previous quarters, it was yet to be in a danger zone. John O'Callaghan, the company's operations chief, described on the quarterly call that:

While we expect underlying trade volumes to be very week in the second quarter, we have not seen a major impact on our own operations. Although we are not seeing much pick-up activity, container off-hires are moderate and utilization is holding up well, on average dropping 40 basis points over the quarter. We are well protected from the near term drop-off risk due to our long-term lease portfolio... Our utilization averaged 95.4% in the first quarter and so far it dropped 10 basis points in April.

The consensus is looking like the back half of 2020 will still be relatively weak in terms of the entire global economy and contraction, but that the second quarter will have been the bottom. If activity resumes, even at a lower level than 2019 but stronger than under heavy lockdown measures, then Triton's clients are likely to resume some new leases. So far, according to the CFO's report on the call, the company has only needed to take a charge of $3.9 million for a client that may not pay on all of its existing leases, so there seems to be little concern so far that additional write offs will be needed. In response to an analyst question in the quarterly call, CFO John Burns did indicate (emphasis added):

We are having some customers come to us and ask for payment delays or deferrals, other customers coming to see if they can reduce expenses in the near term. And I'd say we're working constructively with customers. We often in these kinds of situations look for win-win transactions where we provide customers near-term relief in return for longer-term benefits for us and we are having a number of those kinds of conversations.

As long as its clients continue to pay existing leases, Triton can continue to operate profitably, selling off used containers as some leases are not renewed and otherwise rolling over leases as they come up. Since Triton is not adding substantially to its own inventory of containers, it should be reasonably well protected from over building an inventory that winds up being non-productive, thus keeping the utilization rate reasonable.

With its CapEx expenses pretty light in 2020 by not expanding its inventory greatly, it will still need to monitor its debt and dividends. By having issued the multiple series of preferred shares, it has locked itself into some higher dividend payments for a few years. Triton has been retiring common shares at the same time, over 8% since Q1 2019, which has kept overall dividend obligations pretty stable, rising from $40 million in Q1 2019, when the only dividend due was for common shares, to $46.5 million last quarter. This quarterly amount will go up some more as the series -D dividends take full effect, but there is additional authorization for buybacks on the common shares as well, so it may not be a massive impact.

Its total debt has been decreasing little by little, from just over $7 billion a year ago to $6.8 billion at the end of Q1.

None of the immediate maturities until 2023 look terribly daunting, and while nobody can say for sure, the prospects of recession before the pandemic were mostly anticipating a mild one of relatively short duration. Obviously a lot can happen between now and 2023, including a major recession or other global catastrophe, but there does not seem to be any imminent reason on the horizon to predict that Triton would become insolvent.

As I have indicated before, if the pinch really became acute, there should be plenty of levers for management to pull to get through a tough stretch that should serve the preferred shares just fine, including selling off used containers, reducing or suspending the dividends on the common shares, and being able to refinance and access other borrowing. Given the fixed dividends that the company is committed to paying for the preferred shares, debt would likely come on better terms than that. Its current debt profile averages fixed interest rates of 4.25%, with fixed rate instruments accounting for 57% of total debt, and a floating rate average of 2.47% for the rest. With such good terms already established, there is plenty of incentive to extinguish the preferred shares as soon as possible, and I would expect Triton to come into 2023 with $6 billion or less in total debt, trimming down its current position by at least $700 million.

Conclusion

The beauty of the preferred shares, depending on what an investor is looking for, is not only the additional protections to the income, but the definitive timeline attached to them. It cannot be guaranteed that Triton will redeem them at the earliest call dates allowed (or even pay the dividends either), but it does provide a nice window to conveniently model and have a greater degree of certainty into the value you might be getting and measuring that against the risk potential, or even other options over that same time frame.

In general terms, I think Triton gets to sit in an enviable position in the flow of moving physical goods around the world. The clients are very large shippers, like CMA-CGM, for whom managements thinks there is very low counter-party risk. The current leases on their containers are well spread-out, with no particularly large future point in time with massive expiration all at once. Even if lease renewals slow down, which they could well do for the rest of 2020, Triton can fairly readily adjust its inventory, both in slowing down purchases of new containers and selling off used ones, so its utilization rate can generally be sustainable. If things recover quickly and Triton was to be caught short-handed on inventory, it would have an offsetting benefit from a rise in the spot or short-term rates for its containers. The major risk, in my view, continues to be the overall size of the debt load, but so far that is being managed well enough.

Which all brings me back to the preferred shares. I am personally long both the common shares and series -C, but I consider all the preferred series to be excellent candidates for income, especially when available under par. My price target on the preferred shares is basically in the $25 - $26 range, par or just over, roughly where they were trading at the beginning of 2020. Opportunities to pick them up at any discount to par price may be fleeting, and I would be surprised to see them fall in such equal measure with the common shares as they did in March.

The case for the common shares is naturally a little dicier, but the higher risk obviously entails the higher capital appreciation potential (factoring in the ongoing share buybacks). Although I am holding the common shares long, I am not adding now, as I suspect they will see some more significant volatility until there is further resolution on US - China trade and the cloud of virus lifts.

For the income investor, I continue to recommend Triton International preferred shares.

