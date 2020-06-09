Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 23

The top outperforming sectors were the ones which got hurt the most during the deadly COVID-19 period (March-April).

The only exception was the data center sector, which ended the week in a negative return territory.

As was the case in the previous week, almost all sectors surged higher in a synchronous manner.

For the third week in a row, the U.S. equity REITs have continued to deliver better returns than those of S&P 500 - outperforming by ca. 500 bps this week.

Week 23 (June 1 - June 5) was the third week in a row in which U.S. equity REITs outperformed the market (i.e. S&P 500). The equity REITs registered a 9.4% return or ca. 500 bps above the S&P 500.

Currently, the YTD return gap between the two indices has become smaller and now stands at 8%. Compared to the level of gap a month ago (about 15%), 8% is a very good situation.

Hotels and retail have been the main drivers for the stellar outperformance during the past three weeks. The reason for this can be justified by the fact that in March when the overall pessimism levels were at the highest, the hotels and retail got completely destroyed relative to other peers.

Just for the context - in the charts above I have depicted the cumulative returns for all of the 16 equity REIT sectors (as classified by NAREIT). These returns are based on an equally weighted composite and adjusted for any stock splits, reversals and dividends.

All in all, during week 23 all equity REITs showed a synchronized performance where almost all sectors surged higher. The only difference from the previous week's results is the data center sector. As can be noticed above, the data center sector is the only outlier ending the week in a negative return territory.

One of the key reasons behind this lagging performance is the rich valuations. Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the valuations were already elevated and considerably higher than those of the other REITs. The deadly COVID-19 period (March - April) did not inflict too much damage on the data centers - which clearly was not the case for other sectors.

All five data center REITs suffered negative returns in week 23. This shows that the underlying performance was not driven by some outliers, but rather a synchronous / sector specific downward movement.

If we look a bit deeper in the shopping centers, the best performing sector in week 23, we will notice the same pattern - i.e. all stocks marching higher.

The largest gains have come from the shopping centers that have the highest leverage. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) are great examples - returning 97% and 42%, respectively.

This correlation matrix looks a bit different than the one reflected in the last week (article). During week 23, there has not been a strong correlation among the various REIT sectors. Most conspicuously, hotels and retail (i.e. shopping centers and regional malls) have exhibited the weakest correlation to other peers.

Finally, if we look at the risk / return table above, we can clearly notice the significant performance by shopping centers. Similarly, it is very visible how the data centers have lagged behind falling below the horizontal (zero return) line.

What was interesting about the data centers was that the delivered returns, while negative, came with the lowest volatility. This confirms the commonly used comparison between bonds and data centers. Namely, the data center REITs, similar to industrial and infrastructure peers, possess many common characteristics with fixed income instruments (e.g., long-duration and highly predictable cash flows).

