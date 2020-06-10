Xerox Holdings (XRX) has underperformed the overall general market substantially. Since the beginning of the year, Xerox has declined by nearly 50%, while the S&P 500 has been down by only 1.14%. At the current price, Xerox’s dividend yield is quite juicy, at 5.7%. However, if the company does not invest in high-growth industries, including 3D printing technologies, we do not think Xerox’s dividend could be sustainable.

Declining first-quarter operating performance

In the first quarter of 2020, Xerox experienced declining operating performance, due to the COVID-19 global lockdown. Its revenue dropped by nearly 15%, from $2.18 billion in Q1 2019 to $1.86 billion in Q1 2020. Business closures during March have caused lower printing volumes on Xerox’s devices and delayed new installations. Around 83% of its total revenue was generated from the post-sales activities, including equipment maintenance, contracted services, supplies, and financing. In comparison, the equipment sales accounted for only 17% of its total revenue in the first quarter of 2020. The post-sale revenue seemed to hold up better than its equipment sales. Xerox experienced an 11.4% drop in the post-sale revenue, much lower than the decline of 27.5% in the equipment revenue. When the whole world is moving to paperless, we do not see much room for Xerox’s future rapid revenue growth. In our opinion, Xerox should invest heavily in 3D printing technologies, as it is one of the fastest-growing industries. The 3D printing market size is expected to grow by more than 14% in the next seven years, from $11.58 billion in 2019 to more than $33 billion in 2027. If Xerox does not renovate itself and invest in growing industries, we think its revenue would decline further in the coming years.

Its net loss came in at $2 million in Q1 2020, compared to net profit of $133 million in the first quarter last year. Although Xerox incurred net losses, the operating cash flow for the quarter was $173 million, after adding back $94 million in depreciation and amortization, $80 million in non-cash provisions and the decrease of $166 million in account and finance receivables. In the first quarter of 2020, the company announced the quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share, which would be payable on July 31.

Good liquidity situation with decent leverage level

Xerox has maintained a reasonable amount of leverage. As of March 2020, it had $2.62 billion in cash and $4.29 billion in both long and short-term debt. However, the debt maturities have spread out from 2020 to 2039, with the interest rate ranging from 2.50% to 6.78%. Xerox has to settle three big annual debt principal payments of approximately $1 billion in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

From 2014 to 2019, its revenue has been in the declining trend, from $11 billion in 2014 to only $9 billion in 2019. Xerox’s EBITDA has also decreased by more than 50%, from $2.87 billion to $1.36 billion in the same period. By 2023, if we assume a consistent 10% year-over-year decline in the company’s EBITDA, Xerox will generate roughly $892 million EBITDA by 2023. Thus, the cumulative EBITDA in the period of 2020-2023 would be approximately $4.2 billion, nearly enough to cover all of the company’s outstanding debt obligations. As a result, Xerox would have no difficulties paying its debts when they are due.

Investors might like Xerox because of its consistent dividend payment. In the past ten years, it has also increased the annual dividend payment from $0.68 per share to $1 per share. However, we do not think Xerox’s dividend is sustainable.

In the past decade, Xerox’s payout ratio has not been consistent, fluctuating widely from -73.8% to 800%. When the company earned little profit or generated losses, it used its cash balance to pay out dividends to shareholders. If the company does not renovate itself to invest in high-growth 3D printing technologies, we would expect Xerox’s revenue and cash flow to decline further, leading to the declining dividends in the near future. We would prefer Xerox to withhold the dividend payments and invest that cash into R&D to develop a 3D printing business to enhance its future growth.

It is worth $21 per share with current operations

In the past decade, Xerox’s EV/EBITDA has been fluctuating widely, staying between 3.8x and 11.2x.

In 2020, Xerox expected to generate nearly $940 million EBITDA. If we apply the 10-year average EBITDA multiple of roughly 7x, Xerox should have $6.58 billion in enterprise value. Assuming Xerox had the same net debt of $1.7 billion, its market capitalization comes in at around $4.88 billion. With 233 million shares outstanding, Xerox should be worth only $21 per share.

If Xerox can successfully invest in 3D printing technologies, growing its EBITDA by 20% consistently, its EBITDA could reach $1.62 billion by 2023. Xerox would have much higher valuations in the market due to its double-digit growth. A 12x EBITDA multiple could place Xerox at $19.44 billion enterprise value, or $76 per share.

Conclusion

We like Xerox because of its reasonable leverage level and low EBITDA valuation. However, we have not seen the management’s commitment to invest heavily in the fast-growing areas, including 3D printing technologies, yet. If it does that, we are pretty sure Xerox can grow its revenue and EBITDA considerably. Thus, we are looking for more growth initiatives from the company. Otherwise, we are sitting on the sidelines.

