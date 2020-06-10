The stock has tripled since its low point. This might be a bit hopeful as there's no great sign of there being a recovery likely for stockholders.

The technical detail of how and why Hertz went bust is that used car prices slumped. They have now recovered - but Hertz is still bust.

Hertz is up 70 odd percent in the last trading session and has tripled since the low point of 80 odd cents. Which, for a company that's in Chapter 11, is pretty weird.

(Hertz stock price from Seeking Alpha)

My assumption here is that people are getting confused. Other peoples' confusion being something that can be traded upon of course. It is, obviously, high risk and something to be done in great moderation.

The price bounce

As the lockdown relaxes travel related stocks are bouncing. As they should, uncertainty is reduced and so on. Airlines are having a good time of it and so why shouldn't car rental stocks?

We can see this here:

Shares closed up 84% Thursday, and are up another 70% in the pre-market Friday after a series of strong updates from airlines yesterday, which led many airline stocks to historic rallies, including American Airlines, which closed up 41%. The rental car co. is heavily reliant on airports and travel through those hubs, and incremental developments in that space should help alleviate the pressure during a reorganization.

OK, the marketplace is doing much better, we expect the operating business to do much better but to the point of driving up the stock value? Well, no, probably not, given that Chapter 11 means that the stockholders don't in fact own the underlying operating business any more.

They do own any surplus over and above what is necessary to pay off all creditors, yes. But that's whatever the equity surplus is at the date of the Chapter 11 filing. That's not, at all, the same as continued ownership of the operating business. And if circumstances have changed since that date then stockholders are still rather out of luck. We don't get a mulligan here, get to say, "Ooops" and can we play that over?

The full details of the filing are excellently explained here and there's no point in my repeating all of that. The conclusion there is that both stockholders and unsecured creditors will gain nothing as a residual.

Used car values

It's also true that the actual trigger for the Chapter 11 filing wasn't actually anything to do with loss of airport business, that thing which is now rising again. Sure, that led to the problem but the specific and exact problem was covenants on bond and note borrowings, as I've explained before:

In more detail, Hertz used special purpose vehicles (no, not cars vehicles, company formation vehicles) which borrowed money by issuing bonds to buy the cars. Then leased them to Hertz. And Hertz had to do a certain amount of guaranteeing the resale value of those cars to the bond holders. Rather like a covenant on a bank loan, in fact exactly like a covenant on a bond issue. And then the used car price fell: Given the value of the Company's leased Non-Program Vehicle fleet, a 1% drop in vehicle values translates to an approximately $75 million depreciation "true-up" requirement to remain in compliance. The used car market's dropped 20% - that's gonna hurt. And it did and they're bust.

The fun thing here being that that slump in used car values, the one they couldn't meet the margin calls upon, has now entirely gone away.

Wholesale used vehicle prices (on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis) increased 8.96% month-over-month in May. This brought the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index to 137.0, a 1.9% decrease from a year ago.

Well, OK, not entirely, entirely, but pretty much and the fall is now at a level that Hertz would have been able to cover. Probably.

(Manheim used car price index, from Manheim)

Hertz's actual trigger for the filing was that very sharp drop, as we can see something that has almost entirely reversed.

No, this doesn't mean there's equity value

As above no one gets a mulligan here. That the Chapter 11 filing was prompted by a passing whim of the used car market doesn't change that it has happened. Sure, it increases the recovery value of that fleet if it's liquidated. But hoping that that will translate into a substantial liquidation value to stockholders doesn't, in my opinion, work.

It does mean that the holders of the funding notes (things like Hertz HVF II U.S. ABS Program notes) are now near certain to be made whole. And if you can find any of those at substantially below par then why not buy in? Well, except for the fact that it's not a liquid market and retail investors like us won't find it easy, even if possible, to get hold of them.

There're rumours - no stronger than that, tittle tattle and gossip - that the price rises in the equity have two possible causes. One is the closing of short positions - as the institutional holders who were stock lenders close out their positions for whatever they can get then those shorting do generally need to close out their shorts - and the other is unsophisticated investors on platforms like Robin Hood thinking a great speculation. Perhaps, maybe, not quite realising the absence of mulligans here.

Of course, those unsophisticated who did buy in at 85 cents have done very well so brains isn't everything, obviously.

As to where that leaves us really the only trade is to be the other side of those speculators. As, if or when the stock rises to well above any possible recovery on the equity to be short, as and when it falls to below what those unsophisticates think it might be then go back to being long. That is, trade on what we think other people might think which is clearly a risky thing to be doing.

Absent being able to get those bonds well below par that's what we're left with though.

My view

I do think people are misunderstanding this Chapter 11 process. Even if it's true that the car rental market is opening up again, even that jump back in used vehicle proces, these don't mean much for the stock value. Not given that we're still unlikely to see a recovery for that old equity. Because the old equity doesn't own the form any more, it only gets to be paid out whatever residual there is.

The investor view

For those who like gambling more than investment it's possible to trade this misunderstanding perhaps. Try to be on the other side of the yo yo as news influences the speculations.

The only investment here based upon fundamentals is that those funding notes look like they'll pay out at par or very close to. So, if they can be found at substantially below that then why not? But that for retail investors isn't going to be an easy find.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.