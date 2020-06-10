Strong Valuations, High Cash and Growth, Undervalued

Kimball International (KBAL) is a company with a strong history, and that has helped it in establishing itself as a leading player in the fragmented commercial furniture business. The company has a 15.0% FCF Yield on EV (Enterprise Value) on FY21e and 13.4% on FY19 actual/trailing. We think identifying the FCF Yield on EV, rather than the share price/market cap, is more appropriate given the high amounts of net cash on the B/S. Kimball’s Net Cash position with no debt is $106 million ($2.86 cash/share). This represents a robust 25.0% net cash to market cap. Cash and FCF Yield are the alpha metrics for this stock.

The company operates with a trailing ex-cash P/E of 10.7x on 2019 EPS, making it extremely cheap relative to the entire US market multiple of around 23x on S&P 500 trailing and 30x on the S&P small-cap 600 index. On our EPS estimates the company maintains a forward-looking P/E of 10.0x and ex-cash P/E of 6.7x on FY2021.

Demand orders in certain segments will take a hit this year. However, given the company’s diversified business, manufacturing facilities beginning to restart operations, undervalued metrics and very impressive cash position, we see a resurgence in Kimball stock following minor downturns during the current market and economic turmoil.

Price Target: Short Term $15.00, Long Term $20.50

We give a price target of $15.00 (representing +36% total return potential) based on our ex-cash P/E of 10.0x (regular P/E of 12.0x); and FCF Yield on EV of 11.6% (10% on market cap) on our steady-state FY2021e. Even on a trailing basis, our $15.00 target seems reasonable and would imply ex-cash P/E of 12.0x (regular P/E of 14.1) and FCF Yield on EV of 9.5% (8.1% on market cap) on 2019 actual results. As is evident from the valuation metrics being similar for 2021est with 2019 actuals, our steady-state/normalized estimates as things recover in FY21 are reasonable and within range of our FY19 actuals.

Our medium-term target, based on a 2-3 year view, is $20.50. This is based on an ex-cash P/E of 14.6x (regular P/E of 16.4x) and FCF Yield on EV of 8.1% (7.3% on market cap) on FY2021e. This $20.50 target price represents +84% total return potential as the stock tries to recover back to pre-COVID-19 highs. The current price is down -43% YTD, which is a very attractive entry point, in our view. The stock price has been stabilizing the past one month, suggesting that it is likely at its bottom. Investors should note that Kimball stock traded as high as $21.67 as recently as January this year and before the COVID-19 disruptions.

Kimball has attractive valuations on P/E and FCF yield, and the company is also aggressively buying back its own stock. It has a strong balance sheet to weather the current COVID-19 impact. 3Q results ending March were encouraging, with strong +19% net income and +21% EBITDA growth - please see further details below. As the US economy starts to recover from the COVID-19 recession, while we see negative revenue/earnings decline in 2020, we are forecasting a rebound in our 2021 estimates.

Source: CNBC [Note: Stock price at all-time highs in January]

The impact of COVID-19

No one is interested in discretionary spending, let alone in furniture, during these abysmal times. Luckily, Kimball operates in the commercial sector. As office spaces and factories look to make floor adjustments to follow social distancing guidelines, we think this will correlate positively for the furniture industry. This can bring in sales for the coming quarters, especially since Kimball is well-diversified into many verticals, mitigating risk from relying on a few customers. Despite this, we still estimate the next 2-3 quarters to yield poor results of -10% revenue declines, until things start to normalize by fiscal Q3 (ending March 2021).

Until then, Kimball sits on a healthy order backlog of $187 million, of which $100 million is expected to ship in the current 4Q (ending June), which will be income to cushion the blow. Business with government should be relatively stable, with 9 months' (ended March) sales increases of 6%, relative to negative results from other verticals. Hospitality (-10%) will surely be impacted negatively, as hotels and other entertainment venues are generating poor results, and the entire industry looks to put unnecessary expenditure on the backburner until things start to improve.

Despite the setbacks, Kimball has a long history. It has seen many recessions from which it has rebounded and come out strong, and we suspect the same here. Management has not provided much guidance on updates, but on a positive note, the company had a solid 3Q (ended March) with a resurgence in manufacturing (8 out of 10 facilities), net income and gross margin increases. Kimball has taken measures to reduce its cost footprint, reducing CapEx to 1/2 and suspending share buybacks to curtail burning through any excess amounts of cash, its most stable metric during this time.

High Free Cash Flow Generation

The company has a 15.0% FCF Yield on EV (Enterprise Value) on FY21e and 13.4% on FY19a. We think identifying the FCF Yield on EV, rather than the share price, is more appropriate given the high amounts of cash on the B/S. Its current FCF Yield on market cap/price is still encouraging at 10.8%. This extra cash is positive, given Kimball’s heavy reliance on manufacturing, and acts as reassurance given the current grim operating environment. The FCF Yield for FY20 and FY21 is 4.8% and 12.0% respectively.

For FY18 and FY19, the company had an FCF of $24.6 million on a 71% conversion rate and $44 million on a 112% conversion rate. This conversion rate suggests that Kimball is generating surplus cash greater than its net income, which is a safety net. Uses for this cash include acquiring new contracts, investing in organic growth at 4-7%, and organizing a share repurchase program (stock buyback) for employee and stock benefits to offset stock compensation dilution.

Strong Net Cash Position

The company has a strong Net Cash position with no debt of $106 million. This represents a robust 25.0% cash ($2.86 cash/share) to market map. Kimball's cash has averaged almost 20% on market cap over the last three years. It has been using this excess cash to invest into higher-growth areas of its business operations that are receiving more orders: cash is allocated in high-growth verticals like hospitality and healthcare.

Source: Company Presentation

Kimball International Furniture: Long History, Brand Recognition

Kimball International is a furniture company that has strong brand value retained over the many years that it has been operating. Having been a successor to W.W Kimball and Company, the world’s largest piano and organ manufacturer in the 19th and 20th century, the Kimball we see today, as a result, has a very strong brand image and history rooted in its name. The corporation has been publicly listed for 44 years. It has ~3000 employees and 12 manufacturing facilities. Kimball operates 3 primary furniture brands: Kimball, National and Kimball Hospitality.

Latest 3Q Results: Very Positive Numbers, Business Resumes

The company did well financially, notwithstanding the COVID-19 negative impact of $18 million. It reported a 0.5% increase in net sales from the same quarter a year ago. Even though this was a meagre increase, overall gross margins compensated, improving 210 basis points on increased price levels on its product lines and the company’s savings sought from its transformation plan. Net income rose 19%, adjusted EBITDA increased of 21% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 160 basis points.

The company had 4 facilities that were operating at the end of March, and by the end of April it had 8 up and running out of total 10 representative of the US manufacturing footprint. There facilities have opened at a 60-65% run rate. Working capital shows a slight rise in receivable delays on a case-by-case basis, reduced orders are leading to reduced inventory levels accordingly, and they are working on these requirements.

Institutional (Public Sector) and Commercial end-markets grew by 4% and 5% in net sales respectively. Order backlogs were US$ 187 million, of which US$ 100 million is anticipated to ship in the current 4Q (ending June). Delays in shipments because of temporary production halts and delivery pushouts totaled approximately $18 million during the quarter. However, the number of orders grew in the single digits despite these delays and pushouts. Going into the 4Q, Kimball plans to preserve its strong balance sheet by reducing CapEx by 50%, curtailing discretionary spending and suspending share buybacks for the time being.

Buying Back of Shares

The company has continuously been buying back shares over the last three FYs in order to offset dilution and make use of its excess utility to satisfy greater share market gains. Its current authorization stands in at 2.7 million shares, or 7% of shares outstanding. We expect this to be a continuing trend to come, with the exception of a few one-off circumstances during COVID-19. Buybacks will play in good favor amongst shareholders, and will be seen positively by potential investors.

Attractive Dividend Yield of 3.1%

Kimball offers investors a steady Dividend Yield of 3.1% [12 months trailing], and it has been doing so for the last 67 years. We expect the dividend, given our forecasts, to steadily increase to approximately 42 cents/share (on FY22e) given the firm’s growing linear payout cycle. Kimball recently announced a 9 cents/share dividend for Q3 of FY20, and the last 3-year CAGR for payouts was approximately 9%. We also have reason to believe that the company will offer Special Dividend payouts factoring in its ample cash reserves.

Strong Income Statement Numbers, Organic Growth-Focused

Source: Bloomberg terminal; [Revenues year-end]

Sources for both Images Above: Bloomberg Terminal; [Net Income & EPS Figures year-end]

Source: Bloomberg terminal (Revenue, Net Income, and EPS Figures from the top.)

The reason for the substantial reduction in revenues (-55%), net income (-77%) and EPS (-78%) numbers during the FY13-14 was that Kimball International split into two separate public companies. The company spun off into an Electronic Manufacturing Segment and another Furniture counterpart, representing 58% and 42% of the total sales, respectively.

Kimball, as you can see from the Bloomberg data above, has done really well post the split and spin-off of the furniture segment from its larger parent. The 5-year Revenue CAGR has been 7.1%. We believe Kimball to be a prime example of a company exhibiting secular growth, and this is a trend we extrapolate going forward, given the company's historically consistent Net Income and EPS increments. The company also conducts its business in many verticals, dividing its revenue streams to mitigate risk stemming from relying on a few sources:

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Table Above from Company Annual Report; [Net Sales YoY with % change on the right-hand side column]

Referenced above, sales are strongest in the Commercial, Hospitality and Healthcare verticals with double-digit growth of 10%, 17% and 25%, respectively. They have produced healthy gains because of strong business sentiment and demand, caused in part by a flourishing U.S. economy. In 2019, U.S. Real GDP increased 2.3%, stock markets were at all-time highs and businesses were thriving. These growth numbers will dampen this year because of COVID-19, but we believe the company will sustain because of this diversification strategy, i.e., if one vertical contracts, it can rely on another. Order demand increased by 15% for institutional (healthcare, education and government), -9% for commercial and 12% for hospitality in latest Q3 (ended March). Hospitality has seen strong QoQ growth, with prior quarter-ended December results posting 31% growth, leading Kimball to reinvest its cash to leverage on this higher-growth vertical. Hospitality will see a stark reversal towards negative results, in our view, for the 4Q ended June because of sour economic conditions.

We expect the economy to start rebounding from COVID-19 in the 2nd half of the current calendar year. It already has started to do, with latest jobs reports showing that there have been 2.5 million jobs being added this quarter, against Wall Street estimates of an 8 million loss. The unemployment rate is now at 13.3%, far below the 19.5% that people were predicting and fearing (a rate close to that of the Great Depression). Although still on rocky grounds, the stock market has rallied. There has been a boon to overall economic sentiment on what they are describing to be a resilient V-shaped recovery.

The near-historic stimulus packages to the tune of US trillions of dollars that are directed towards individuals and small businesses in hopes for their recovery (for instance, the $349 billion stimulus to small businesses; $250 billion boost for unemployment) will yield to increasing revenues (due to heightened order demand) for Kimball. The company’s revenues in FY19 were $768 million, and it was an increase of 9% (7% organic) from the previous year.

Seasonal Business

The company operates in a seasonal environment. This affects its revenue on a yearly basis. Its business verticals are affected the most during these seasons:

Lower furniture sales in the “Education” segment in the December- and March-ending quarters.

Lower furniture sales in the “Hospitality” segment in high-hotel occupancy periods such as the summer period. During this time, the hospitality sector veers away from expenditure, especially on infrastructure development, leading to less business for Kimball.

Lower sales in general in the March-ending quarter because of the buying season of the government.

Industry Data

Strong industry growth in the North American commercial furniture market, as provided by HIS Markit, of 3.3%. Here is some more research information from verifiable sources that we were able to find on Kimball’s 3 major sources of sales: Commercial, Hospital and Hospitality markets.

The Commercial Market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 5.64 billion during 2020-2024. The overall market is expected to grow to $14.31 billion by 2025 from $10.74 billion in 2017. That’s a 3.2% CAGR from 2017-2025, according to Grand View Research data.

The global Hospital Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecasted period till 2023 (in report updated April 2020). America is the largest market because of high healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for better infrastructure and furniture by people, according to a Market Research Future report.

The Hospitality Market is expected to add $9.2 billion in accretive value from 2016 to 2022, a 3.1% CAGR. Improving overall economic conditions, a rising real estate sector and growing purchasing power of the US consumer have supplemented this rapid rise. This is according to data from Allied Market Research.

The 3 major verticals in which Kimball operates are poised for CAGRs of 3% and greater.

Catalysts

Strong order growth, specifically Hospitality and Institutional

The company has a strong order backlog of $187 million, of which $100 million is expected to ship out in the current June-ending quarter. The orders received for the quarter ended March were very optimistic YoY. Mean order increase across all verticals was 4.5%, with hospitality increasing 12% and institutional 15%, and declines in commercial of 9%. Kimball has moved to re-align its investments to meet these orders, accordingly.

Diversified Business

Kimball’s diversified business model will mitigate the risk stemming from having only few vendors in one particular vertical. By being overdiversified, the company has greatly reduced its chance of losses and potential downside risk.

New CEO: Good for Company Direction

The newly appointed CEO, Kristie Juster, has been running the company for 10 months. She has joined Kimball Int’l having previously worked at a well-reputed company, Newell Brands, and this could help bring new direction and scope for Kimball in the long term.

Strong FCF Generation

On EV, since the company has high net cash, Free Cash Flow generation is very attractive at 15.0%, an alpha metric. It can be used for inorganic or organic growth, increasing dividend payouts or committing to buybacks for share count dilution.

Cash Reserves Acts as a Safety Net

The COVID-19 impact is reduced because of the buoyant amount of cash reserves relative to the market cap. This illiquid cash of $106 million will act as a safety net for the company for the next fiscal term, preserving Kimball’s financial state.

Dividend Yield Increase

Dividend Yield is at 3.13%, but we believe there is potential for steady growth as the CAGR payout cycle increases 9% year over year. Additionally, special dividend is always an option, as the company’s surplus FCF is evident.

Buyback of Shares

Kimball has been buying back shares over the last three years, partially in order to increase share market gains. It has bought back 7% of shares outstanding, and this is positive outcome for shareholders of the company.

Coronavirus: An opportunity, amidst downturn

COVID-19 has really brought down the economy to unprecedented lows. It has caused Kimball stock price to dip, which has actually made it an opportune time to invest. Previously, we saw a company that was overvalued with a high P/E over 20x and a chart that one would say he/she had really “missed the boat” on. With the COVID-19 impact, the stock has shown its undervalued side, presenting an opportunity with a more attractive valuation and stock price.

Project execution and customer orders will contract resulting in weak sales, but on the plus side, with Kimball’s strong market and financial position, recovery is very much in the cards near term. The U.S. will help to see this “road to recovery” process through, given that only a few months back the economy had scaled to all-time highs and so did Kimball’s stock. We think government stimulus and presidential elections will help in the turnaround.

Stimulus; 2020 Elections

Though the U.S. has been affected the worst, its morale hasn’t, as stimulus packages and low Fed rates <=.25% for the economy are the number one priority. It’s still the “land of opportunity,” as Elon Musk recently stated in the media as a reason for SpaceX’s historic launch, and furthermore, Trump is focused on a swift recovery. Markets overall have corrected approximately +30% from their lows already. In any circumstance, elections in November will see better numbers, and it will be a prelude to better times ahead.

Risks

Coronavirus: Bottoming out is hard to predict

The coronavirus has definitely left a felt mark on the economy and business, especially the manufacturing and purchasing sector, globally. It will have to comply with state laws such as social distancing, and the impact on the supply chains, customers and logistics is not fully known.

The commercial and hospitality sector, when combined, contribute almost 1/2 of Kimball’s income. These will be affected.

Heavy Competition: Dominated by Many Players

Kimball operates in a highly competitive environment. Its competition is a threat to sales and market share, including Steelcase Inc. (SCS), Herman Miller (MLHR), Knoll (KNL), HNI Corporation (HNI), etc. Competitors also encompass a large number of other smaller, privately-owned furniture manufacturers, both domestic and foreign based in nature.

Working Capital

Delays in receivables and bad debts could be on the rise as businesses remain cash-strapped and payments fall on the backburner. Inventory adjustment are being made, according to order demand, to working capital requirements.

Conclusion

Kimball has had a great 3Q (ended March) results, with margins and EBITDA gains. The company is well-diversified, with Commercial, Hospitality and Healthcare being its key growth drivers. All these will take a hit, but the company operates in multiple segments, reducing downside risk in effect. Production facilities are starting to open up as the run rate moves above midway. We think that the company's stock price has the potential to bounce back to its previous high, as whatever impact it has seen is only a result of COVID-19, so we are very bullish. Our price estimate of $15.00 recognizes a +36% total return potential, and medium-term 2-3 year estimate $20.50 a +84%. The strong FCF and Net Cash are the alpha metrics on this stock.

You can download our 10+-page research report here. This report has our detailed analysis on Kimball, inclusive of a financial model: IS/BS/CF forecasts, rigorous ratio analysis, DCF valuations and price targets. A preview of the entire report can be seen below:

1 15 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.