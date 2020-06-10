Accept Your Fat Mortgage REIT Gains

We’re going neutral several mortgage REITs and two ETFs. We’re going bearish on WMC because it is WMC and trades too close to The REIT Forum’s estimate of book value.

We’re including a few recent ratings, along with the index cards for those REITs. The estimated book value within the index cards uses current (as of this week) estimates.

We’ve included tables to reflect the discounts to trailing book value. Thanks to reader feedback, those tables are organized better than before.

We’ve been telling investors for the last 2 months that price-to-book ratios were too good (too low) to last.

Due to the dramatically higher than usual volatility in the sector, we’re planning to post this series a little more frequently than normal. That allows us to provide more ratings and ensure readers of our public work still have recent numbers.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.03 $4.65 $4.80 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.97 $6.07 $5.87 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.96 $14.55 $13.91 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.94 $7.50 $7.08 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.93 $16.07 $15.00 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.86 $11.10 $9.58 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.84 $6.96 $5.88 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.76 $13.73 $10.45 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.65 $5.28 $3.44 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 1.02 $3.41 $3.48 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.89 $12.45 $11.13 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.83 $15.06 $12.50 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.73 $2.69 $1.96 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $5.63 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid $3.07 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $5.78 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.02 $15.16 $15.44 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.80 $10.71 $8.56 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.79 3.89 $3.06 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren’t the only mortgage REITs that should see book value higher as of 6/4/2020 than it was on 3/31/2020.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. We expect book values to generally be higher throughout the sector, which makes the actual price-to-book ratios lower.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive. For instance, Two Harbors rallied by a tiny bit, about .3% today. However, some other mortgage REITs dipped by around 20%.

That level of volatility is not usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Sector Overview

Some discounts to book remain pretty large, while some do not. A few REITs trade above estimates for current book value.

Index Cards

We’re sharing a few index cards for ratings. After our last article, some readers ask for some neutral ratings. This seems like a great time to bring out a few of them. We start with ORC:

Source: The REIT Forum

We’re going neutral here. Shares trade at a premium to trailing book value but about 9% under our recent estimate for book value. This has been a good quarter for book values. ORC invests in agency RMBS and the spreads have tightened a bit, so gains to book value are not unusual this quarter.

Next, we will highlight MFA:

Source: The REIT Forum

With a projected NAV slightly over $4, MFA still trades at a sizeable discount. However, the discount narrowed dramatically over the last few weeks. MFA takes on more credit risk to generate returns, but it has an excellent internal management team which helped the company avoid the worst losses.

We’re switching over to EFC next:

Source: The REIT Forum

EFC is also taking on some credit risk. Shares are still at a meaningful discount to NAV, but they’ve roared much higher. They are up 285% from their 52-week low. It seems small compared to MFA’s rally over nearly 900%, but that’s simply because EFC didn’t get the same level of panic as MFA.

Another share that just reached our neutral range over the last few days is CIM:

Source: The REIT Forum

You may notice the value for CWMF’s allocation is 0%. We unloaded our allocation very recently between $11.54 and $11.56. With the magnitude of the rally in the sector, we decided it was time to reduce exposure. Our returns are shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

We’ve been actively reducing our risk over the last two days, so our cash allocation is growing and several of our “trading positions” are being reduced.

For good measure, we will add in a bearish one also. WMC rallied too hard, in our view:

Source: The REIT Forum

We see WMC trading too close to NAV for comfort. That’s not our cup of tea. We think investors have some much better options available to them in the sector, so we’re going bearish here.

What About ETFs

We’re going to take a neutral outlook on REM and MORT (the sector ETFs) as well. They are up over 110% from their 52-week lows. That’s good enough. We always prefer individual mortgage REITs so we can carefully pick our risks and grab the best valuations, but there was an opportunity where the sector was so cheap that even the ETFs offered a viable choice. Not as good as picking individual shares, mind you, but not bad.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "Follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Neutral on common shares: ORC, MFA, EFC, CIM, REM, MORT.

Bearish on common shares: WMC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, MFO, NYMTM, TWO-B, MFA-C, ANH, NLY, AGNC, NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.