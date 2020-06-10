Based on the company being fairly valued today and growing in value at 14.4% annually, I expect the stock to double in share price over the next 5 years.

Even with an economic slowdown, I expect SolarEdge to grow net profits by 20% annually due to the continued adoption of solar energy in the US and Europe.

The role of clean energy in our economy has been steadily increasing over the past decade, with solar energy being a primary beneficiary. This leads me to one of my favorite holdings, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG). Although COVID-19 has created some near-term headwinds, the long-term growth story is still intact for SolarEdge. At just 5x revenue and 36x forward earnings, SolarEdge is priced at a reasonable level where the company is expected to produce both double-digit revenue growth and steady margins for the next 5+ years, leading the company to be fairly valued today and a great investment opportunity tomorrow.

Source: Company website

Why SolarEdge Trades At 5x Revenue

SolarEdge has invented an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The PV system is a power system designed to supply usable solar power by converting light into electricity with semiconducting materials that generate voltage and electric current upon exposure to light. Solar energy through a PV system offers a plethora of benefits when compared to traditional energy sources. These benefits include less noise, less space needed, less maintenance, and more flexibility for energy use, all leading to a lower energy bill. Combine these benefits with the cost to install solar panels dropping by 70% over the past decade, and it’s easy to see why the PV system industry is expected to grow by 25% annually over the next 5 years.

Source: SEIA Solar Industry Data webpage

SolarEdge is seen as a beneficiary of this trend, especially in the US and Europe. In the US, the continued adoption of solar panels across both residential and commercial purposes will keep providing a long-term growth trajectory for the company.

Source: SEIA Solar Industry Data webpage

And Europe is trying to re-establish itself as the global leader in solar energy, leading to favorable regulations across multiple countries. This has been followed by aggressive targets for solar power capacity over the next 30 years. Although I believe Europe’s plan is a bit ambitious, its plan to continue expanding solar energy also benefits SolarEdge.

Source: Energy Post EU

SolarEdge has benefited due to the industry tailwinds happening in its two key regions, averaging 35% annual revenue growth over the past 3 years. Even with the coronavirus providing a possible short-term headwind, given the trends in the US and Europe, I don’t expect the annual revenue growth to be too different than in the past over the next 3-5 years.

Why SolarEdge Doesn’t Trade At A Higher Revenue Multiple

Although SolarEdge has very high revenue growth and the long-term industry tailwind that I like, the company doesn’t trade at a 9-15x revenue multiple that I’m used to paying for other companies with similar growth characteristics. I believe there are several reasons why SolarEdge has a lower-than-expected multiple given its revenue growth prospects.

First off, due to the majority of the industry growth stemming from utility companies and in Asia, there is a chance that SolarEdge will not receive the full benefit of the expected industry growth relative to other competitors. In fact, SolarEdge has a lot of competition coming out of Asia that’s looking to entrench other regions, with the largest known player being Huawei Technologies.

Second, because of the minimal maintenance needed once a solar panel is installed, SolarEdge’s customer lifetime value (or LTV) is limited to just the initial sale of its solar PV system. This is different than a software company that has the ability to keep customers buying from it for years due to the company’s ability to upsell and charge for continued usage of the software license.

Finally, at 16%, SolarEdge’s EPS growth has not kept up with revenues. This is due to SolarEdge’s recent M&A activity and following integrations, as well as increased losses from currency exchanges and the company’s lack of operating leverage built into its business model. These are the reasons why a company growing revenue by 30-40% annually can only command a 5x revenue multiple.

With that said, I do believe SolarEdge has a chance to expand margins over the long-term due to the SMRE acquisition. Using SMRE capabilities will increase the utilization of automation and robotics to increase production efficiency. Additionally, the company’s 20% ROIC is well above the S&P 500 average of 8%, which speaks to the current high efficiency that already exists in SolarEdge’s business model.

So given the long-term growth in solar adoption, SolarEdge’s position in the US and Europe, and the company’s 20% ROIC and free cash flow generation, you can see why investors would see 5x revenue for SolarEdge as a bargain. But exactly how much of a bargain?

My Valuation Methodology

Valuation Today

Intrinsic Value Assessment – Fairly Valued

Using Yahoo Finance’s average EPS estimate for next year and the long-run earnings growth, as well as Yardeni Research’s market average PEG ratio, I utilized the PEG ratio to find the right P/E ratio to assess SolarEdge’s valuation today given expected future growth. Over the past 5 years, the S&P 500’s average PEG Ratio has been 1.5x. Given SolarEdge’s competitive positioning in key markets, minimum debt, and high ROIC, I would be willing to pay a premium to buy SolarEdge. However, I will not pay too much of a premium due to the recent negative operating leverage and competition. At a 1.8x PEG Ratio, I estimate the value of SolarEdge’s stock to be $161/share today. As of June 5, 2020, SolarEdge’s stock price is $148, finding the stock to be undervalued by 8%.

Growth in Valuation Tomorrow

To get a sense of how a company will compound shareholder value over time, I look at the three sources of total returns for a stock: shareholder yield (share buybacks and dividends), profit growth, and changes in valuation multiple. I will estimate how they will change over the next 3-5 years.

Shareholder Yield – -2.0%

SolarEdge’s shares outstanding have increased over the past few years even though the company is FCF-positive. I expect SolarEdge to continue to increase share count in the future based on history. This means I expect EPS dilution from new shares being offered by the company. SolarEdge also does not pay dividends.

Profit Growth – 20%

Given the current economic environment, I expect the historical 30-35% revenue growth to be reduced to the 20-25% range over the next 1-2 years. Once the coronavirus pandemic passes, I expect revenue to increase to ~30%. This, combined with slightly negative operating leverage, will lead to profit growth around 20%. This estimate is also in line with what Yahoo Finance expects from the company.

Change in Multiple – 80% of Today’s Multiple

SolarEdge’s valuation multiples have elevated to new highs recently. This means SolarEdge’s multiples can go down further due to increased economic uncertainty in the overall economy. I think the multiples can fall another 20% from here. This means I will have to decrease my expected growth in value over time by 20%.

By combining the expected shareholder yield and profit growth, then multiplying it by the expected valuation multiple degradation, I get the expected growth in valuation over time. For SolarEdge, because I expect some valuation multiple degradation, adding shareholder yield and profit growth together and multiplying it by 80% will yield a 14.4% annualized expected growth in value over the next 3-5 years.

Putting It All Together

The combination of being fairly valued today and growing its value at double-digit rate tomorrow, I see SolarEdge can double in value over the next 5 years, leading me to buy the stock.

What Can Go Wrong

The biggest threat to my thesis is SolarEdge’s ability to increase sales in its key markets (the US and Europe). I expect SolarEdge’s ability to do this will be minimally impacted by the slowdown in economic activity because of the coronavirus. If SolarEdge cannot keep the revenue growth momentum going, then I would have to revise down my growth estimates. Another consideration is larger competitors. Although SolarEdge is achieving fast growth and high ROIC today, this can change over time, especially in the US where SolarEdge competes against larger PV players First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI). If competitors can limit the market share gains SolarEdge is currently experiencing, then this could lead to slower revenue growth and even higher reinvestment due to more R&D spend to further enhance SolarEdge’s solutions.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I will be buying SolarEdge. At these current fundamentals, I would be willing to buy as long as the stock price stays below $170. I will be paying attention to the company’s growth in the sale of PV systems and how it fluctuates quarterly, revenue mix between the US and Europe, and the disparity between revenue growth and profit growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.