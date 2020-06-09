In particular, we believe the business (1) is lackluster in its ability to generate earnings; and that (2) is modestly overpriced at its current market price.

Investment Thesis

USA Compression Partners (USAC) is a stock with a highly attractive yield supported by several compelling fundamental factors. However, we are unimpressed by the partnership's ability to generate returns for investors and believe its stock is modestly overvalued at its current market price.

USAC is one of the largest third party providers of natural gas compression systems in the United States. Compression of gas is critical for transportation and purification of natural gas throughout the production chain, from wellhead to end consumer, and USAC specializes in industrial scale compressors (often over 1000 horsepower). Founded in 1998, the company went public in 2013 and has maintained a steady distribution yield of $2.10 per share (15.6%) for the past years.

As others have noted, several factors suggest USAC is in a strong economic position. USAC increased its market share significantly with its 2018 acquisition of CDM. McKinsey predicts that the global use of natural gas will continue to increase quickly, and given the long-term nature of the contracts used to lease out USAC's large-scale compressors, the company is hedged against a short-term decline in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. The bright prospects of the natural gas industry, and USAC's position within it, may explain why the company has bounced from its $3.52 low in mid-March to a $13.45 share price at time of writing.

Yet despite the partnership's promising micro and macro features, we are cautious about the stock. This article outlines the reasons for this perspective. In particular, in our view,

USA Compression Partners is lackluster in its ability to sustainably generate earnings relative to a number of other firms.

The stock's valuation is modestly overpriced based on current earnings forecasts.

The combination of these factors means we do not recommend buying it for long-term investors at the current point in time.

Earnings generation

USAC requires a large, capital-intensive fleet of compressor units to generate its revenue. These assets experience wear-and-tear over time. Maintaining and replacing them requires a portion of a given period's earnings, leaving fewer funds for growth, as a buffer against future competition, and/or in investors' pockets. This trait is visible in USAC's EBIT margin, which averaged 3.7% over the last five years and was negative in FY16-17.

USAC EBIT margin (%), FY15-19

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Mean (5-yr) 0.7 (10.2) (14.5) 17.3 25.3 3.7

Source: USAC financial statements

The difference between the partnership's EBIT and EBITDA margins speaks to the high level of depreciation the partnership's fleet incurs each period. This difference reflects the large capital base of the company and the fact that the revenue-generating assets within this must be maintained and inevitably replaced at the end of their useful lives.

However, although informative, a company's EBIT margin is generally insufficient as a standalone means to interpret for investment decisions in the absence of a benchmark (for example, comparable companies' margins).

A powerful tool for this purpose is the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) compared to an investor's Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A time series of USAC's ROIC is below along with the difference using a WACC of 5.4% derived using standard assumptions which we describe below.

USAC pre-tax ROIC (%) vs WACC FY16-19 and FY20-22 (Forecast)

Source: authors' calculations from USAC financial statements and Capital IQ data for (1) analysts' consensus forecasts and (2) WACC inputs. We calculate the pre-tax ROIC as EBIT/(Net PPE + Net Working Capital) from summary financials. WACC inputs: 10-yr Treasury 0.7%; 2-year beta of 1.92; ERP 3.5%; debt premium 3%.

USAC's ROIC is below the present-day WACC for more than half the years in our sample. This suggests to us that there is a limited buffer to support the company's distributions to investors - note that EBIT has even been negative for several years in which USAC has been listed - and that more importantly, investor's funds could be put to better alternative uses given the WACC is fundamentally a measure of opportunity cost.

Market valuation

Regardless of a company's earnings power, we believe that nearly any business can be a promising investment at the right price. Yet given the rapid rise of USAC's stock price over the past month, we think the partnership is now slightly overvalued.

USAC's recent price increase takes it a little above the valuation we believe is fair. We estimated USAC's fair price from a simple discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis using consensus forecasts and our earlier WACC as the relevant discount rate.

A DCF is our preferred valuation methodology in this case because it is rigorous and derived from the cash a business is expected to generate through its core operations (as opposed to say, methods that rely upon competitors' metrics where it is often difficult to justify what the 'right' benchmark is). Within the DCF, we choose to use consensus analyst forecasts as our inputs as these aggregate the knowledge and experience of highly-skilled professionals familiar with the partnership's operations.

Our DCF price estimate for USAC is below. For further transparency and to support robust feedback from readers, we also detail our key assumptions and free cash flow forecasts resulting from our inputs in the caption and additional table below.

USAC price estimate (DCF) vs. trading range

5 June closing price DCF price Trading premium / (discount) to fundamentals $13.45 $11.83 13.7%

Source: authors' calculations using summary financials and consensus analyst estimates from Capital IQ. Key DCF assumptions: WACC 5.4%; terminal growth rate of 5% with constant 27.4% EBIT margin assumed after FY22.

Forecast free cash flows in our model ($m)

FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 onwards (31) 235 (20) 62

Source: authors' calculations using summary financials and consensus analyst estimates from Capital IQ.

This fact that USAC currently trades at a near-14 percent premium to its fair value suggests that the partnership's stock is not a bargain relative to the value of the underlying business.

Risks to valuation and earnings thesis

Many factors may impact on whether our USAC valuation is an accurate one. We list some key ones below.

Upside risk factors:

A continued recovery in oil prices and underlying energy demand could increase the demand for gas.

Future deregulatory efforts in the US could boost industry and prices, such as the recent EPA reinterpretation of the Clean Water Act which could reduce the risk of States vetoing energy projects.

Downside risk factors:

Low oil prices may hamper the long-term demand for gas.

USAC will have greater exposure to short-term demand decreases if its smaller units (on shorter-term contracts) are returned and not renewed.

If USAC has to withhold dividends and/or reduce dividend expectations we may see a sell-off by dividend investors.

Prioritizing paying out stable dividends may result in pressure to under-weigh depreciation.

With respect to our ROIC analysis, we recognize that a natural criticism of our thesis is that depreciation and amortization is a non-cash expense that does not affect the distributable earnings generated by USAC's underlying business. Indeed, USAC's own investor FAQ page makes this argument when explaining how a partnership's cash distributions can exceed net income:

How can MLPs pay out more in cash distributions than they are generating in net income? The reason is rooted in the way that depreciation and other expenses are treated in the calculation of net income. Depreciation and other such expenses are a means of allocating the cost of a long-term asset, such as a compression unit, over its useful life. They are often referred to as "noncash" expenses because cash is not actually being paid out for the depreciation of the long-term asset. MLP assets, such as compression units, are generally long-lived; typically require very little maintenance; and are not subject to major technological changes or physical deterioration. As a result, the cash flow generated from the operation of the business is higher than the net income recognized by the business after recording the "noncash" depletion and depreciation expenses. MLPs with long-life assets can typically pay out a very high level of its cash flow to unitholders without hurting the long-term basic earnings power of the business.

Although we are sympathetic to the reasoning behind this point (including the fact that it is grounded in unique physical properties of the partnership's fleet), we consider this logic to be economic snake-oil for long term investors. Put simply, depreciation reflects an unavoidable physical reality of the business: its productive assets will eventually reach the end of their useful life and need to be replaced. This replacement will require tangible earnings. It does not matter how long the life of an asset is for this condition to hold, nor does it matter how little maintenance it may require. As a result, we believe that as a matter of logic, USAC's depreciation charges will eventually resolve as significant cash charges at the end of its fleet's working life that would otherwise have been available as earnings for the partnership. When this happens or is recognized more broadly by the market, we do not believe it will be a good time to hold the stock.

In addition to considering these factors, we recommend you read other recent articles about USAC published in the past few weeks. (Links to these can be found earlier in our note.) As these are the result of analyses that reach a different conclusion to ours, they are a valuable set of alternative opinions from which you can make up your own mind about the stock.

Conclusion

Despite the positive elements of the partnership and its future outlook, USAC is not a high-promise investment opportunity at the current point in time for long-term investors. We believe there are many uncut gems in the present market - which we hope to write about in the near future - but USAC today is not one of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.