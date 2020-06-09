Gold's Overvalued Status In 4 Charts

Even though we are strongly bullish on gold in the long run, a short-term consolidaton is highly likely amid rising real interest rates.

In our previous articles (see here and here), we argued that the massive liquidity injection from central banks combined with the titanic rise in governments’ deficits will end up being inflationary rather than deflationary. Even though the median inflation expectations in recent Fed surveys do not indicate a discernable trend in response to the Covid19 crisis, the uncertainty and ambiguity over inflation expectations across respondents have started to surge.

We can notice that a significant proportion of investors are clearly not prepared to stomach a higher inflation; even though many economists argue with that statement, the probability of a sudden unexpected rise in inflation is non-negligible.

One striking observation in the U.S. is that inflation can suddenly get out of control and it becomes very difficult to reduce it without sharply reversing the stance of monetary policy. Figure 1 shows that inflation averaged 0.9% in 1915 and then surged to nearly 18% in 1917; it also switched from 2.3% to 14.6% post WWII between 1945 and 1947, and it surged from 3.3% in 1972 to 11% in 1974 during the first oil shock.

We strongly believe that we will experience a similar scenario in the next two years with inflation rising significantly higher than the Fed's 2% 'target'. As a result, we are very bullish on gold and other non-interest bearing assets (such as silver and Bitcoin) in the long run, and we are confident that an ounce of gold will trade above the $1,900 high reached in September 2011.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, EP estimates

However, investors must not forget the short period of deflation that most of the economies will experience in the near term, implying that real rates could start rising and impacting the value of gold in the coming months.

Here are four charts that show that gold is currently ‘overvalued’ based on fundamentals.

1. The first one shows the divergence between gold and the amount of negative-yielding debt around the world. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that in the past 5 years, gold prices have strongly co-moved with the amount of negative-yield debt; for instance, negative-yield debt doubled from January to August 2019 from $8.5tr to nearly $17tr, levitating gold by $250 to over $1,500. However, while the amount of negative yielding debt has been consolidating in the past nine months (currently at $11tr), gold keeps reaching new highs.

2. The second one shows the divergence between gold and the 10Y breakeven inflation. Interestingly, figure 2 (right frame) shows that while the breakeven inflation has been plummeting in the past 12 months, from nearly 2% to 1.25%, gold has been reaching new highs. According to breakeven inflation rates, gold should retrace lower in the near term.

3. The third chart shows the divergence between gold and the US dollar index in the past 18 months (figure 3, left frame). After experiencing a 10% consolidation in 2017, the US dollar has been trending higher against most of the currencies amid rising uncertainty due to the trade war dispute resulting in a stronger US growth relative to the rest of the world, the recent setback notwithstanding. Interestingly, gold and the US dollar have been both rising since the start of 2019, which is usually indicative of market stress. However, we do not expect the positive correlation to continue in the coming months; we think that the divergence will decrease with gold prices consolidating lower in the near term.

4. The last chart shows the relationship between gold and the 2Y10Y yield curve. A flattening yield curve would normally coincide with higher gold prices (as we saw in the first half of 2019). As we expect the yield curve to continue to steepen in the short run due to a rise in the term premium, we would expect gold to perform poorly.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg, FRED

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

To conclude, we expect the selling pressure on gold prices to increase in the near to medium term as real rates start to consolidate higher. These four charts strengthen our view that gold will retrace lower before hitting new all-time highs. We do not have a particular entry level, but a 10-to-15 percent retracement seems highly likely.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUDNZD, EURUSD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.