Retail, especially big-box retail, is not a particularly attractive area for investment these days. Between the general decline of the companies in this space, like the now-defunct J. C. Penney Company (PENNEY (J C) CO) (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ), and the carnage caused in this space by COVID-19, attractive opportunities for investors are few and far between. Even brands that had stellar performance several years ago, like Macy’s (M), now look like questionable prospects. Macy’s though, for all the pain the company and its shareholders are experiencing right now, just came out with some news that should help to bolster investor optimism in the firm. Though still not a prime prospect, and a firm that could face bankruptcy in the next decade if current retail trends persist, the company’s recent financial transactions provide it with adequate runway to deal with the current crisis and to weather near-term issues facing the enterprise.

Dealing with pain

By big-box retail standards, Macy’s is faring much better than many of its rivals. Even so, the company is not what you would call a strong investment prospect for the long haul. To see why, we need only consider the firm’s recent operating history. Between 2015 and 2019, for instance, revenue at the company has fallen every year, dropping from $28.08 billion to $24.56 billion. A big contributor to this decline has been weakening comparable store sales. In four of the past five years the company’s comps have been negative, with aggregate comparable sales down 7.6% over this five-year window.

*Created by Author

The bottom line for the company has been quite a bit more mixed. Net income has a history of fluctuating wildly. In 2017, net income peaked for the five-year window at $1.57 billion. Last year, the firm’s profits were just $564 million. In all, though, bulls can proudly state that in each of the past five years net income was positive, with the firm generating aggregate profits of $4.94 billion. For a business with a market capitalization today of only $2.72 billion, that’s quite impressive.

While net income has been volatile, the fate of the company looks clearer when you look at other measures of profitability. Operating cash flow, for instance, has been on something of a downtrend. Back in 2015, the firm’s operating cash flow totaled $1.98 billion. By last year, it had fallen to $1.61 billion. EBITDA has shown a similar trend, falling from $3.39 billion in 2015 to $2.34 billion last year. Though this trend has been bearish, the fact that the metrics have been as positive as they have been has been instrumental in helping the company pay down debt. Gross debt back in 2015 was $7.64 billion. This dropped to $4.16 billion last year. Net debt of $3.48 billion last year is far better than the $6.53 billion in net debt seen at the beginning of the five-year period.

*Created by Author

On May 21, management did report some preliminary findings that give us a basic idea as to how the company is faring during this downturn. Net sales for the quarter should have been between $3 billion and $3.03 billion. At the midpoint, this is 45.2% lower than the $5.50 billion the company reported for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Operating income of -$905 million to -$1.11 billion is far worse than the $203 million gain the firm saw the same time last year. Gross debt surged from $4.72 billion in last year’s first quarter to $5.66 billion, but a sizable portion of that change was due to the company building up its cash supplies in response to the downturn. Actual net debt increased just $150 million year over year and $659 million quarter over quarter.

Just prior to the publication of this piece, the retailer provided an even more detailed update on its first-quarter results. Revenue ended up being about $3.02 billion and operating income totaled -$969 million. The firm's net loss was $630 million during the quarter, which was far worse than the $137 million gain seen the same time last year. Its operating cash flow was -$164 million, which was also worse than the -$38 million seen in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

Setting itself up for the future

There is no doubt, looking at these figures, that Macy’s was already experiencing a long-term downturn. Having said that, COVID-19 obviously made the situation worse. In an attempt to right the ship, management has decided to make some major moves to boost the company’s liquidity. The first of these, announced late last month but just completed, was the issuance of $1.3 billion in Senior Secured Notes. The firm issued these at 100% of par, but the annual interest rate is a hefty 8.375%. These notes come due in June of 2025.

In addition to the $1.3 billion, the company also struck a deal with lenders for a $3.15 billion asset-based credit agreement. The specific interest rate will vary based on market conditions, but what’s really interesting here is how the company arranged for this financing to take place. In short, Macy’s set up a new company (a wholly-owned subsidiary) that it named Macy’s Inventory Funding LLC. The company then transferred the ownership of essentially all of its inventory into the subsidiary and is using the assets and equity associated with the subsidiary as collateral for the debt. With $5.19 billion in inventory on hand as of February 1 of this year, that’s a great deal of protection for the lenders. The credit agreement matures in May of 2024, but it also has a short-term credit facility of $300 million that matures in December of this year. It also possesses an accordion feature that allows the retailer to request up to another $750 million in borrowings if need be and if lenders approve of it.

With the $4.45 billion in gross proceeds, management has some big plans. It did amend and reduce the credit commitments of its $1.5 billion unsecured credit agreement as part of this arrangement, and with the proceeds of its aforementioned debt issuances, it intends to pay this down. It is worth noting that the amended agreement does also include an unsecured revolving credit facility of $75 million as well. In addition to paying down the $1.5 billion, management will use unspecified amounts of its debt issuances to plug the hole caused by COVID-19, plus it intends to use it to cover new inventory for upcoming seasons, to resolver accrued payables, and to repay debts coming due in 2020 and 2021. Total debts for 2020 should be nothing (besides what I mentioned), while 2021 debts should be about $536 million in all.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks pretty clear to me that Macy’s is quite a bit superior to many of its rivals, even during these difficult times. That said, unless something changes and changes soon, the future for the retailer doesn’t look all that great. To cover short-term difficulties, management entered into some strategic financing and this was probably a wise idea given the circumstances. Having said that, the interest rate on its $1.3 billion is awfully high and with continually declining EBITDA and operating cash flow even before the downturn, the situation looks anything but great in the long run. Perhaps the only thing that could save the firm is if it continues to get a larger and larger percentage of its revenue from online channels. Last year, this represented 26% of the company’s revenue, up from just 22% two years earlier. To get up to a sizable majority of its revenue is still a long road and with the history of retailers moving to e-commerce being a history of compressed margins along the way, even that’s not a guaranteed path to safety for the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.