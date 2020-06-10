Tesla Cut Vehicle Prices Targeting S&P Inclusion

In the vehicle industry, cutting prices normally means the demand for your model has dropped and you're trying to boost sales by cutting prices to steal market share from other car companies.

In the tech industry, cutting prices means you've figured out a way to cut the cost of manufacture and you're cutting prices to block other companies from entering your market space. Tech companies tend to have higher margins and will cut prices repeatedly to block competition from entering the market space. At present, no Legacy auto company has a compelling BEV model and these new price cuts will help keep it that way.

Tesla can afford to do this because quarterly gross profits have been growing for the past 4 quarters.





By cutting prices on Models S, X and 3, Tesla reduced the gross profit on these models ahead of the Model Y cannibalizing them. Notice that the new best selling car, the Model Y, did not have its price cut. Also notice that the bottom line income for Full Self Driving, FSD, was increased by $1,000 so that the actual cuts overall weren't as deep as they may at first have seemed.

Further, as a result of the virus and shelter in place regulations, the company ended Q1 with an unusually large inventory. The dollar value of inventory increase compared to the previous quarter was approximately $1 billion. It is probable that Tesla will convert some or all of that value into revenue and make a small profit during Q2.

The 4 fold increase in Model 3 sales in China in May compared to April will also help Tesla profit in Q2. Galileo Russel of HyperChange and Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily Podcast think Shanghai production has picked up enough that total cars sold in Q2 will be the highest in Tesla history.

If Tesla can eek out a tiny net profit in Q2, the company will be included into the S&P 500. When that happens, a lot of funds will be required to purchase a large number of Tesla shares and the stock price will increase.

Tesla Cut Vehicle Prices, in part, to Harm Legacy Car Companies

I've driven a Model 3 and a Model S from Northern California to Southern California and back following I-5, I-101 and highway 395 through Nevada and California. The journeys of around 1,000 miles down and back were a breeze. Superchargers make the trek simple and fun. They are strategically placed far enough apart that a rest or food break was naturally needed.

Many people fail to appreciate that for most of the year, when you are at home, you never need to go to a charger. Purchasing an EV means "never needing to drive to a gas station again". All year long you reduce your need to drive your car to gas stations and instead, are able to simply plug the car in at home.

Bob Lutz asserted that Tesla was doomed because Legacy car companies could use profits from the sale of gas vehicles to subsidize the development of money losing electric vehicles.

While this may have been true back when GM crushed their EV1 cars, it is no longer the case. Today, there exists an electric vehicle company, Tesla, that knows how to build BEVs profitably. Cutting the magnitude of those profits is damaging to companies that lose money on each sale they make.

Ironically, when Tesla cut its prices, the company is using profits from the sale of its profitable BEVs to subsidize the increased penetration into the Internal Combustion Engine, ICE, vehicle market space.

Legacy car companies are losing money on their BEV entrants just as Lutz proposed. Rather than a good thing, profits from ICE vehicles has delivered Legacy car companies into a trap. They cannot turn off the sale of their profitable ICE vehicles and replace them with their money losing BEVs to compete with Tesla. So while reducing the prices of Tesla vehicles hurts Tesla a little bit, it harms Legacy car companies far more.

Sandy Munro, Car and Driver, and others have estimated GM is losing $7k per Chevy Bolt sold. If Chevy reduces the Bolt retail price by another $2,000 to match the Tesla price cut it will be losing $9k per Bolt sold. If not, GM will sell fewer Bolts. Either way, GM is in a flat spin heading for a hard crash landing that will be difficult to escape.

And GM's solution to build Hummers is, by my reckoning, insane. That vehicle will take about 4 hours to charge at the so called "Fast DC Chargers" it will be forced to use. That model helped GM go bankrupt in the past and I expect it will help GM go bankrupt again within 5 years as sales of gas cars implodes.

Other car companies are also reported to be losing money on their EV models. Why else would Ford and VW limit the number of people they are willing to sell new BEVs to? By limiting the number of orders they will fill, they are saying, these are special (money losing) prices we can only give to a lucky few.

By cutting prices, Tesla is making it more difficult for every legacy auto company to get into the electric vehicle market space (see the graph below that clearly shows Tesla is dominating the industry).

Sooner or later Legacy auto firms will need to cease production of ICE vehicles and begin solely building BEVs. But this cannot happen if they are losing money on the BEVs they are building. If Tesla keeps the pressure on by cutting prices faster than Legacy car companies can afford to develop BEV technologies, Tesla may wind up being the only global vehicle builder.

While this sounds impossible today, remember there is Intel, Amazon, Google, and plenty of examples where there is one primary global provider of technological goods or services. It has for a century been nearly impossible for a new car company to enter the vehicle market space. Today, Tesla has changed the market space and all of the Legacy car companies have become transformed into the "new car companies". They are trying to compete in a brand new market space for a completely different sort of vehicle.

Intel sells perhaps 80% of ICs and everyone else caters to some small niche market. Things are headed today in a direction where Tesla will sell 80% of all cars once gas engined vehicles are no longer being produced.

Model Y Sales: Poised to Dominate the entire auto industry

The Model 3 was the best vehicle Tesla offered, until the Model Y. Today, the Model Y is by far a superior vehicle compared to all 4 previous vehicles (Roadster, S, X, 3).

(Source: Tesla, Model Y car)

Tesla has plans to build 4 factories to produce the Model Y. The Model Y is being built in Fremont already. Production there should be in the realm of 300k per year. Same as with Model 3, the Model Y production stations are being improved to increase the production throughput. This refinement will be immediately delivered to the other factories under construction or planned.

FUD from bears will assert that the Model Y production is having problems whenever the line halts for improvements, but we know what this process is from Model 3 experience.

(Source: Electrek, Tesla Giga 3 Shanghai Phase 2, Model Y Production)

In Shanghai, construction is underway for a Model Y factory alongside the Model 3 factory that is already building ~4,000 Model 3 cars per week. Production of Model Y cars in Shanghai is expected to begin in Q1 2021. Model Y production in Shanghai and at every Gigafactory will be 300k cars per year or higher.

(Source: Electrek)

The Gigafactory 4 in Berlin will begin building Model Y cars in Germany by July 2021. I expect that by 2022 the Berlin factory will be building at least 300k Model Y cars per year.

(Source: Clean Technica Possible Location of Tesla Terafactory, Hutto, TX)

Tesla plans to build a new Terafactory in the middle part of the US to build both the Model Y and the Cyber Truck vehicles. Most journalists are thinking Tesla will build a single factory in the middle of the US either in Texas or perhaps in Oklahoma. I am thinking Tesla will build two new factories in two new locations.

What's more, the Cyber Truck is poised to join Model Y in shifting truck driving petrol heads over to electrons. As police forces and weekend warriors join to celebrate the performance characteristics of the Cyber Truck and Model Y BEVs, the penetration of the US and global psyche is going to be interesting to watch. For contractors, the 110V and 220V power outlets mean the new pickup truck will double as a project power generator.

(Source: InsideEvs)

The fact that no Legacy car company has released a true Tesla competitor is made clear by reviewing the following chart. As you review the chart, keep in mind that Tesla Gigafactories now under construction will soon be pumping out 4 times as many Model Y cars as Tesla is today producing of the Model 3 cars. The bars on this chart will soon be crushed by Model Y production numbers. (Source: EV Volumes)

The Model Y factories annual production in Shanghai, Berlin, mid-US, and Fremont will probably be higher than 300k units in Fremont, 300k in Shanghai, Berlin and the mid-US for a total of 1.2 million Model Y cars within ~2 years. This is around 300k cars per quarter, or 3 times as many cars shown on the above chart bars.

Things continue to play out as predicted in my article in November 2018 where I presented the following graph:

(Source: Author's 2018 article)

If these new factories come online by 2022, then the transition projected in the graph will be close to being realized. Within 2 years the decline in sales of ICE vehicles and the rise in sales of BEVs will be apparent. We are now well within the beginning of the end of gas engine vehicles, yet few can see it coming.

When Tesla announces Vehicle to Grid technology to enable Virtual Power Plants, Tesla will be able to "sell a vehicle and lease it too". Meaning, Tesla will be able to sell their vehicles for a cash amount as they do today. But they will also earn income from utilities equivalent to the amount they could earn by leasing a vehicle. Tesla is poised to collect cash on sales, plus payments over time from utilities. I discuss this in more detail in my article about Virtual Power Plants and Battery Day.

Tesla Stock Price

I began writing this article with the stock price around $820. Today, the price is up to $950. Given my expectation, shown with the red trend line below, it should come as no surprise that almost my entire portfolio is in Tesla long dated calls that have been performing nicely. I expect that by 2022, the price per share for Tesla will pass $2,700.

(Source: Author / Google / NASDAQ)

The $2,700 figure comes solely from sales of Model Y cars added to their current business. If Tesla enables Full Self Driving and or Virtual Power Plants, the figure will be higher. The $100 per month increase in stock price means that ignoring the continual up and down volatility, driven by the tension between FUD slinging rearward looking bears and future forward-looking bulls, Tesla stock should reach $900 + $600 = $1,500 by early 2021 and pass $2,000 later in the year.

There are different ways to estimate the future stock price. The least complicated is to simply draw a line as I did above. Using that line with a slope of $100 per month, we can estimate the price will pass $1,500 in January 2021.

Analyzing the stock price using earnings doesn't work with Tesla any more than it did with Amazon. Any company growing rapidly is spending every penny they earn building out new infrastructure. Profits are invested, not added to the bank account. A better way to estimate the stock value is as a price to sales ratio. In 2019 Tesla generated revenue of $24.6 billion. There were 0 Model Y cars sold in 2019.

Tesla Shanghai was brought into operation in less than one year. Counter to the problems Tesla had when trying to build their first real production line for the Model 3, Tesla has learned from past experience and is now throwing factories together in record time. Tesla is now building production lines in Shanghai, Berlin, Fremont, and is getting ready to begin construction in the middle of the US, possibly in Austin or Tulsa or both.

All of those factories will be operational before 2022. By then, the factories will be producing around 1.2 million Model Y cars. At an ASP of $50,000 the gross sales will be approximately $60 billion.

Tesla Fremont produced nearly $25 billion from the Fremont factory in 2019. And Tesla will be building a Cyber Truck factory that by 2022 will also be shipping pick up trucks to fill the estimated 500,000 pre orders. Reasonably, Tesla will build the Cyber Truck factory to build 500,000 trucks per year given the size of the pickup truck market and the size of the pre-order backlog. This means Tesla should generate another $25 billion gross sales for that product.

And lets not forget the Shanghai Model 3 production line which is building more than 400,000 cars by that time. This will add approximately another $400k * 40k ASP = $16 billion.

The total revenue by 2022 should therefore be around

$60B for Model Y globally

$25B for Fremont S, X, 3

$25B for Cyber Truck

$16B for Shanghai Model 3

= $136B Total Global Sales

Another simplistic estimate of future stock price can be gleaned using the Price to Sales ratio. If I take the stock price to be around $400 at the end of 2019 and the sales that year being approximately $25B, then the ratio of price to the previous 12 months sales is:

$400 * ($136B / $25B) = $2,176

The share price, based on this estimate, will be over $2,000 by 2022. The estimate based on the past months slope in share price is about the same. So two completely different methods yield the same future price expectation.

What these price estimates do is to say that the share price of Tesla today, at $950 per share, is right on target. In 6 months, the price will be up another $600 to around $1,550.

It is of course possible something happens to crash the entire global economy. It's also possible, and far more likely, that Tesla share price will gap upward due to Tesla:

holding Q2 Earnings call and revealing that Tesla generated a Q2 net profit and will be included into the S&P 500

Holding a battery day presentation and revealing Virtual Power Plants

revealing a path to a terawatt hour of annual battery production

revealing new 20 year vehicle financing

stepping up semi production schedule

revealing a new low-cost Model 2 from the China Design Team

revealing 4 more terafactories in more global locations (England? India? China?)

Because of the high volatility, it is possible to make a ton of money shorting Tesla, if you get the timing just right. Getting the timing wrong, however, will cost a lot. If instead you're long with long dated calls, it's difficult to fail to profit. This trend should continue for the coming several years making long dated calls the safest path aside from owning shares.

The bear thesis that demand doesn't exist is in my opinion, silly. It seems obvious that the oil industry is spreading as much FUD as it can to delay the demise of oil sales. The oil industry stands to lose $8 Billion Per Day revenue and if spreading FUD will slow the end of oil by a day, that's how much they can afford to spend. Every argument I've read of bears falls apart under scrutiny.

I think the recent price rise is the result of Tesla bulls finally seeing through the bogus short thesis articles and bearish writers cherry picked facts. If you take a few long distance journeys in a Tesla BEV, you'll understand why these cars are far more than just another "car". Repeat the same long distance trip in a Porsche Taycan, Chevy Bolt, Audi e-tron, or any other BEV relegated to using the existing 50kW charger system and you'll be convinced of Tesla's superiority.

What's still not clear to most is that the Tesla Model Y is ringing the death knell for Legacy Auto. Legacy advocates cannot bring themselves to believe this but the Wall Street Journal writer Dan Niel put it succinctly:

From now until about 2030, and irrespective of what the U.S. federal government decrees, global car makers will be shrinking, hybridizing and digitizing their gas-powered engines until they vanish altogether. The endgame of petroleum will be a decade of dizzy, overtaxed turbo four-cylinders, cutting off and on at stop lights, shuddering like washing machines.

Bloomberg NEF predicts it will take until 2040 before half of all vehicles sold are electric.

(Source: BNEF)

A quick look at my graph above shows that I expect sales of gas vehicles to plunge to less than 50% of total vehicle sales by 2025. BNEF is estimating maybe 6% of cars in that year will be BEVs. The difference is nearly ten fold. If I am right and they are wrong, then the entire Legacy Auto industry is on the verge of collapsing sales.

And if this is true, then my Tesla price estimates are too low because I'm not factoring in the shift in market share from Legacy companies to Tesla. By 2030, there may only be one single auto brand of consequence, Tesla. Every other Legacy auto company may by that time, be bankrupt.

It has historically been nearly impossible for a new car company to start-up and survive. Today, the opposite is true. It is difficult for the established car companies to develop the new vehicle type needed to continue selling cars into the coming decade.

Tesla BEVs are not cars. That's like saying a smart phone and a flip phone are both just phones. The failure of most analysts to grasp the difference between Tesla BEVs and say, the Chevy Bolt, stems, I suspect, from few analysts actually owning a Tesla BEV to learn what the difference actually is. The supercharger network advantage makes little sense until you actually try driving a BEV cross-country.

But, when V2G becomes enabled, for the first time this huge gaping difference will become understood. No other car brand will be selling cars that pay you money for plugging it in while you park it.

With V2G Tesla could, if it wanted, just give cars away and derive income from charging utilities for using their batteries. But what Tesla will certainly do is to collect the income from selling the cars, and then collect additional income by selling VPP electrical energy storage services to utilities.

No legacy car company can do this with their gas cars let alone with their BEV attempts. No legacy car company has solved charging infrastructure on long distance journeys. No legacy car company is remotely close to Full Self Driving. And because they've squandered the past decade away, the coming years will be very difficult for legacy car companies to survive.

Conclusion:

The current stock price around $900 is about right and the price should continue to increase, on average, at around $100 per month for the coming couple of years. The price today is far lower than it will be in a year, so yes, now is a great time to purchase Tesla shares.

The Tesla Model Y BEV is the best Tesla vehicle to date and sales will soon dwarf the sales of all other BEVs combined, including the Model 3, S and X.

By 2022, Tesla will have Model Y factories building BEVs in Fremont, Shanghai, Berlin, and the middle of the US. Those 4 factories will be constructing 1.2 million Model Y cars per year. The gross sales number from all Tesla vehicles will be around $136 Billion. The likely stock price will likely be over $2,000 by 2022

I expect Tesla will turn a small profit in Q2. This will enable Tesla to become listed on S&P 500, resulting in a temporary price bump, on that announcement. Tesla price should also gap on the announcement of the increase of the million mile batteries and V2G capability.

I am not a financial analyst. Make your own decisions!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.