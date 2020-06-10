Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Management Presents at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript June 9, 2020 4:40 PM ET

Tom Roderick

Okay. So, thank you, everybody, for joining us. We've got -- I'm really pleased to have Adam Selipsky, CEO of Tableau Software's division within Salesforce joining us. I think many of you on this call -- most of you on this call probably know Adam pretty well. He joined as the CEO of Tableau back in 2016, and of course, led the leading visualization analytics company through a model transition to subscription and the successful sale to Salesforce in 2019 for $16 billion.

So I think the best way to sort of kick this off, Adam, I'm going to turn the floor over to you and I think the high level question, given that most people on this call know Salesforce and know Tableau, would just love to hear about sort of your view of where Tableau fits inside the Salesforce bigger picture right now.

And any thoughts you have on how the integration has gone? It's been almost a year since the acquisition has been fully completed. So I would love to hear some of the puts and takes of the challenges and opportunities you find as you gone through the integration of Salesforce. The floor is yours and then we will dive into Q&A.

Adam Selipsky

Great. Well, thanks so much for having me. I really appreciate the opportunity to chat and to be back on with all the folks on the line. Thanks, everybody, for diving in and making the best of this new format, which is really exciting in its own right.

So in terms of Tableau within Salesforce. So, really, I can think of it as a Venn diagram you have all the Salesforce customers and potential customers and then the other circle, you’ve got all the Tableau customers, potential customers and then the two circles are partially overlapping.

So there are a whole lot of Salesforce customers who are in the middle of undergoing their digital transformation and on their journey with CRM to really get a 360 degree view of their customers and clearly for them, analytics is a critical piece of that.

Being able to analyze and make great decisions on any and all trends they are seeing with their customers and their CRM data, regardless of whether it's sales or support, service, et cetera. And so Tableau is going to really help out those customers of Salesforce.

And then, Tableau remains, of course, fully committed to building out the broadest and deepest the number one analytics platform for all data irrespective of where it comes from, wherever people want to deploy it. And we fully continue to embrace that mission. Salesforce continues to fully embrace that mission for Tableau.

And so there were also simultaneously be a whole bunch of customers who were not really doing CRM related things, but are doing genomics or are doing disease study or doing supply chain. And they will help continue to benefit from Tableau to continue to build off the platform and work with them.

So it's really an and strategy where we continue to be incredibly focused on building out analytics capabilities for the whole world to use and very focused on a really powerful set of things that we think we can do over time for Salesforce customers inside of analytics.

In terms of the integration, it's gone really well. Obviously, we're -- Tableau is a fairly big company, 5000 employees and pretty big across a lot of dimensions and so it's definitely the biggest acquisition by far that Salesforce has done. So as you'd expect, there's a lot of work involved in that and none of it comes easily.

But it's gone really well. Primarily, I think, driven by the values and the belief system and of the companies and the cultures being so similar to each other. And that's really allowed us I think to meld quickly with all of our different peers and on different teams.

I think the difficulty, frankly, been largely due to externalities. So we had this rather unusual three-month pause in the – right after the acquisition was announced where --due to some regulatory authorities, we just kind of had to put a hold on all communication, turned out to be a three-month pause, which is kind of bizarre, kind of shocking.

And then we kind of got back into it but not too much longer, of course, we fall -- you have this COVID crisis and as you might expect, it's harder to integrate and to really be getting close with colleagues and so forth, when we're all at home. So I think the teams have done a great job of overcoming all of that stuff and making great progress on products synergies and on synergies out in the field with distribution, sales and marketing. But it's certainly been an interesting year to overcome those external things.

But we as long with everybody at Salesforce are incredibly optimistic about the future of analytics overall, about how it's becoming ubiquitous and about how irrespective of what data you have you're going to need to analyze it and make decisions on it, a lot of that CRM data, a lot of it's not CRM data and Tableau is going to be there for all of us.

Q - Tom Roderick

Yeah. Great overview. And it kind of touched upon a few things I wanted to dive in on to start the conversation. But in particular sort of thinking about the role of analytics and visualization tools and the bigger picture, we keep hearing Adam about the notion that COVID is going to accelerate all of this digital transformation. And I guess, 10 years ago the role of business intelligence was sort of a nice to have add on. Now it sort of seems a lot more central to the core idea of digital transformation. You had the AT&T deal, which is where I kind of wanted to start this conversation because that was a very holistic monster deal for Salesforce in Q1. Talk a little bit about what digital transformation meant in the scope of AT&T and how Tableau fits into that?

Adam Selipsky

Sure. Well, we're -- everyone at Salesforce is incredibly excited and delighted to be working so deeply with AT&T. I mean, it's certainly been a great customer before but really taking the whole relationship to a new level.

And really Salesforce is going to partner with AT&T to enable AT&T to really have that complete 360 degree view of their customers. So that whether you walk into an AT&T store or call AT&T for support or buy something online. AT&T can really cater to you and know who you are and know you've done and really understand all aspects of the customer's journey. And there's a lot of different Salesforce products and services involved in all that and it's really a deep holistic relationship of between the companies.

Now, an incredibly important part of that is being able to analyze all that data that's going to be generated. And Tableau is absolutely part of the solution that's going to be put in place in partnership with AT&T.

And again, whether it's -- what's going on at the call centers, whether it's trends and sales and marketing with the stores, whether it's customer analysis, that being able to help corral and wrangle all that data.

We think that's because we've seen it with so many other companies and so many other industries that that's going to be incredibly powerful for AT&T and the analysis that data is going to most importantly enable them to make better decisions faster.

Tom Roderick

Yeah. Wonderful. If we dive in on the impacts of COVID and the pandemic and the related sort of global slowdown we've seen, we'd love to just hear at a high level, how that has impacted the Tableau Division and how you've as a leader of that division, Adam, kind of worked to overcome some of those challenges?

Adam Selipsky

Well, you listened to this a moment ago, it says, in some senses the people's realization of where they're going has actually celebrated. So if you weren't a digital business four months to six months ago, surely you realize that you are one today. And so many different things, whether it's retail or stores or a lot of other sectors have just had to move from being either all physical or partially physical to being all digital.

And I think that this is really caused in a lot of places a change in the consciousness that changing the understanding of where different industries and different companies need to get to, and at the end of the day, a realization, what we're really seeing is more and more people talking about us. Now I understand what you mean when you say that we need to create a data culture. It's about culture inside of our company. It's about a culture of having data and using data. And it's about the organization, not just about the technology and we need to create internal communities around data and we need to inspire each other internally about how we can use that data, how we can be creative and how we can change how we operate, change how we make decisions and have all that being based on a much better understanding of data.

And so we're working really hard on this concept of data culture. It's never been more relevant than it is today with COVID with so many companies and organizations realizing the transformation they have to make and turning to us because we've been doing this for over 16 years. And we have the privilege of working with so many different companies across different countries and different industries and different use cases. So we've been able to abstract a lot of lessons from all of that.

The thing that we're really seeing in terms of the conversations we need to have a customers is being relevant. It's been an incredibly challenging few months for so many of our customers for all of us. I'm sure folks here on this call too. And we really wanted to enable our teams to go out and have relevant conversations with customers.

So we put a lot of focus into -- what's going on right now with people's businesses? What's going on with their employee basis? How can we help directly with COVID related data? How can we help with -- by bringing examples of how disrupted supply chain because of COVID can be analyzed? How that's been done in certain industries like hospital supply or healthcare provider? So how can we bring that, those examples and those templates to new industries? So we didn't want to just kind of sit back at home and do nothing.

We also didn't want to be tone deaf with our customers and be having conversations that there weren't top of mind for them. So we've worked really hard to enable everybody in our teams to have conversations which are genuinely relevant and helpful given the pandemic and given the unprecedented time that we've all been in.

Tom Roderick

Yeah. I think for those of us in the outside who have been utilizing some of the public Tableau tools, the COVID-19 Global Data Tracker, incredibly effective. So thank you for that. I -- I'll keep on that topic and this -- we've got a couple of questions from the webcast audience as well. So if you have more feel free to submit them into the web portal if you're out there in the audience. But one of the questions just on that same topic is, are you seeing some delays in the on-premise deals and maybe I'll add to that by referencing what Mark Hawkins talked about in the earnings call, which is that the term lengths of some of the term based deals were shortening. Talk a little bit about what that meant, if you don't mind, Adam, and just if you could just address what sort of delays you had seen in on-prem deals or the term-based deals themselves, that'd be great?

Adam Selipsky

Yeah. Well, in terms of what Mark said on the call, I mean, I'll just reiterate that. And obviously, it's a really tough environment for a lot of customers and there are definitely headwinds. And you folks all know the industries better than I do in terms of who's really in distress, whether it's from a cash perspective or growth perspective. And so, of course, we've tried to have a lot of really understanding conversations with customers.

I think on the margin, sure there could be some folks who want to do maybe a little shorter deal rather than a longer deal. But for the most part, I mean, business has continued. I think analytics is in a really strong place just because of the very visible and demonstrated need for it. And so, again, I think, most businesses would say, it's not the easiest moments that we've been in business and there's certainly a variety of challenges and working with customers who are under distress and we're trying to be patient with those customers, because at the end of the day, we remain, I remain relentlessly customer focused and doing the right things for customers at all times, genuinely.

And so, in the cases where there's been a slowdown in a customer's decision making, we're obviously going to work with them and be okay with that. But for the most part Tableau are -- still doing our annual licensing and that hasn't particularly changed. So that's actually been pretty gratifying.

Tom Roderick

Great. And I guess one last question to just kind of wrap up and put a pin in the COVID discussion. It would be great to understand how you've historically seen churn or attrition on a customer basis or net dollar basis, however, you want to look at that. How did you see that at Tableau historically and how are you thinking about it in the context of today's environment?

Adam Selipsky

Yeah. So I think pretty similar to what Salesforce seeing overall and what Mark Hawkins talked about on the call. So I think Tableau is, as most of you probably know, did a big pivot from mostly perpetual software licensing to a subscription model and we did pretty quickly. So we went from less than 20% subscription bookings in the spring of ‘20, in the beginning of 2017 to a couple years later over 80% and since past 90%. So we're essentially a subscription business that had a big huge company-wide transition, which we went through over several year periods.

And of course, as you'd expect, we had to learn a lot about subscriptions and about doing renewals and making customers successful in a subscription business model. And looks that’s still work in process, but we learned a lot and really happy to say that our renewals and our customer attrition for the most part pretty similar to Salesforce’s overall.

I think, Mark signals that with -- just with everything going on there could be a little uptick in that attrition at different points this year. But not like a sea change or anything like that. So, I would -- if I could get, I think, it'd be reasonable that Tableau follow the same pattern and watch that closely, but I don't think it's -- as things currently stand and not worried that’s having a huge detrimental effect on the business.

And I think just by really focusing deeply on making sure that customers are getting incredible value from what they are consuming from us in a subscription model, we have managed to achieve pretty good retention and I'm optimistic and hopeful that we'll continue to do so.

Tom Roderick

Outstanding. Great. The transition that you led kind of going back to when you joined Tableau, you took it, as you mentioned, from predominantly a perpetually licensed software company to one that was predominantly subscription by the time of the acquisition by Salesforce. So it might be worthwhile just reminding the audience of how that transition progressed. But then as we think about the next stage of this, when does the audience out there in terms of customers and partners, when did they start pushing for more cloud based analytics and how should we think about that of the next derivation of the model shift starting to happen?

Adam Selipsky

Right. So you're right to separate the licensing model from the deployment model. So the licensing model, perpetual versus subscription. I think we did a couple of things in order to, it was, I think, really unprecedented for larger software companies to go from 20% to 80% subscription bookings in eight quarters is really fast.

And one of the things we did was really communicate a lot, plan a lot and communicate a lot internally, flesh out all these arguments pro and con, all of the difficulties, had great internal discussions over the month.

So we could say we really communicated thoroughly internally. And then we said, we're going to go. There is no turning back. There is no plan B. It is going to happen. And that causes a huge amount of efficiency inside the company where people just stop kind of questioning it and stopped spending energy on what was the right direction and we just went, and the team executed incredibly well. And I think both the conversations we had, as well as, hey, we are going to do this and we're done discussing it, were really important.

I think also important was that we realized that this was an across the company initiative. We had to change things in the product to do with how we did licensing, marketing changes. The way you sell changes, support changes, had to build an entire customer success organization that was completely different to the one we had before. And realizing that this was truly an across the company effort and was going to be a several year journey that we didn't get, we found it did not find ourselves behind the curve on making that transition.

Separate -- and so we did it very successfully. Separately, you talked about the cloud. So where you deploy is different and Tableau is all about, we want to enable you to work with any data irrespective of where it comes from. We want you to be able to deploy anywhere you want. So we still have a lot of customers who wants to deploy on their on-premises for various reasons. We have a lot of customers who want to deploy in the public cloud and we offer great choice there with lots of customers deploy it on AWS, on Azure, on Google Cloud and now on Alibaba, as well, Ali Cloud. And we're going to continue to support in all of the major clouds that our customers want to operate on.

And then we've got more and more customers who want a fully managed SaaS solution, where we manage it for them. And we've offered that in the U.S. and we recently just opened up a region kind of infrastructure regions in Japan and in Australia and so now customers can choose to have Tableau online, a SaaS offering, operate there for them, as well as U.S. as well as I left out Dublin for the EU before.

And we're going to – we are committed to continue to support all those deployment options as long as we have large numbers of customers who want all of those options. But that being said, we absolutely see a movement towards the cloud, both public cloud, as well as fully managed SaaS offering and we're really committed on the SaaS side to continuing to be even more secure, even more reliable, even more performant and to continue to build out a better and better feature set for people using Tableau online. And definitely I think we're going to continue to see outsized growth in that area.

Tom Roderick

Excellent. Adam, one of the things I remember when you took [Audio Gap]

Operator

Please announce yourself.

Adam Selipsky

… executive at Tableau customers or Salesforce customers or joint customers have called us up, called me up, called Mark up, others and said, wow, now that Salesforce has Tableau, now the Tableau is part of Salesforce, this is just a no brainer for us, let's figure out how we can go much deeper with Tableau in some cases, let's figure out how we can go wall to wall with Tableau.

I think some of it is just comfort in terms of knowing the Salesforce is going to be there and Salesforce is already a decent trusted partner with so many big enterprises. Some of that is just to believe that it's going to be easier and easier with one licensing relationship, one support relationship over time, et cetera.

And so we've definitely seen a real pickup in those discussions. As you might expect, we're tracking really closely and are -- we've done tons of joint account planning, really all the big accounts around the world are doing joint account planning and figuring out how best to help customers with analytics through Tableau.

And by the way, Salesforce still has Einstein analytics, which is just a wonderful analytic solution for embedded CRM use cases where you're in the flow of your CRM experience of salesperson, for example, and the analytics, just kind of pop in there embedded. And so it's kind of united all those analytics products with me and with Tableau and so we can really give customers the best of whatever they need.

But I think we have an incredibly exciting and potentially explosive opportunity ahead of us to really help so many big Salesforce customers who are going to find it just even easier to deploy and manage Tableau given their existing long and deep relationships with Salesforce.

Tom Roderick

Yeah. I'm glad you brought up the Einstein product itself, I would love to hear a little bit more about how you're jointly going to markets with respect to sort of core Salesforce sales reps and Tableau sales reps. How you juggle and manage that message across the two products or do jointly go in there. And then with respect to creating new spiffs and new incentives for the sales reps, how are you trying to incentivize on both sides of the equation so that you're passing leads back and forth bring each other in. Just take us through the go-to-market motion right now as it stands?

Adam Selipsky

Well, again, because the company, Salesforce and Tableau both companies really want to take an extreme customer focus and focus on customer success. We thought the best way to do that was actually to move the Einstein teams, so those just of our broader analytic solution. So I've now got not only Tableau but also Einstein analytics, that includes the engineering, the marketing, the sales. And so we really have no conflict there and we're just trying to optimize with whatever is best for customers, we've tried to get really clear on the messaging that Einstein is for embedded CRM analytics and Tableau is really for everything else for broad analytics across the enterprise, for self service exploration, et cetera. And so I think we're pretty clear on that and customers are getting more and more clear on that.

In terms of the core -- the Salesforce core AEs and core Salesforce -- of Salesforce that you mentioned. We again really taken away any what would be kind of perverse incentives or disincentives and we've made sure that that they're fully compensated, whether it's Tableau or Einstein analytics that gets sold in their patch and so there's no, everybody's only fighting for the customer, fighting on behalf of the customer and there's no reason to be fighting internally.

We felt really strongly about that. You can't really be customer focused and allow that kind of suspension to take hold. So it's an easy decision for us to organize both the org structure, as well as the sales team incentives so that really the only center was to do great things for customers.

And so we're really seeing that shape up well. I couldn't be more happy with the collaboration and the partnering that we see internally between Salesforce reps and Tableau and Einstein reps, and just kind of meeting its customer, planning how to get there together.

Tom Roderick

Yeah. And that probably brings us into the next topic around other spots for integration, which appeal, of course, MuleSoft may, it seems to make a fair bit of sense. We'd love to hear a little bit more about how you're seeing the opportunity within the MuleSoft community and how the two parties between Tableau and MuleSoft are playing in some of these larger deals?

Adam Selipsky

Yeah. I think that's another really exciting area of integration. So first, there's the possibility for product integration. So, as you might expect, not only is Tableau in the process of figuring out how tough we connect in just an amazing first-class way to all of the key data sources that the Salesforce has, but also figured out how to bring some of the AI capabilities that Salesforce has developed, which is so exciting, bringing some of those into Tableau. So Tableau just becomes smarter and better augmented analytics for customers.

And then MuleSoft is a whole other area where MuleSoft is essentially just automatic amazing access to all sorts of data sources that are running around inside of enterprises and MuleSoft does an amazing job of sucking out that data if you will and making it available other places and Tableau ought to be one of those first class other places.

So there's going to be some work there. It's not the type of integration you can just do overnight. But I've had a lot of conversations with the MuleSoft team and I've really been working actively through what's the best sequence and path for us to actually do technical integration with MuleSoft.

But we've already started to cooperate. I mean there's this whole COVID data hub that Tableau put out and Work.com, Salesforce put out to help customers figure out how to get back to work from COVID. And we've partnered both of those with -- not only with kind of Salesforce core but with MuleSoft as well and it's great to see the business, as well as the technical collaboration started to happen in places like that. And I think, as the months go by and we get deeper into technical collaboration that was some exciting solutions there for customers.

Tom Roderick

Where does -- if we think about one of the solutions you're bringing to market and it was gaining some maturity was the Prep product. Where does MuleSoft and Prep begin as you go into some of these larger enterprise deployments?

Adam Selipsky

I really think they ought to end up being hand in glove. I mean, they don't overlap really at all. So Tableau Prep is really about taking data irrespective of where it comes from. So got data and allowing you to clean that data, to shape that data, to combine that data to make it ready -- fully ready for analysis. And to do all of that in a very Tableau like fashion, if you will, which is very intuitive, very self service, very drag and drop, unlike classical ETL tools or a lot of other data preparation solutions.

And so, I think, in the fullness of time, what you'll see is that, MuleSoft will be indispensable for finding and organizing and putting in the right place so much of the data, particularly from legacy data sources that customers have and then the next step will be to actually prepare it for analysis and that’s for Tableau Prep within the broader Tableau platform will come into play and should really be a pretty intuitive and seamless experience for customers.

Tom Roderick

Excellent. Maybe one quick follow up on Prep, just in terms of where the competitive landscape is shaking out. I know you get a lot of questions over the years as to whether that would be a bit more competitive with a partner like Alteryx or rather that they would kind of go hand in hand to market and perhaps be focused on a little bit more downstream. What does that situation look like today? What is the competitive landscape for Prep?

Adam Selipsky

I think it's played out really exactly as we thought it would, and as I've talked about a couple of years ago, which is all of these spaces around analytics, including data preparation, are huge spaces, with huge opportunities for so many companies. And there's no way that one company can successfully fulfill all the things that all different customers who need those types of solutions are going to demand.

And so we continue to fully support our data preparation customers be it Alteryx, others as well. And we've great relationships there and we support them in go-to-market and we support them technically and that is unchanged. And the reason is because we have customers who want the solution. So we're going to partner to provide them.

At the same time, we have plenty of customers who said, no, we want our data Prep to be inside of Tableau. We want to be part of Tableau, not a different business relationship, not a different technical solution and for those customers Tableau Prep is an awesome solution. It's evolved really markedly over the past couple of years. It's even more powerful than it used to be. We feel great about it as a solution getting adopted and we're going to continue to support all of the above until customers tell us that certain pieces don't matter to them.

Tom Roderick

Yeah. Outstanding. While we're coming up near the end of our time here, but let me ask you one more question, leave this pretty open ended futuristic question. When you look at the future of data analytics, think about it today versus when you join the company? What is the next five years look like? What are the major advances you kind of think about as you prep for the proper investments to make in the company? Is this going to be much more about moving more and more of the analytics into the cloud and providing that level of processing power up in the cloud or is it more about the type of data that you're able to analyze perhaps more unstructured data non-traditional sources? What do you think about the next big trends in analytics over the next five years?

Adam Selipsky

Well, I think, that absolutely we will continue to see the migration of more and more of it to the cloud, be it public cloud or be it full SaaS offering, and again, we're going to offer all of the above. But I think that trend is long way. It's easy to chart. It's not really futuristic to be talking about that. We're going to continue to invest there and care deeply about it.

I think a couple things you'll see is, one, if more and more of a need and demand from customers around various data management solutions. So Tableau is not about visualization, although, we definitely got our notoriety through being an amazing visual analytics experience. It’s really an in-depth analytics platform and that a huge part of that at the beginning of that chain, if you will, is around data management and so we have Tableau Prep for data preparation. We introduced Tableau Catalog for data cataloging. We just introduced a brand new data modeling capability really just a month or so ago.

And there's going to continue to be demand for more and more of these capabilities to manage the data before you actually analyze it. I think both Tableau by itself, as well as in partnership with all the capabilities that Salesforce has is going to need to and it's going to be able to do some really cool things in that area.

As far as the other end of the value chain is augmented analytics just becoming smarter and smarter with end user functionality. What's really going on is you're in the middle of the sea change where you're going to end up with hundreds of millions of knowledge workers around the world who are using analytics daily or weekly is going to end up like word processing or like spreadsheeting. I know that may sound farfetched, but you go back a couple decades, and say, hey, you can have the spreadsheet on 350 million desktops around the world. That's not as farfetched, too, but you can see the reason for it, you can see why this is happening with analytic.

But in order for it to happen, we need to dramatically lower the barriers to entry for a non-technical user. We need to continue to produce really the SaaS functionality for analysts and for more and more for data scientists. And so kind of pushing the envelope of these augmented analytics being able to democratize data science, to democratize advanced analytics features, make it really easy for pizza shop owners and accountants and product managers and graphic designers to all kind of come into the world of analytics.

I think it's going to be the biggest wave over the next five years, and as a result of those things, if we are successful, you're going to see really increasing number of massive deployments where people say, hey, all my knowledge workers are going to have to -- have access to daily analytics and that'll be a big change. It's really exciting. We really feel the weight of needing to support customers through those transitions and we're excited for it.

Tom Roderick

Outstanding. I think we'll let it wrap up there, Adam. Fantastic conversation. Really appreciate your time. I appreciate everyone on the line for joining us today. And we'll be available for follow ups on our end and I'm sure Adam and the team will be on their end as well. So, Adam, thank you so much for joining us today.

Adam Selipsky

Thanks a lot for having me. Really enjoyed it and thanks everybody on the call.