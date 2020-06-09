We think the catalyst to get prices really moving in the coming weeks will be new record power burn demand.

We have a storage forecast of +90 Bcf for 6/5 week.

Natural Gas Stuck In Limbo

Natural gas prices are trading like it's stuck in limbo. With the floor protected by additional producer shut-in and the ceiling capped by LNG economics, natural gas prices in the near term will exhibit very low volatility versus the past. We think the right trade is to be short volatility during the summer given the rangebound price action.

Source: CME, HFI Research

As you can see in the LNG economics chart above, the spread has recently widened for August and beyond while July is still constrained. European gas storage levels are getting full so the excess gas will have to be absorbed by Asian buyers.

With most global LNG contracts still tied to Brent, the recent rally in Brent has alleviated pressure from US LNG exports, but since July cargoes are already set, we won't see LNG export pick-up until late August into September.

In the meantime, Lower 48 production has started to recover slightly with production reading now at ~89 Bcf/d. Including GOM production shut-in, Lower 48 production would be around ~90 Bcf/d today. Associated gas production is already starting to return, but broader decline from lack of drilling and well completions will keep production in a downtrend for the rest of the year and into 2021.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In EIA's latest STEO, it shows that Lower 48 production is expected to bottom at ~84 Bcf/d by March 2021 before moving higher.

Our estimate is that Lower 48 production will be closer to ~83 Bcf/d by year-end rather than Q1 2021.

Source: HFI Research

Either way, the natural gas market is headed into a deficit by Q3/Q4 of 2020 and expected to stay in deficit throughout 2021. Perhaps this is why US natural gas producer stocks have performed so well since March with names like Range Resources (RRC) up 173%.

But the trajectory of the fundamental balance doesn't change the fact that in the near term, natural gas prices are likely to stay in limbo. Return of associated gas production has led to worries that the market may flip into oversupply again while worries on lower LNG exports keep price upside capped. While the downside continues to be supported by the absolute low level in NG price and potential for more production reduction due to lack of well completion activity.

Either way, the upside case is straightforward, but it will need time to play out. We think the catalyst to get prices really moving in the coming weeks will be new record power burn demand. So mother nature will need to play a helping hand in this. We are already seeing record power burn demand for this time of the year despite lackluster CDDs which should bode well for power burn and balances once hotter temperatures are here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.