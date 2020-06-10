The thesis has played better than most bulls probably expected, but the stock does not offer compelling upside from here.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) reported a tremendous quarter, smashing Wall Street's expectations by a country mile. The company reported revenue of $328.2 million, up 169%, and beating the consensus by $124.6 million. I view free cash flow as the ultimate measure of a stock's value, and Zoom did not disappoint on this front either. The business generated $252 million in free cash flow in Q1. A $1 billion free cash flow run rate on a business worth $58.5 billion, with a triple-digit growth rate would be far from the worst investment in the current market environment at face value.

While the business's eye-popping 77% free cash flow margin in Q1 is impressive, it is simply unsustainable. Over the past twelve months, that margin has been 42.2%. The average FCF margin for the selected group of the software businesses below (excluding Zoom) is 29.7%. Unless Zoom is the greatest business in the world, this simply won't hold up.

Peer Comparisons

(in millions) TTM Revenue TTM FCF FCF Margin Zoom $829 $350 42.2% Microsoft (MSFT) $138,699 $43,362 31.3% Adobe (ADBE) $11,661 $4,310 37.0% Salesforce (CRM) $18,226 $3,418 18.8% Intuit (INTU) $6,857 $1,951 28.5% ServiceNow (NOW) $3,718 $1,066 28.7% Atlassian (TEAM) $1,518 $530 34.9% Workday (WDAY) $3,821 $681 17.8% Veeva (VEEV) $1,196 $481 40.2%

Generally, the other businesses stacked up against Zoom here are deeply ingrained, mission critical software. The same cannot be said for Zoom. Switching costs are closer on the spectrum to Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT), rather than Salesforce or ServiceNow. Switching video communication software is as simple as downloading an app, changing enterprise software vendors can be a decade long project. There is no possible way that Zoom can maintain this level of profitability.

A $1 billion FCF run rate on a quarterly basis might be sustainable over the shorter term. With Wall Street expecting Zoom's revenue to top $1.8 billion (+189.5%), that implies a 56% free cash flow margin for 2020. The biggest item responsible for Zoom's huge cash inflow in Q1 is the $323 million in deferred revenue. This is customers signing up and paying Zoom for services not yet rendered. I expect this will slow down as the year progresses, and new customer growth will slow. Customers with more than 10 employees jumped an astonishing 354% year over year in Q1 from 58,500 to 265,400. Obviously, this result is largely driven by the extraordinary events.

Valuation

Cloud software stocks generally trade at a premium, and deservingly so. Many of these businesses provide mission critical software with consistent cash flows over a long period of time. This group (again excluding Zoom) trades at 54.5x free cash flow on average.

(in millions) Market Cap TTM FCF Price/FCF Zoom $58,534 $350 167.2x Microsoft $1,419,620 $43,362 32.7x Adobe $189,300 $4,310 43.9x Salesforce $156,298 $3,418 45.7x Intuit $75,131 $1,951 38.5x ServiceNow $74,462 $1,066 69.9x Atlassian $42,768 $530 80.7x Workday $41,987 $681 61.6x Veeva $30,426 $481 63.3x

We can use these peers as a reasonable way to think about how Zoom will trade moving forward, but it certainly skews towards an optimistic perspective.

Market Outlook

It's generally accepted that the pandemic has caused a pull forward for businesses transitioning digitally. Businesses gravitated towards cloud software providers that enabled business operations to continue to function during the pandemic.

Statista

Zoom accounts for customers with more than 10 employees. For 2017, in the United States, there were roughly 8.8 million employers with greater than 10 employees. 80% of Zoom's revenue comes from the United States, so these statistics should be a fairly good proxy. This suggests Zoom has about a 3% penetration rate into businesses with more than 10 employees. But, as I suggested before, Zoom isn't beneficial to all working Americans. Many cannot work from home, and many perform jobs to which video communication is not necessary.

Expectations

Looking forward, I strongly expect to see FCF margin compression for Zoom. I choose the average margin of our group of 8 software companies in order to predict what Zoom's margin will look like in a normalized environment, without so much pull forward. It is debatable to whether the multiple for these companies is too high, but nonetheless, using an average is the most responsible way to think about where Zoom should trade.

My personal belief is Zoom lacks the same advantages of the other businesses in the software basket that I choose to use. But, for illustrative purposes, the same conclusion can be made.

Revenue is always difficult to forecast, but we can check how reasonable our assumptions are. I used Wall Street expectations for revenue through 2022, then tapered the growth rate year by year down to 10% in 2025. We arrive at a revenue of $4.5 billion. Using the same average revenue per customer as Zoom achieved in 2019, this implies Zoom will have 592,839 customers with more than 10 employees by 2025. This can be debated, but I think this figure is reasonable. I think competitive pressure might cap Zoom's revenue per customer metric, but that might offset with Zoom gaining additional users amongst its current customers. We just experienced a huge transitionary period for the digitization of the workplace. Many businesses that require a business service have likely signed up for one in some fashion. We don't know how dramatic a pull forward will be, but any reasonable conclusions seem to indicate that Zoom investors might be in for subpar returns moving forward.

While Zoom's rise might seem obvious in hindsight, the Q1 numbers are staggering. Zoom bulls have correctly been rewarded for the business's exceptional performance in Q1. Moving forward, it's difficult to imagine Zoom being a huge compounding winner moving forward. Another issue is the significant dilution that has taken place. I accounted for some dilution with the current 282 million shares going to 320 million in 2025. This could prove very conservative, considering how quickly the share count has increased in the near term.

My assumptions conclude that much of the growth for the next 5 years is priced into the stock, with a 1.9% expected return. Competitive pressure could be another challenge that suppresses Zoom moving forward. Zoom faces ample competition, and considering the relative ease with which customers can switch, Zoom must continue to aggressively develop its product. But, for the time being, Zoom is certainly a leader in the space. Zoom dazzled in Q1, which required me to adjust my expectations for the business moving forward. I could not foresee just how great Q1 would be for Zoom, but this once-in-a-hundred-year event will pull Zoom's growth trajectory forward. The risk to reward profile does not seem to be in investors' favor at over $200 a share. I certainly will not be buying Zoom here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW, WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.