Accelerating COVID vaccine testing is an urgent worldwide need, therefore Operation Warp Speed (OWS) should not be the only focal point for investors.

Introduction

On June 03, 2020, The New York Times reported in their article, "Trump Administration Selects Five Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates as Finalists" the names of several vaccine candidates reported to be showing the most promise for inclusion into Operation Warp Speed (OWS). While there was not an official White House press briefing or press release announcing the selection, the NYT article clarified their report by noting that the final decision on the list of approved vaccine candidates will instead be made "within a few weeks".

Later, on that same day, Bloomberg's edition of the story, "White House Works with Seven Drugmakers in 'Warp Speed' Push", added more uncertainty for Inovio investors. The Bloomberg article reported a number of the same candidates already mentioned in the NYT article, but left open the door for the inclusion of two additional vaccine manufacturers. The added uncertainty resulted in an unfavorable market reaction that pounded the share price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) down -13.92% for the day.

Nevertheless, investors should focus on the global landscape with Inovio as they're currently better positioned to expand and/or capitalize on international funding opportunities and existing partnerships that include the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), The Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Each of these international organizations is equally determined to accelerate progress towards development, manufacturing and, distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine as the pandemic remains a priority of heightened global concern for leaders around the world.

Recent market opportunities in the infectious disease space and the rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape create an added amount of volatility in this risk/reward scenario. Biotech stocks, especially those advancing a COVID-19 vaccine or therapy, still face months of uncertainty. While I believe that it will take several approaches to mitigate this threat, I invest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals because of their ever-broadening pipeline filled with emergent oncology solutions using 21st century DNA science and their proprietary platform. This remains the primary narrative of my Inovio investment thesis.

The value add to Inovio lies in their ability to develop a rapid response to infectious diseases. If Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (INO-4800) is approved by any regulatory body around the world, the decades of hard work by scientists perfecting DNA medicine to combat cancer and other ailments will have been validated, and the long-term value proposition for investors seeking potential capital appreciation will remain long-term bullish.

ACT Accelerator or Warp Speed?

I recently penned an article, "How Inovio Pharmaceuticals Could Make It To "The Show" outlining five key components necessary to improve the chances for a biotechnology stock, such as INO to succeed on Wall Street. These key areas were technology, science, financing, people and partnerships. While I encourage the reader to become familiar with these elements, this article expands on the most recent announcements concerning Operation Warp Speed, a snapshot of the new data from their Glioblastoma (GBM) trials (a deadly form of brain cancer), key characteristics of Inovio's platform and the value proposition for the long-term story of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

For those new to the story, Operation Warp Speed is the White House response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The goal is to eliminate or reduce the hurdles that have historically plagued the pharmaceutical industries vaccine research and development teams with cumbersome regulatory processes that can delay approval of lifesaving drugs and medical devices. The OWS initiative provides the framework for three focus areas; 1) development, 2) manufacturing, and 3) distribution. As part of this framework, Congress has allocated nearly $10 billion along with other funding possibilities through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Investors should also be attentive to the recent EU efforts that raised over $8 billion on May 4, 2020, as part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator. ACT is a global effort to accelerate the development, manufacture and access to new diagnostics, therapies and vaccines to fight COVID-19 so people around the world will have access to solutions. ACT was officially announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the EU on April 24, 2020. Operation Warp Speed was officially unveiled by the White House on May 15, 2020.

Efforts by the global community to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and therapeutics are a global opportunity for investors and not stamped, "Made in America Only".

CEPI/IVI/GAVI

Just this month, on June 4, 2020, GAVI held another fund-raising summit to fight COVID-19. Their efforts raised an additional $8.8B. Of significant note for Inovio investors was a $1.6B pledge from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Gates Foundation has backed much of the recent efforts by Inovio to develop their infectious disease platform and devices. Along with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation came contributions from world leaders, including $20 million from China (between 2021 and 2025), $56.5 million from Spain over the next five years, $1 billion from Norway and $2 billion from the United Kingdom.

What makes this important? Several connections to these organizations have already been established by Inovio, and the dots continue to connect for the three aspects of the ACT framework to continue.

For instance, on June 04, 2020, Inovio announced a partnership with IVI and the Seoul National University Hospital to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial of COVID19 vaccine INO-4800. What prior connections does Inovio have with IVI? The International Vaccine Institute in South Korea and GeneOne Life Sciences their clinical trials partner, recently completed PhI/IIa MERS trials, also a CoV-2 virus.

The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is in the same genetic family of coronavirus. INO-4700 utilized an optimized (DNA) plasmid that targeted the spike (S) glycoprotein in MERS, producing positive results and laying the foundation in what would later become the strategy used for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The acceleration of the testing announced on June 4th in Korea was made possible by the South Korean government's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The 2-stage trial of INO-4800, the first clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine in Korea, will assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the candidate vaccine in 40 healthy adults aged 19-50 years, and will further expand to enroll an additional 120 people aged 19-64 years. The trial, which aims to start later in June, is funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) through INOVIO and is supported by the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention/Korea National Institute of Health. In normal circumstances, it would generally take several years to start clinical trials of a new vaccine. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the trial in Korea will be conducted just two months after a similar clinical study began in the United States in early April 2020.

It's important to take note that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is once again providing financial assistance for the INO/KIH PHI/II INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine human trials. For those not familiar with the mission of CEPI, I encourage you to use the hyper-link for more information. In short, their mission is to find technology, much like Inovio's DNA platform and others, that have the capability to rapidly respond to emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19.

In addition to South Korean partnerships, investors should note that Inovio has also secured a partnership with Beijing's "Advaccine", a company in China for additional opportunities, specifically in manufacturing and commercialization.

A variety of international partnerships like these could potentially lead to distribution and commercialization of an approved INO-4800 vaccine across many parts of the Asian continent, and investors should remain alert to these changes.

INO-5401 GBM Snapshot

Inovio Pharmaceuticals remains laser focused on the development of INO-4800 and the rest of their infectious disease and oncology pipeline. Just recently, CEO Joseph Kim and his team held an investor webinar to discuss the progress of INO-4800, as well as recent positive developments announced at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) regarding INO-5401.

INO-5401, in combination with INO-9012 and Temozolomide (TMZ), supplied by Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) are in clinical trials to fight Glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer with an extremely low survivability prognosis.

A peak under-the-hood at the twelve-month overall survival (OS) results at ASCO showed that INO-5401, in combination with INO-9012 (IL12) and REGN drug TMZ, across two cohorts (n = 52) averaged 85% overall survival. INO-5401 is a mixture of three synthetic plasmids that target Wilms tumor gene-1 (WT-1) antigen, prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), and human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) antigen. INO-9012 is a plasmid encoding human interleukin-12 (IL-12) p35 and p40 subunit proteins. Investors remain excited for the 18-month overall survival results coming in November. These numbers could have a significant impact on the trial going forward.

Characteristics of Inovio's SynCON Platform

All of the key characteristics of Inovio's platform starts with the production and manufacturing of an optimized DNA plasmid. This, along with their handheld CELLECTRA delivery device, is combined to deliver a vaccine into the layers of the skin - Intradermal (ID). While not yet (FDA) approved for commercial use, the delivery device has been carefully reviewed by the FDA. Approval for additional uses in human clinical trials has been granted by the FDA for several years.

Source: Dr. David Weiner, (Wistar) "The Human Vaccine Project", June 4, 2020

With over 6,000 administrations of the CELLECTRA device by Inovio and over 2,000 patients tested so far without any known SAEs, coupled with the results from their accelerated COVID-19 trials, investors won't need to wait long before Inovio will need to move ahead with this application and submit a PMA along with the safety profile already demonstrated throughout dozens of clinical settings. Should Inovio get the cold shoulder for inclusion in (OWS), it may still be in the best interest of INO to apply to the FDA for device approval as VGX-3100 PHIII results are on the horizon and the INO-4800 end results, due in late 2020 may just surprise the White House.

Investors should understand that the FDA requirements for device approval are much different than acquiring a CE Mark in Europe where approval is obtained after a third party demonstrates the device is safe and operates as intended. The FDA's approval process requires comprehensive studies and "only scientific evidence in an attempt to substantiate the safety and effectiveness of a device" when submitting an application for Pre Market Approval (PMA).

FDA approval of this battery-operated, toothbrush-sized device is key to the Inovio platform, and without it, optimized DNA plasmids are as good as counterfeit $100 bills, completely worthless. Discussion of this follows.

The Value Proposition

What makes investors so interested Inovio's DNA platform? To start with, the stability of DNA. If something can be extracted from former living things that perished a hundred years ago, much less over a million years ago, it's safe to call DNA stable. Next is the delivery device, CELLECTRA. Years of scientific research, studies, trials and engineering designs have been spent on this device. The marriage between the two makes Inovio a pioneer synthesizing 21st century science, technology and medicine together.

1) Already described as the size of an electric toothbrush but, with a smaller head, the CELLECTRA device is an impressive medical instrument, and the union between the plasmid formulation and the capability to deliver the vaccine via electroporation (EP) is Inovio's success.

2. Not only has Inovio been able to consistently produce binding and neutralizing antibodies, but also critical T-cells. T-cells are critical to stopping disease targets.

3. With DNA plasmids, there are no anti-vector responses. This means INO can continue to boost. Additionally, DNA is non-replicating so there are no concerns regarding the synthetic DNA plasmid reproducing, offering an exceptional safety profile for the vaccine. This is unique to Inovio's DNA platforms.

4. The SYNCON design enables Inovio to go from "bench to bedside" in rapid time, Ebola in 7 months and now SARS-CoV-2 in 83 days. This is a key characteristic as future pandemics and outbreaks will depend on the capability for rapid development. Their DNA platform is a perfect fit for infectious diseases.

5. An important characteristic of Inovio's technology is the remarkable stability profile of their products. They can be stored at room temperature for about one year. Other non-DNA platforms cannot do this, including mRNA. Standard refrigeration units are all that's needed if storage is required beyond one year. No special deep freeze compartments or accommodations are necessary.

6. Fermentation is based in E-coli. Instead of brewing beer with yeast, Inovio uses the DNA from E-coli. Once the DNA is cultivated, manufacturing encodes the DNA plasmid with a piece of the genetic code to target the antigen, in the case of COVID, the spike protein.

With the above in mind, a value proposition is an innovation, service, or feature intended to make a company or product attractive, in this case, attractive to customers.

Current Financial Snapshot

According to the most recent 10-Q, Inovio's current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments equal $390 million. Currently reported, Inovio has a burn rate of approximately $25 million a quarter. This rate is equivalent to $100 million a year or, an available cash runway of approximately four years. Certainty by Dr. Joseph Kim in additional funding opportunities creates the likelihood that Inovio is financially well positioned going forward. On May 12, 2020, Inovio filed a "Prospectus Supplement" as an amendment to the April 03, 2020, agreement with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company for "up to" another $100 million in cash. As discussed, Dr. Kim has an appetite for securing funding as the dangers to funding opportunities can present themselves at times when funding is needed most. It makes sense to add to the cash pile. However, investors always expect that fundraising be conducted at price points that can minimize overall share dilution.

The current share price of INO is $12.91.

Investment Risks to Consider

A recent 8-K filing by Inovio, regarding the plasmid production dispute with VGXI, provides some insight into the ramifications COVID19 can have on plasmid production capabilities. In essence, the argument from Inovio is that VGXI has notified them that they do not have the capacity to manufacture the DNA plasmids requested within a specified timeline. Therefore, INO asked VGXI to provide the necessary transfer materials to other third party contract manufacturers, such as Richter-Helm, who already produce the plasmids for VGX-3100 and who can easily produce millions of DNA plasmids. Further, the contract agreement stipulates that VGXI shall, at the request of Inovio, transfer the manufacturing methods to a third party, under the agreement.

Inovio has followed the contract. Do they have a legal basis to challenge VGXI withholding the transfer materials? It appears that Inovio is contracting with other manufacturers, in addition to Richter-Helm and Ology Bio, so whatever the motive by VGXI, patent protection, trade secrets or greed, the civil litigation may or may not be resolved quickly. Ideally, both sides should seek to find a quick resolution so that VGXI and Inovio's partnership can be salvaged, and if necessary, a CT Order filed with the SEC to protect trade secrets from public disclosure.

As has been discussed, Inovio's CELLECTRA device has not yet been approved by the FDA. Also discussed in the article was the path forward to approval based on the FDA's requirements. The only question remains is, can approval be granted on over 6,000 uses in over 2,000 patients in controlled clinical settings with no reported serious adverse events? Only the FDA has that answer. However, some common sense, research and judgement come into play when making an investment decision. There are two important questions investors should ask themselves when making an investment in emerging technology. The first question to ask yourself is, "What is the end game?" What are you trying to do? The other is, "Can I be comfortable with the loss if the stock goes to zero?" Will you be able to survive the loss? These are serious questions, especially when investing in a platform that has not brought any product to the market and the device that is 100% relied upon to successfully administer the drugs has not yet been approved either.

Conclusion

Investors should embrace the macro-global picture for Inovio to potentially capitalize on opportunities, rapid development and commercialization of INO-4800. To date, fundraising efforts, combined between ACT and GAVI, total over $17.5B. As demonstrated, Operation Warp Speed is not the only game in town; in fact, ACT was announced some three weeks before OWS.

The bigger piece of the pie is just within reach. Inovio Pharmaceuticals remains laser focused on delivering a safe and effective vaccine to the world and investors should rejoice on any positive developments. International regulatory approval for trials remains an important consideration with investors, as it should. The path going forward may not include an "America Only" agenda, yet not for the lack of trying but due to other external considerations outside the control of Inovio.

Since the very first reports of a novel coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, Inovio has been able to draw upon their previous experience with MERS-CoV-2, another coronavirus. The successful outcomes from the previous pre-clinical trials and their PhI/IIa human trials place Inovio in the pole position in the current race for a global vaccine. To date, nobody else possesses the data, the knowledge and the know-how to deliver an optimized DNA plasmid to combat SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19. That gives investors and the world something to cheer about.

Remember when President Trump sat before the pharmaceutical executives in March 2020 and said he had "no ego"? Americans will need him to champion the safest and most effective vaccine available, and Inovio should be prepared to say "Yes we can!" if the opportunity arises. Otherwise, rest assured, Inovio is already deeply entrenched in a bigger plan.

