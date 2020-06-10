Canada-based Enbridge just announced its intention to alter its asset mix over time to correspond to the energy transition.

Over the last few months, with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting countries differently as they experience differing timings of first wave peaks, a number of firms traditionally thought of as oil and gas firms are staking claims that broaden their mission as energy firms. While BP (BP) announced cutting 14% of its workforce, nearly 10,000 office jobs around the world, it will continue its strategic march toward the energy transition underway. BP’s strategy has been well known for years now. This pandemic is an opportunity for firms of all types to alter their courses and pivot to what the world needs them to become.

Broadening the mandate

Interestingly, Canada-based Enbridge (ENB) just announced its intention to alter its asset mix over time to correspond to the energy transition. Natural gas and renewables will play a more significant role in the future of the large North American pipeline firm. The firm currently has the following asset mix:

• 55% of the company’s earnings are generated from its liquids pipeline business;

• ~ 40% is from its gas transmission and storage business; and

• 4% is from renewables (primarily of offshore wind projects in the U.K. and Germany).

Enbridge’s plan calls for seeking opportunities in Europe in the near future given their more advanced state of supply chains, power-purchase agreements, policy coherence and commercial models, according to the chief executive Al Monaco. The U.S. will be a future target for investment. With the move toward greater energy diversification, Enbridge is a way to play both the energy transition and in energy markets beyond North America.

As mentioned in "Mental-Distancing Investing..." a greater interest in ESG-oriented stocks, firms that are practicing and taking actions toward ESG standards, will likely be a result of the pandemic. Climate change and sustainability practices and principles are inextricably linked to the agents of the pandemic.

The link between the pandemic and earth’s systems are intertwined in the area of biodiversity. A conference held by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in late May offers the linkages in simple laymen terms:

The appearance of COVID-19 has shown that when we destroy biodiversity we destroy the system that supports human life. The more biodiverse an ecosystem is, the more difficult it is for a pathogen to spread rapidly or dominate. Loss of biodiversity provides an opportunity for pathogens to pass between animals and people.

Mind the gap

All firms will have to be more mindful of resource usage and mitigating activities which cause imbalances in nature. The pandemic has exposed food supply and security issues most obviously, aside from health. The developing world which is currently being hard hit by the pandemic faces the greatest challenges to food security. Water demand and supply issues have been in the foreground in the past and will continue to be so. Aside from food producing firms, energy firms have a natural risk relative to water issues and thus are direct stakeholders in this area.

Interdependence is a theme mentioned in my last article. Firms that understand cooperation and partnership will wield strength in a post-pandemic world. Abiding by ESG principles is one proxy for firms recognizing their relationship to the many connected stakeholder groups, which gives them the social license to operate. Ironically, it was a Canadian mining executive who brought the term “social license” into the mainstream in the late 1990s.

Some trends

The charts below were part of Enbridge’s recent June 2020 investor presentation. The global energy demand case is courtesy of International Energy Agency’s 2019 projections. For now, I won’t argue the changes. However, world population, urbanization and middle class numbers may be off in a post-pandemic world.

The IEA noted the following trends in energy sources in their April 2020 world forecast. Overall, energy demand declines 6%, the largest contraction in 70 years and seven times larger an impact than the 2008 global financial crisis.

Oil demand could drop by 9%, or 9 mb/d on average across the year, returning oil consumption to 2012 levels.

Coal demand could decline by 8%, owing to reduced electricity demand that is nearly 5% lower over the course of the year.

Gas demand could fall much further across the full year than in the first quarter, with reduced demand in power and industry applications.

Renewables demand is expected to increase because of low operating costs and preferential access to many power systems. Recent growth in capacity, some new projects coming online in 2020, also would boost output.

Enbridge is diversifying to follow the general energy trends (above) that were set in motion but now are potentially accelerated due to the pandemic’s knock-on effects, which are yet to be fully accounted for.

Below are some of the COVID-19-related trends quantified in the energy space.

Enbridge has a decent mix of projects slated for the future: $4 billion in utilities expansions, gas transmission and renewables and $2 billion for liquids pipelines. Incidentally, they are still paying dividends.

Over the last nine months, performance relative to peers - such as Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Williams Companies (WMB) - has been decent. In a shorter-term comparison, peers have outperformed. Enbridge isn’t a short-term play, and sentiment and outlooks have varied greatly over the last three months.

Enbridge is a large, stable player in the energy space, which is currently being redefined owing to a (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime event. Their commitment to ESG practices and dividend stability is noteworthy in this present environment. Equally, the shift in strategy to capture sustainability trends warrants further consideration of the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.